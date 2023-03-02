The state wrestling championships are just a week away and with that anticipation comes a heightened focus on preparation for the pinnacle for Ohio grapplers as district wrestling action gets going for local qualifiers at the Division II and III levels.
Division II wrestlers will compete at Norwalk High School on Friday and Saturday while most of the area’s district qualifiers in Division III will head to Joe Stalma Court at Rossford High School. Wayne Trace and Ottawa-Glandorf’s seven combined district qualifiers will compete at Troy High School this weekend.
DIVISION II
A total of 29 area wrestlers will head to Norwalk with top-four finishes on their minds when district wrestling action begins at the home of the Truckers on Friday.
First and second-round championship bracket action will commence at 4 p.m. Friday, along with first-round consolation matches. Day two will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday as consolation brackets and championship semifinals will take up the morning and the early afternoon before a 2:30 p.m. tentative start for championship and placing matches.
Of those 29 qualifying wrestlers, seven have experience navigating the district round in order to reach Columbus. Defiance sophomore Mason Ducat, ranked No. 7 in D-II by Borofanohio.net, qualified at 113 in 2022 to reach the Schottenstein Center and won the sectional title at 132 to take a 43-4 record into districts. Ducat will be joined by teammates Michael Walz (138) and Viktor Jurcevich (126), with the latter two making their first district appearances as sophomore and senior, respectively.
Napoleon’s Alex Gonzales will compete at 113 this weekend after reaching state last year at 106. Gonzales, the No. 9 grappler at 113 will match up with No. 25 Ryder Alberty of Galion in his first-round tilt at districts.
Wildcat teammates joining Gonzales at districts include freshman Cole Cereghin at 106, junior Harrison Bohls (No. 16) at 120, sophomore Romeo Cordoba at 126, junior Roman Cordoba at 132, senior Brayden Hull (No. 14) at 144, junior Jacob Aguilar at 150, junior Payton Saputo at 157, junior Henry Eggers (No. 22) at 190, senior Javone Torres at 215 and No. 19 junior Isaac Lehman at 285.
Torres drew a tough matchup in the first round against Borofan’s top 215-pounder and defending D-II state runner-up Max Shulaw of Columbus St. Francis DeSales. Lehman will also have a key battle at 285 with fifth-rated Alex Griffith of Galion, a state qualifier last season.
Along with Napoleon’s impressive contingent, Wauseon will send a dozen wrestlers back to districts in 2023 and five of those 12 grapplers have state experience from a year ago.
Leading that group is senior Collin Twigg at 126, who earned a sectional title at Defiance last week and has reached state three straight years in three different weight classes. Twigg is ranked No. 2 in the state by Borofan and a state title contender in his final campaign with the Indians.
Teammates Zaden and Benicio Torres are ranked ninth in their respective weight classes at 132 and 144, both reaching the state tournament in those classes last season. Zaiden Kessler, a 165-pound senior, brings a No. 4 ranking and 33-6 record into his final district go-round, along with sectional champions Justin Duncan (215, No. 11) Larry Moreno (120, No. 8) and Kale Waxler (157, No. 18), junior Austin Kovar (No. 21) at 190, Chance Snow (Sr., No. 10) at 175, Antonio Torres (So., No. 39) at 138, freshman Joseph Lugabihl (No. 14) at 113 and sophomore Zavian LaFountain (No. 30 at 113) at 106.
Rounding out the D-II field is the Bryan trio of Jordan Cook (So., 138, No. 30), Jaydon Dennis (Jr., 175) and Zain Bell (Sr., 285, No. 21).
DIVISION III
With plenty of experience at the state level coming back to the 2023 Rossford District, the level of play will be plenty high in the Toledo suburb with 66 total area grapplers gracing the D-III brackets.
Some of those wrestlers are newcomers to the district level, like freshmen Gabe Stevens (106) and Chase Godwin (113) of Swanton, Patrick Henry freshmen Layke Schwiebert (120), Jaidem Rutter (132), Akevian Kryder (144) and Trent Johnson (157), Edgerton first-year Gavin Hawkins (126), Ayersville rookie Levi McConnell (150) and Montpelier freshman Logan Pontious (215).
Others have a bevy of postseason experience, like Archbold junior Brodie Dominique at 144 following a sectional championship this year and a state runner-up finish by one point a season ago.
The mix will provide intriguing matchups across the board, like at 144 where Tinora sophomore Devon Luellen, who was ranked No. 25 at 126 by Borofan, will open his 144-pound district trek against No. 1 Marcus Medina of Milan Edison.
