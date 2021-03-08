ROSSFORD - Liberty Center's Dylan Matthews won the 145 pound title and Archbold's Carson Meyer captured the 182 pound title as five area wrestlers won district titles at the Division III district meet that wrapped up on Sunday at Rossford.
A total of 13 matmen advanced from the district to this weekends state meet.
Matthews was able to defeat Cade Petersen of Oak Harbor 6-2 to win the 145 pound title. It was the same score for Meyer, who beat Logan Lloyd of Edison for the 182 pound title.
Delta had two district champions as Zack Mattin won the 132 pound title with a 7-2 win over Gavin Owens of Eastwood. Austin Kohlhofer won the second title for the Panthers, as he blakned James Clouse of Mohawk 3-0 to win the 220 pound title.
The last area title belonged to Swanton's Brodie Stevens as he scored a 4-3 win over Hayden Morse of Ashland Crestview.
Archbold added a runner-up finish from Brodie Dominique after he fell to Casey Barnett of Edison in a 9-0 major decision. Max Hoffman of the Panthers ended second after falling to Wyatt Miller of Oak Harbor 6-3 in the 195 pound title match.
Fairview's Kaden Blair scored a third place finish as he edged Delta's Gabe Meyer 2-1 at 138 pounds. Delta's Evan Perry added a third place finish as he beat Hayden Buhro of Oak Harbor 4-1 at 152 pounds.
Liberty Center's Owen Box lost a tough 1-0 decision to finish fourth at 285 pounds.
Delta's Evan Hanefeld (106) and Carson Chisea (120) added fourth place finishes to advance to the state meet.
TInora had a pair of fifth place finishers in Anden Ankney (126) and Andrew Helmke (145). Fairview's Wes Bany took fifth at 220 pounds.
Sunday
Division III Districts
At Rossford
Team Scores
Milan Edison 241, Delta 157.5, Oak Harbor 125, Eastwood 96, Monroeville 81, Liberty Center 80, Otsego 79.5, Ashland Crestview 73, Archbold 71, Elmwood 65, Mohawk 51.5, Bluffton 49, Seneca East 47, Norwalk St. Paul 46.5, Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic 39.5, Tinora 36, Ayersville 33, Fairview 32, Gibsonburg 31, Plymouth 30, Liberty-Benton 29, Carey 27, Swanton 26, Woodmore 20.5, Northwood 15, Evergreen 13, Genoa 13, Edgerton 11.5, Bucyrus 10, Van Buren 9, South Central 8, Toledo Christian 7, Montpelier 6, Arcadia 5, Millbury Lake 5, Patrick Henry 4.5, Lucas 3, New London 3, Willard 3, McComb 2, Hopewell-Loudon 1
Session 3 (106-145)
Championship Bracket
Semifinals
106 - Trevor Wilcox (Ots) major dec. Evan Hanefeld (Delta), 12-0; 120 - Brandon Han (East) def. Carson Chiesa (Delta), 7-3; 132 - Zack Mattin (Delta) tech. fall Kohen Horvath (ME), 16-1; 138 - Brodie Dominique (Arch) major dec. Owen England (Moh), 9-0; Casey Barnett (ME) major dec. Kaden Blair (Fv), 10-0; 145 - Dylan Matthews (LC) def. Andrew Helmke (Tin), 3-2.
First Place
132 - Mattin def. Gavin Owens (East), 3-1; 138 - Barnett major dec. Dominique, 9-0; 145 - Matthews def. Cade Petersen (OH), 6-2.
Third Place
106 - Nathan Parks (SE) def. Hanefeld, 5-0; 120 - Marcus Medina (ME) def. Chiesa, 5-2; 138 - Blair def. Gabe Meyer, 2-1.
