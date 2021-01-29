Addi Fleischman

Defiance senior diver Addi Fleischman won her fourth WBL diving title on Thursday.

 Kevin Eis/C-N Photo

NAPOLEON – Defiance girls claimed the top four spots at the WBL Diving championships held Thursday at Napoleon.

Addi Fleischman won her fourth WBL diving title as she totaled 387.85 points. Lily Lacey took second with 368.35 points, Elli Fleischman was third with 321.90 points and Joslyn Renn was fourth with 301.55 points.

Defiance’s lone boys diver, Bailey DeTray, took sixth with 239.70 points. Celina’s Holden Cubberly won with 452.25 points.

The swimming part of the WBL championships will be held on Saturday.

