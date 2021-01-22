NAPOLEON - Napoleon had three girls divers place in the top five at the NLL Diving meet held Tuesday at Napoleon.
Mara Cashman led the Wildcats with a second place finish, scoring 362.30 points. Paige Weaver took fourth with 280.05 points and Tauren Davis was fifth with 269.10 points.
Emmalyn Dirr completed the scoring for Napoleon with an eighth place finish with 253.35 points.
Southview's Alexa Walkovbich won the girls diving with 395.00 points.
The swimming portion of the NLL meet will be held Saturday at BGSU.
