TROY - Columbus Grove won titles from Ezra Jones and Jeff Meyer at the Division III district wrestling meet that wrapped up Saturday at Hobart Arena in Troy.
Wayne Trace also put two wrestlers in championship matches, but Jarrett Hornish and Hunter Long both ended second.
Jones needed 3:03 to deck Hayden Mattes of Clermont Northeast to win the 195 pound title. Jeff Meyer needed just a few seconds more, taking 3:38 to pin Eli Criblez of Allen East for the 285 pound title.
Long was in one of the tougher matches of the tournament. Tied at the end of regulation, Long was on the short side of a 2-1 decision to Camron Lacure of Legacy Christian in a tiebreaker for the 132 pound title.
Hornish lost in a 10-5 decision to Trey Allen of Mechanicsburg in the 126 pound championship match.
The Raiders will have one more advance as Gabe Sutton ended fourth after falling to Jason Shaffer of Troy Christian in a 1:59 fall in the 120 pound third place match.
Seth Meggison added a fifth place finish for Wayne Trace as he pinned Grant Heuing of Coldwater in 2:27 at 145 pounds.
At Troy
Championship Bracket
Semifinals
120 - Logan Attisano (Legacy Christian) pinned Gabe Sutton (WT), 1:24; 126 - Jarrett Hornish (WT) def. Brayden Brown (LC), 5-3; 132 - Hunter Long (WT) pinned Jesse Stroud (Mechanicsburg), 3:57; 195 - Ezra Jones (Columbus Grove) pinned Adam Waller (M), 3:34; 285 - Jeff Meyer (CG) def. Taran Tyo (Versailles), 3-0.
First Place
126 - Trey Allen (M) def. Hornish, 10-5; 132 - Camron Lacure (LC) def. Long, 2-1 (tiebreak); 195 - Jones pinned Hayden Mattes (Clermont Northeast), 3:03; Meyer pinned Eli Criblez (Allen East), 3:38.
Third Place
120 - Jason Shaffer (Troy Christian) pinned Sutton, 1:59.
Consolation Bracket
Semifinals
120 - Sutton def. Nick Kline (Coldwater), 9-5; 145 - Kane Epperly (V) major dec. Seth Meggison (WT), 8-0.
Fifth Place
145 - Meggison pinned Grant Heuing (Cold), 2:27.
