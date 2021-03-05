NORWALK - Wauseon had four wrestlers advance to the championship semifinals after the first day of the Division II district meet at Norwalk.

After the 106-145 weight classes reached the semifinals, the Indians sit in fourth in the team standings.

At 106 pounds, Wauseon's Collin Twigg opened the district with a pin in 3:01 against Korbyn Jones of Ashland. He followed that with a 3-2 decision over Billy Smith of Sandusky Perkins.

Up next for Twigg is undefeated Codie Cuerbo of Aurora, who pinned Defiance's Treven Rittenhouse in :55 to reach the semifinals.

Rittenhouse opened the district with a pin in 3:40 over Peyton Hoskins of Clear Fork. After the loss to Cuerbo, Rittenhouse stayed alive in the consolation bracket with a pin in 3:40 over Mike Thomas of Mansfield Madison.

Napoleon freshman Harrison Bohls saw his postseason come to an end. He lost in a 21-4 tech fall to Jacob Ohl of Ontario to start, then fell in a 17-2 tech fall to Thomas of Mansfield Madison.

At 120 pounds, Damon Molina tallied a pair of first period pins to advance to the semifinals of the Indians. He needed 1:57 to advance past Nick Brunst of Buckeye and needed :49 to get past Champ Delancy of Clear Fork. Up next for Molina is Ashland's Dierre Clayton in the semifinals.

Napoleon's Alex Gonzales fell to Clayton in a :17 pin in the first round. Gonzales came back to score a pin in 3:30 against Tommy Gast of Maumee in the consolation bracket before bowing out with a 15-0 tech fall to Antwan Sagaris of Aurora.

At 126 pounds, Wauseon's Zaden Torrres needed a minute to score a pin over Joey Brass of Vermilion, who was an injury replacement. Torres moved on to the semifinals thanks to a default win over Shane Cheatham of Aurora.

Napoleon freshman Austin Hopkins dropped a pair of matches on Thursday. He lost a close 6-4 decision to William Jackson of Port Clinton in the first round, then was pinned in :56 by Jayden Mayes of Bellevue in the consolation bracket.

After a quick pin, Lawson Grime needed a tough win to reach the 132 pound semifinals for the Indians. He opened the district with a 21 second pin of Quinn Sanfillipo of Bay, then won 7-4 over Clay Allen of Bellevue.

Napoleon's Claude Buckmaster opened with a 14-4 major decision loss to Bo DiJulius of Aurora, then stayed alive with a pin in 2:32 over Aiden Miller of Vermilion. Buckmaster saw his district come to an end after a tough 3-0 loss to Griffin Adkins of Ashland.

Two area matmen were eliminated early at 113 pounds. Napoleon's Roman Cordoba fell 9-3 to Wyatt Nemitz of Sandusky Perkins in the opening round, then fell in a pin in 4:36 to Kaylor Reynolds of Tiffin Columbian.

Wauseon's Hunter Wasnich was an injury replacement and opened with a fall in 1:51 to Frank Depinet II of Upper Sandusky. In the consolation bracket, Wasnich lost an 8-2 decision to Kaleb Ruhl of Norwalk.

At 138 pounds, Ottawa-Glandorf sophomore Angel Rosales is alive in the consolation bracket. After falling in a 10-2 major decision to C.J. Poole of Tiffin Columbian, Roslaes scored a pin in :52 over Cameron Wilgus of Maumee. He advanced into the consolation quarterfinals with a 19-7 major decision over Owen Kyser of Vermilion.

Napoleon's Brayden Hull fell in a 19-9 major decision to Devin McCarthy in the first round and was eliminated in a 11-2 major decision to Joshua Greenwood of Beachwood.

Two area wrestlers were out quickly at 145 pounds. Wauseon's Manny Gante lost in a 15-0 tech fall to Emery Pahl of Upper Sandusky, then lost 8-3 to Ayden Wilson of Rossford. Ottawa-Glandorf's Owen Thomas lost in a 20-6 major decision to Ashland's Jayden Jones in the first round, then was pinned in 4:54 by Jake Detior of Huron.

Friday's action will have two rounds of championship matches and two rounds of consolation matches for the 152-285 weight classes.

