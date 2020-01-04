OAK HARBOR — The boys and girls diving competitions kicked off the Oak Harbor Invitational Friday evening.
Bryan’s Taylor Peters won the girls competition with a score of 414.05. Wauseon’s Macy Gerig was 12th with a score of 225.70.
In boys diving, Bryan’s Aiden Andrews was 12th with a score of 234.40.
On Thursday, the Defiance boys and girls swimming teams split duals meets with Lima Central Catholic and Anthony Wayne on Thursday.
Both Bulldog teams were able to defeat Lima CC. The boys team won 51-39 while the girls team won 57-12.
Against Anthony Wayne, the Bulldog boys fell 102-36 while the girls dropped a 96-39 decision.
Logan Hartman won the boys 100 freestyle for Defiance in 57.81. He was also second in the 200 IM (2:21.69).
Garrett Campbell was second in the 100 freestyle (59.74).
Damien Martinez was second in the 50 freestyle (26.87).
The Bulldogs took second and third in girls diving with Elli Fleischman (198.60) and Addi Fleischman (174.35). Kambell Vitek was second in the 100 freestyle (1:14.18).
Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck won the girls 200 (2:13.12) for Fairview. She also took second in the 100 butterfly (1:10.70).
