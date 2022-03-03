The ultimate goal of all high school wrestlers is to get the chance to compete on the biggest stage in the state, the state tournament at The Schottenstein Center in Columbus.
After the 2020 state meet was canceled due to COVID-19 and the 2021 championships were held at three separate locations in the Columbus suburbs, the 2022 edition will return to its main stage.
To reach it, however, grapplers will need to navigate through tough brackets in Division II and III at the district level in the hopes of nabbing top-four spots to secure berths in the state tournament.
In Division II, mat-men will head north to Norwalk while in Division III, most area schools will have district wrestlers competing at Rossford High School with Wayne Trace’s four-man contingent competing at the Troy District.
DIVISION II
Following its seventh straight district team championship on Saturday at Defiance, Wauseon will have an even dozen wrestlers competing at Norwalk High School in the Division II district championships.
The Indians have finished fourth, third and second in the team standings in the last three district meets while boasting two returning state placers and seven of its 12 grapplers returning from last year’s district event.
Per Borofanohio.net, the Indians are projected to send six of their 12 wrestlers to the state meet, with projected district runner-up finishes from Collin Twigg (40-4) at 113 and Johnny Martinez (26-10, No. 16 in D-III by Borofan) at 120.
Freshman Zavian LaFountain (No. 11), a third-place finisher at sectionals, is projected to advance to state at 106 while Napoleon sophomore Alex Gonzales (43-7, No. 9) will have a tough path with a potential tilt against unbeaten Ontario sophomore Jacob Ohl (No. 3) in the quarterfinals at 106.
113 could prove to be one of the toughest classes in the entire district with 45-win sophomore Harrison Bohls (No.18) as a four-seed from the Defiance sectional meeting projected district Billy Smith (39-4, No. 2) of Sandusky Perkins in the first round. Collin Twigg, a defending state placer and No. 5 at 113, could have a potential semifinal collision with Defiance freshman Mason Ducat (43-9, No. 10), one of five Defiance wrestlers in the meet.
Senior Dom Tracy (43-7, No. 10) is projected to advance as the fourth-place finisher from the Norwalk District at 175 for his first career state berth with seniors Gavino Martinez (32-17, 120, No. 34), Alex Francis (25-18, 144, No. 39) and Spencer Thompson (16-6, 165, No. 37) also representing the Bulldogs at the district level.
For Napoleon, senior Angelo Gonzalez (45-5, No. 9) will battle through a rugged stretch of matches at 190 if he wants to earn a state berth, starting with a possible matchup against No. 8 Caleb Chipgus of Medina Buckeye in the second round and a potential tilt with Galion sophomore Landon Campbell (38-1, No. 10) in the semifinals.
Lawson Grime (31-6, No. 5) finished eighth at state at 132 in 2021 for Wauseon and will look to build on his sectional crown at 138 this year while Martinez (26-10, No. 16) could potentially see Napoleon sophomore Roman Cordoba (42-10, No. 14) in a championship semifinal.
Other Tribe grapplers include juniors Larry Moreno at 126 (No. 17) and Manny Gante at 150 (No. 37) while senior Connor Nagel (165, No. 20) and sophomore Benicio Torres (144, No. 21) will look to make some noise. Napoleon will also have seniors Turner Garber (126, 33-17, No. 21) and Preston Boundy (215, 29-14) competing, along with sophomores Austin Hopkins (138, 28-15, district qualifier in 2021 at 126), Henry Eggers (165, 40-12, No. 34) and Jacob Aguilar (157, 33-18.
Bryan senior Aiden Fenter (No. 33) will look to break through at 132 for the Golden Bears with junior Zain Bell (33-13, No. 32) competing in a tough 285 class.
Tournament matches will begin Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. at Norwalk with two championship rounds and one consolation round before getting going at Saturday beginning at 9:30. Finals are tentatively scheduled for 2:30 p.m. with championship, third-place and fifth-place matches running simultaneously.
DIVISION III
The George G. Wolfe Fieldhouse will be busy this weekend as Division III grapplers descend on Rossford with hopes of advancing to Columbus. With sectional champ Delta sending 12 to districts from the Archbold Sectional and Tinora sending 10, chances are some green will be seen in the D-III state meet.
The two squads aren’t the only ones with solid representation in Rossford with Ayersville, Archbold and Liberty Center tallying seven district qualifiers each and Fairview and Evergreen sending four grapplers each.
Archbold sophomore Brodie Dominique (41-3, No. 2) will look to best his district runner-up effort from last year with a title this time around and is projected to do so by Borofan. Dominique finished seventh at state at 138 last year and will compete at 144 this year as the 20th-ranked sophomore in all divisions by Borofan.
Junior Bluestreak Hayden Dickman (24-5, No. 22) is another talented contender at 190 but will face a tough road as Milan Edison senior Logan Lloyd (49-6, No. 4) would await in the second round. Dylan Aeschliman has earned a 47-7 mark as a senior and a No. 27 ranking at 215 and will face Lakota’s Jon Rosas (35-13, No. 22) in the first round. A win there would mean a matchup against projected district champ and unbeaten Brett Ogborn of Liberty-Benton (27-0, No. 2) in the second round.
Sophomores Mason Miller (106, 35-17), Jordan Rodriguez (113, 38-11) and Wyat Ripke (175, 40-11, No. 26) comprise a solid group of qualifiers, along with 138-pound junior Gabe Chapa (38-14, No. 29), who could be a possible qualifier from a wide-open quarterfinal round.
Ayersville sophomore Abe DeLano will have a shot at advancing at 190 as the 39-5 Pilot standout is projected to finish second in districts by Borofan as the No. 6 grappler in the class.