Luellen is one of nine Tinora wrestlers at districts this weekend as the Rams look to improve on last year’s finish that saw three state qualifiers but missed opportunities preventing a five-man group or higher. One of those qualifiers, Aiden Helmke, was a seventh-place podium finisher a year ago and brings a No. 18 ranking at 157 into districts this year. Dalton Wolfrum (No. 5, 165) is back as a senior to back up his state-qualifying season last year while Javen Gaines (No. 4) will look to finish his career strong at 285 following an injury default ending his state run last year.
Jacob Bishop (So. 120, No. 37), Anden Ankney (Jr., 132, No. 9), Dominic Graziani (So., 138, No. 40), Grady Gustwiller (Jr., 175) and Gavin Bowers (Jr., 190, No. 12) will join the aforementioned quartet as district competitors as part of a large Defiance County contingent.
Ayersville will have 2022 state qualifiers Owen Berner (Sr., 175, No. 4) and Abe DeLano (Jr., 190, No. 1) back for another shot at Columbus, where they finished eighth and fourth, respectively, along with sectional champion Kasen Wellman (Jr., 157, No. 16), freshman Levi McConnell (150) and junior Ethan Courtaway (No. 13, 285).
Fairview will join the district qualifying fray with seniors Quinton Smith at 285 (No. 12), Kyler Blair (No. 17) at 150, Dylan Pettit at 144 and Robby Bennett (No. 8) at 126. Blair and Bennett both won sectional titles last week and will be joined by Hicksville sophomore Braeden Dix (22-11), who will match up with No. 23 Kaylor Reynolds of Tiffin Calvert in round one on Friday.
Following a standout effort on their home mats in sectionals, Archbold will be well-represented in Rossford yet again. With Dominique leading the charge, the Bluestreaks will have grapplers in 10 different weight classes.
Sectional champions Dylan Aeschliman (Sr., 215, No. 5), Wyat Ripke (Jr., 190, No. 3) and Gabe Chapa (Sr., 132, No. 10) bring hardware already, joined by senior Hayden Dickman (175, No. 5), sophomore Edward Yoder (165), junior Ian Grime (150, No. 28), Jack Buchhop (So., 126), junior Jordan Rodriguez (113, No. 19) and Mason Miller (Jr., 106, No. 22).
Liberty Center will also look to make noise this weekend with state veterans in Owen Box (Sr., 285, No. 2 Borofan, fifth at state 2022), Xander Myers (Jr., 175, No. 3 Borofan, fifth at state 2022) and Jackson Bartels (So.,138, No. 27 Borofan) and young standouts like No. 24 freshman Braedyn Tammarine at 106 and junior Drew Matthews (No. 18) at 120, who won a sectional title last week.
Paulding’s Kobe Foor (Jr., 215) and Dawson Lamb (Sr., 157, No. 20) will represent Paulding County at Rossford with Antwerp’s Eli Reinhart (Sr., 157, No. 17) and Skyler Octaviano (So., 132, No. 33).
Other area district qualifiers include: Delta’s Adam Mattin (So., No. 1, 106), Tyler Barnes (Fr., 113, No. 6), Anthony Hernandez (Jr., 120, No. 29), Evan Hanefeld (Sr., 126, No. 19), Landon Lintermoot (So., 132, No. 27), Parker Cone (So., 138) and Connor Sintobin (So., 190); Evergreen’s Brodie Setmire (Jr., 120, No. 24), Jack Stubleski (Jr., 138, NO. 12), Isaac Overfield (Sr., 144), Max Mossing (So., 150, No. 36) and Grant Richardson (Jr., 165, No. 30); Edgerton’s Gavin Hawkins (Fr., 126) and Montpelier freshman Logan Pontious (Fr., 215).
On Friday, doors open to fans at 3:45 p.m. with the first session of first and second-round championship action beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday’s second session will begin at 10 a.m. with doors opening to fans at 9:30 p.m.
At Troy, sectional champion Corbin Kimmel of Wayne Trace will look to go 2-for-2 in state qualifying berths as the No. 11 wrestler at 120 will battle as a sophomore following an eighth-place state finish as a freshman at 106. Raider seniors Jared Pierce (138) and Sam Moore (165, No. 6) will be joined by juniors Graiden Troth (150, No. 22 at 144 by Borofan) and Nathan Osborn (175, No. 37) and the Ottawa-Glandorf duo of seniors Justice Pope (No. 35) and Evan Cox at 138 and 215, respectively.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.