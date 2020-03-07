Wauseon, on the basis of putting six wrestlers in Saturday morning’s Division II semifinals, is in first place, with a slim five point lead over Bellevue, 64.5-59.5.
Advancing to the semifinals are Damon Molina (113), Lawson Grime (138), Connor Twigg (145), Jarrett Bischoff (160), Wes Spadafore (220) and Sammy Sosa (285).
Wauseon still has five wrestlers alive in the consolations. All advancing to the second round of consolations are Connor Twigg (106), Zaden Torres (120), Connor Nagel (152), Ethan Glover (152) and Wyatt Lane (170).
Advancing to the semifinals for Napoleon are Angelo Gonzalez (160) and Xavier Johnson (195). Still alive in the consolations are Claude Buckmaster (126), Mario Estrada (132), Caleb Sell (138), Tyler Bostelman (152) and Demetrius Hernandez (285). Napoleon currently stands in 10th place, with 34 points.
Defiance has one wrestler left, Tristan Villarreal (132) and he has advanced to the semifinals. He won his first round matchup by pin and then won an 11-6 decision over Galion’s Devin McCarthy.
Bryan’s Dylan McCandless (182) is still alive in the consolations.
In Division III at Troy, Wayne Trace, currently has two wrestlers in the semifinals, Jarrett Hornish (113) and Hunter Long (126). Still alive in the consolations for the Raiders are Gabe Sutton (120), Seth Meggison (145), Eli Moore (160) and Jacob Graham (285).
Columbus Grove’s Jeff Meyer (285) is in the semifinals, while Ezra Jones (170) is still alive in consolations.
In Division III at Napoleon, Patrick Henry’s T.J. Rhamy (160) and Wil Morrow (220) both advanced to the semifinals. The Patriots’ Jeff Camp is still alive in the consolations.
Ayersville’s Caden Brown (160) has advanced to the semifinals, while Archbold’s Carson Meyer has reached the semifinals.
“We have some (five) in the consolations, so we’ll see what happens (on Saturday),” said Archbold coach Brian Becher.
Still alive in the consolations for Archbold are Wyat Fryman (106), Shane Eicher (120), Aaron Francis (126), Brennan Short (145) and Adrian Juarez (195).
Tinora has one wrestler, Lucas Schlegel (152) in the semifinals. Still alive in the consolations for the Rams are Vince Monnin (113), Owen Tong (138), Aaron Short (145), Lucas Flory (182) and Javen Gaines (220).
“Lucas looked really good,” said Tinora coach Nick Siewert. The rest are still alive in the consolations and I feel confident about all of their chances to advance to the next round.”
Antwerp’s Randall Mills (126) is in the semifinals and Eli Reinhart (113) is still alive in the consolations.
Liberty Center has two in the semifinals, Dylan Matthews (132) and Maguire Vollmar (138).
Brodie Stevens (285) is in the semifinals for Swanton, while Paulding has two alive in the consolations: Jordan Mudel (132) and Cole Mabis (182).
Delta has four wrestlers in the semifinals, Evan Henefeld (106), Zack Mattin (113). Gabe Meyer (126) and Austin Kohlhofer (220).
Evergreen’s Logan York is alive in consolations, at 195 and Edgerton’s Hayden Herman is still in it at 113.
Second round consolation and semifinals will begin at Division II Norwalk and Division III Napoleon at 9:30 a.m. today. Division III second round consolations and semifinals at Troy will begin at 10 a.m. today.
