NORWALK - Both Wauseon and Napoleon put one wrestler in the championship matches at the Division II district wrestling meet at Norwalk.
Both matmen came uo short, finishing second ahead of next week's state meet.
At 120 pounds, Wauseon's Damon Molina fell 5-1 to Cameron Deiter of Bowling Green. Napoleon's Demitrius Hernandez worked his way to the 285 pound title match, but he fell to Todd Allen of Buckeye 4-1 in the title match.
While Hernandez was the only wrestler for the Wildcats to advance, Wauseon put five more in placement matches for third. Lawson Grime took third at 132 pounds as he took just 30 seconds to pin Griffin Adkins of Ashland. Austin Kovar took third at 170 pounds as he pinned Eyan Price of Akron SVSM in 1:46.
Collin Twigg ended fourth for the Indians as he fell to Bill Smith of Sandusky Perkins 7-2 at 106 pounds. Connor Twigg lost in a 10-6 decision to Trevor Badiu of Buckeye at 152 pounds and Zaiden Kessler lost in a 10-2 major decision to J.D. Thom of Sandusky Perkins at 160 pounds.
Division II Districts
At Norwalk
Team Scores
Medina Buckeye 148.5, Bellevue 144.5, Akron St. Vincent St. Mary 134.5, Wauseon 132, Aurora 125, Ashland 118.5, Tiffin Columbian 118, Ontario 68.5, Sandusky Perkins 68, Mansfield Madison 67.5, St. Marys 67, Clyde 48, Bowling Green 47, Sandusky 41, Wapakoneta 35.5, Upper Sandusky 34.5, Napoleon 34, Galion 30.5, Celina 29, Bay Village Bay 28, Shelby 27, Cleveland Benedictine 22, Vermilion 21, Bryan 17, Elida 14, Pepper Pike Orange 14, Clear Fork 13.5, Port Clinton 13, Chagrin Falls 11, Defiance 10, Mansfield Senior 10, Ottawa-Glandorf 10, Fostoria 9, Rossford 8, Beachwood 6, Huron 6, Norwalk 4, Maumee 2, Van Wert 2, Youngstown Chaney 1.
Championship Bracket
Semifinals
106 - Codie Cuerbo (Aur) tech. fall Collin Twigg (Wau), 16-0; 120 - Damon Molina def. Case George (Ash), 10-4; 126 - Eddie Pinc (MB) major dec. Zaden Torres (Wau), 9-0; 132 - Elliott Alessia (SVSM) dec. Lawson Grime (Wau), 2-0; 152 - Elijah Hunter (Sand) def. Connor Twigg, 11-5; 170 - Hunter Hutcheson (MM) def. Austin Kovar (Wau), 4-2; 195 - Trenton Osborne (MM) major dec. Dylan McCandless (Bryan), 12-1; 285 - Demitrius Hernandez (N) pinned Alex Griffith, 3:32.
First Place
120 - Cameron Deiter (BG) def. Molina, 5-1; Todd Allen (MB) def. Hernandez, 4-1.
Third Place
106 - Billy Smith (SP) def. Col. Twigg, 7-2; 132 - Grime pinned Griffin Adkins (Ash), 0:30; 152 - Trevor Badiu (MB) def. Con. Twigg, 10-6; 160 - J.D. Thom (SP) major dec. Kessler, 10-2; 170 - Kovar pinned Ryan Price (SVSM).
Consolation Bracket
Semifinals
106 - Col. Twigg pinned Colyn Limbert (MB), 2:43; 126 - Te’Andre Allen (PPO) def. Torres, 6-0; 132 - Grime def. Bo DiJulius (Aur), 5-3; 138 - Max Oprzadek (SP) def. Angel Rosales (Ottawa-Glandorf), 5-0; 152 - Con. Twigg def. Sam Partain (CF), 6-4; 160 - Kessler def. Cameron Krueger (Clyde), 11-8; 170 - Kovar pinned Cade Carroll (Clyde), 1:59; 195 - Dillon Pollard (Sand) def. McCandless, 3-2; 285 - Alex Griffith (Galion) def. Banister, 4-0.
Fifth Place
126 - Bryce Skinner (SVSM) pinned Torres, 4:54; 138 - Conner Douglass (Elida) pinned Rosales, 5:00; 195 - McCandless (B) pinned Kasean Hatlay (TC), 0:59; 285 - Brock Nunez (Bellevue) def. Banister, 3-1.
