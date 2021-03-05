NORWALK - Wauseon had four wrestlers advance to the championship semifinals after the first day of the Division II district meet at Norwalk.
After the 106-145 weight classes reached the semifinals, the Indians sit in fourth in the team standings.
At 106 pounds, Wauseon's Collin Twigg opened the district with a pin in 3:01 against Korbyn Jones of Ashland. He followed that with a 3-2 decision over Billy Smith of Sandusky Perkins.
Up next for Twigg is undefeated Codie Cuerbo of Aurora, who pinned Defiance's Treven Rittenhouse in :55 to reach the semifinals.
Rittenhouse opened the district with a pin in 3:40 over Peyton Hoskins of Clear Fork. After the loss to Cuerbo, Rittenhouse stayed alive in the consolation bracket with a pin in 3:40 over Mike Thomas of Mansfield Madison.
Napoleon freshman Harrison Bohls saw his postseason come to an end. He lost in a 21-4 tech fall to Jacob Ohl of Ontario to start, then fell in a 17-2 tech fall to Thomas of Mansfield Madison.
At 120 pounds, Damon Molina tallied a pair of first period pins to advance to the semifinals of the Indians. He needed 1:57 to advance past Nick Brunst of Buckeye and needed :49 to get past Champ Delancy of Clear Fork. Up next for Molina is Ashland's Dierre Clayton in the semifinals.
Napoleon's Alex Gonzales fell to Clayton in a :17 pin in the first round. Gonzales came back to score a pin in 3:30 against Tommy Gast of Maumee in the consolation bracket before bowing out with a 15-0 tech fall to Antwan Sagaris of Aurora.
At 126 pounds, Wauseon's Zaden Torrres needed a minute to score a pin over Joey Brass of Vermilion, who was an injury replacement. Torres moved on to the semifinals thanks to a default win over Shane Cheatham of Aurora.
Napoleon freshman Austin Hopkins dropped a pair of matches on Thursday. He lost a close 6-4 decision to William Jackson of Port Clinton in the first round, then was pinned in :56 by Jayden Mayes of Bellevue in the consolation bracket.
After a quick pin, Lawson Grime needed a tough win to reach the 132 pound semifinals for the Indians. He opened the district with a 21 second pin of Quinn Sanfillipo of Bay, then won 7-4 over Clay Allen of Bellevue.
Napoleon's Claude Buckmaster opened with a 14-4 major decision loss to Bo DiJulius of Aurora, then stayed alive with a pin in 2:32 over Aiden Miller of Vermilion. Buckmaster saw his district come to an end after a tough 3-0 loss to Griffin Adkins of Ashland.
Two area matmen were eliminated early at 113 pounds. Napoleon's Roman Cordoba fell 9-3 to Wyatt Nemitz of Sandusky Perkins in the opening round, then fell in a pin in 4:36 to Kaylor Reynolds of Tiffin Columbian.
Wauseon's Hunter Wasnich was an injury replacement and opened with a fall in 1:51 to Frank Depinet II of Upper Sandusky. In the consolation bracket, Wasnich lost an 8-2 decision to Kaleb Ruhl of Norwalk.
At 138 pounds, Ottawa-Glandorf sophomore Angel Rosales is alive in the consolation bracket. After falling in a 10-2 major decision to C.J. Poole of Tiffin Columbian, Roslaes scored a pin in :52 over Cameron Wilgus of Maumee. He advanced into the consolation quarterfinals with a 19-7 major decision over Owen Kyser of Vermilion.
Napoleon's Brayden Hull fell in a 19-9 major decision to Devin McCarthy in the first round and was eliminated in a 11-2 major decision to Joshua Greenwood of Beachwood.
Two area wrestlers were out quickly at 145 pounds. Wauseon's Manny Gante lost in a 15-0 tech fall to Emery Pahl of Upper Sandusky, then lost 8-3 to Ayden Wilson of Rossford. Ottawa-Glandorf's Owen Thomas lost in a 20-6 major decision to Ashland's Jayden Jones in the first round, then was pinned in 4:54 by Jake Detior of Huron.
Friday's action will have two rounds of championship matches and two rounds of consolation matches for the 152-285 weight classes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.