Consolation Bracket
106 - Drew Matthews (LC) def. Ayden Gleckler (Ev), 4-0; Hanefeld pinned Matthews, 3:42; 113 - Rylee Hanefeld (Delta) pinned Noah Tipton (Gen), 1:39; Michael Judge (OH) pinned Hanefeld, 1:39; 120 - Hayden Herman (Edg) def. Jack Stubleski (Ev), 9-5; Chiesa def. Herman, 3-1; 126 - Anden Ankney (Tin) pinned Cross Fetter (SMCC), 4:12; Joseph Manley (Ots) pinned Jeff Camp (PH), 2:34; Tyler Davis (OH) def. Ankney, 11-5; 132 - Blake Hoover (H-L) def. Gabe Chapa (Arch), 5-4; Owen Miller (OH) pinned Xander Myers, 5-2; 138 - Meyer (Delta) def. Landon Emch (Wood), 8-1; Meyer pinned England, 3:33; Blair def. Ryan Prosser (SMCC), 3-2; 145 - Will Stieber (NSP) def. Jayce Helminiak, 5-1; Duke Hermes (ME) def. Helmke, 3-2.
Fifth Place
106 - Thayne Kleman (Bluf) pinned Matthews, 3:13; 113 - Bryce Maynard (East) def. Hanefeld, 9-2; 120 - Tayton Kleman (Bluf) major dec. Herman, 11-2; 126 - Ankney pinned Jayden Strickland (SC), 4:32; 145 - Helmke def. Luke Bischoff (SE), 3-0.
Session 3 (152-285)
Championship Bracket
Semifinals
152 - Gunner Endicott (Elm) major dec. Evan Perry (Delta), 14-2; Connor Smith (Gib) pinned Luke Delano (Ay), 2:54; 182 - Carson Meyer (Arch) pinned Brier Godsey (AC), 4:48; Logan Lloyd (ME) major dec. Owen Johnson (LC), 8-0; 195 - Max Hoffman (Delta) def. Nathaniel DiRe (L-B), 2-1 (sudden victory); 220 - James Clouse (Moh) pinned Wes Bany (Fv), 4:46; Austin Kohlhofer (Delta) def. Cade Limes (Ots), 6-2; 285 - Brodie Stevens (Swan) def. Jackson Berardi (ME), 6-2.
First Place
182 - Meyer def. Lloyd, 6-2; 195 - Wyatt Miller (OH) def. Hoffman, 6-3; 220 - Kohlhofer def. Clouse, 3-0; 285 - Stevens def. Hayden Morse (AC), 4-3.
Third Place
152 - Perry def. Hayden Buhro (OH), 4-1; 285 - Micah May (Ots) def. Owen Box (LC), 1-0.
Consolation Bracket
Semifinals
152 - Josh Nofzinger (Arch) def. Tommy Giles (Gen), 2-1 (tiebreak); Perry def. Nofzinger, 7-1; \ Buhro def. Delano, 3-1 (sudden victory); 160 - Camren Foster (LC) def. Jack Zeitzheim (OH), 9-2; Bryce Hesselbart (East) def. Foster, 8-3; 170 - Colton Sparks (Ply) pinned Dalton Wolfrum, 3:47; 182 - Konner Logston (Elm) def. Abe Delano (Ay), 3-2; Ben Meyer (NSP) def. Johnson, 8-7; 195 - Hayden Dickman (Arch) def. Weston Angel (Wood), 8-4; DiRe pinned Dickman, 4:51; 220 - Jacob Thompson (ME) pinned Bany, 4:04; 285 - Kaleb Loera (Elm) def. Monte Treesh (Mont), 6-4; Box pinned Mattthew Berger (L-B), 1:10; Box def. Berardi, 6-1.
Fifth Place
152 - Delano pinned Nofzinger, 3:46; 160 - Foster def. Cannon Endicott (Elm), 1-0; 182 - Johnson pinned Logston, 2:40; 195 - Aidan Godsey (AC) major dec. Dickman, 13-2; 220 - Bany def. Bryant Pfeifer (Bucy), 8-1.