For Ayersville, a slip from fifth to 17th in the team standings a year ago at districts has the Pilots hungry to improve, and with junior Owen Berner (41-6, No. 8) projected to win at 175, the Blue and Gold could be adding another state qualifier to a long list of standout grapplers.
Other Pilots looking to succeed are seniors Luke DeLano (41-8, No. 34) at 150 after earning a state alternate bid a year ago and Parker Sifuentes (12-6) at 215. Joseph Romes (Sr, 144), Trevor Johnson (126, Sr.) and Joseph Romes (144, Sr.) will also look to compete well in their final tourney go-rounds for Ayersville.
On the other end of the river rivalry, Tinora has the chance for multiple names to advance. Junior Javen Gaines missed out on districts a year ago but finished sixth as a freshman and the 30-5 grappler (No. 3) is projected to advance to state as a district runner-up at 285 with Delta senior Austin Kohlhofer (34-1, No. 2, No. 27 in class of 2022 all-divisions) the pick to take the title.
Vince Monnin is in his fourth district tournament and will compete at 113 this weekend while sophomore Anden Ankney (28-8, No. 14) is back after a fifth-place district finish in 2021. Ankney is projected to earn one of the four district qualifying spots at 132 after nabbing a sectional title at Archbold last week.
Sophomores Cameron Urivez (29-12, 175, No. 29) and Gavin Bowers (16-11, 165), senior Hunter Grunden (13-7, 144, No. 33) and junior Dalton Wolfrum (22-8, 157, No. 33) will all compete for the Rams at districts, joined by a freshman contingent of Devon Luellen (32-12, 126, No. 21), Dominic Graziani (16-14, 138) and Aiden Helmke (27-8, 150, No. 9). Helmke is a pick to advance to state from 150 in his first varsity season after nabbing a sectional title, with a possible district championship match against Luke DeLano in the cards.
Elsewhere in Defiance County, Fairview will send a four-man junior group to districts, with just one grappler owning district experience in 138-pounder Robbie Bennett (37-7), who qualified at 113 last year. Kyler Blair (35-13, No. 23) is a possible contender at 165 while Harmon Hetrick and Quinton Smith will compete at 106 and 285, respectively.
Henry County will see a bevy of talented wrestlers vying for stat spots with Liberty Center owning a trio of projected state qualifiers in 285-pound junior Owen Box (34-8, No. 12), 165-pounder Camren Foster (Sr., 30-15, No. 14) and senior Owen Johnson (190, 34-7, No. 14).
Patrick Henry junior Jeff Camp earned the sectional crown at Van Buren a week ago and will take a 35-4 season mark into the 138-pound class at districts. Camp is a three-time district qualifier and a fourth-place projection by Borofan. An NWOAL clash could await in round two for the 14th-ranked Camp with Delta freshman Landon Lintermoot (20-9) while Fairview’s Bennett could be a potential semifinal foe.
Across the area, Edgerton senior Hayden Herman (35-5, No. 29) will look to earn a state berth for the first time in his final go-round at 120 as a four-time district qualifier. New London sophomore Markell Mitchell (25-7, No. 12) will be Herman’s first foe while projected champ Phoenix Contos of Genoa (Fr., 33-4, No. 6) would likely await in round two.
Antwerp’s Eli Reinhart (Jr., 28-8) is back for his second straight district tournament but will jump up significantly from a 113-pound run as a sophomore to his current class at 157. Archer senior Trayce Lengacher (144, 15-13) will also compete at the state level, joined by Paulding junior Dawson Lamb (33-4) at 157.
Delta is projected to have another stellar showing at districts with Kohlhofer and senior Carson Chiesa (126, 35-7, No. 6) as picks to win their weight classes along with freshman Adam Mattin (106, 33-8, No. 4), junior Evan Hanefeld (120, 20-10, No. 23) and senior Evan Perry (157, 29-13, No. 11) as projected top-four finishers.
Though Wayne Trace will not be among the teams competing at the Rossford District, the Raiders have plenty of chances to compete for state spots in district action at Troy.
Seniors Hunter Long and Jarrett Hornish were state placers a season ago with Hornish winning the 126-pound crown in Division III and Long finishing fourth at 132.
Hornish, the No. 29 senior across all divisions and No. 3 in D-III, will take a 37-1 mark and sectional championship into his fourth straight district appearance, this time at 144. The Lima Central Catholic sectional victor will meet Indian Lake sophomore Jackson Young in the first round and is projected to finish second at 144 to Cincinnati McNicholas senior and Ohio University commit Pierce Taylor (24-1, No. 1 D-III, No. 24 at 144 all-divisions).
Long, also 37-1 this year, is ranked 31st among all seniors in Ohio and No. 1 by Borofan in D-III and is the early pick to take the district crown at 132.
WT freshman Corbin Kimmel has been dominant at 106 this year (31-4, No. 12) but could face a very tough test in the second round against either Cincinnati Reading freshman Gage Murphy (36-3, No. 8) or Springfield Shawnee soph Brandon Day (34-4, No. 23). Sophomores Nathan Osborn (190) and Conner Blankenship (113) will also represent the Raiders at districts, along with junior Sam Moore (150, 22-7).
The Troy District meet will be held in the traditional Friday-Saturday format at Hobart Arena with first-round action beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday and a full day of action on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. with finals beginning at around 3:30 p.m.
However, the meet at Rossford will be held on Saturday and Sunday. Doors will open Saturday for spectators at 9:30 a.m. with two rounds of both championship and consolation bracket matches getting started at 10 a.m.
Sunday’s schedule will begin at 10 a.m. with semifinal and third-round consolation matches getting things started. Consolation semifinal matches will follow before a break ahead of finals matches for the top six places begin in the afternoon.
