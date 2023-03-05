A total of six area schools had multiple wrestlers claim top-four spots at district wrestling meets in Division II and III on Saturday as 35 qualifiers and seven fifth-place alternates set their sights on Columbus after competing at Norwalk, Rossford and Troy High Schools.
In Division III, Tinora, Ayersville and Fairview will bring state representatives from Defiance County as Tinora had four qualifiers and one alternate, Fairview one qualifier and Ayersville three qualifiers and an alternate. Another grappler joining the county contingent is Defiance sophomore Mason Ducat, who claimed the 132-pound district title in Division II action at Norwalk.
Tinora senior Javen Gaines avenged a regular-season defeat at the hands of Liberty Center standout Owen Box at 285, earning a district title by holding off the LC senior 3-2 in the championship match Saturday afternoon as the lone champion for the Rams.
Joining Gaines as repeat state qualifiers are sophomore Aiden Helmke at 157 and senior Dalton Wolfrum at 165 while 2022 state alternate Anden Ankney nabbed a spot at 132. All three of Gaines’ teammates finished third in their respective weight classes.
“We brought nine, we ended up with five placers out of one of the toughest districts in the state of Ohio,” said Tinora coach Nick Siewert of the Rams’ district showing. “It was very impressive for the kids ... Owen's had (Gaines') number for so long, he's a really good wrestler. For Dalton at 165, (that bracket's) really freaking tough, 157 is really freaking tough.”
Meanwhile, Ayersville’s Kasen Wellman and Abe DeLano took home gold at 157 and 190 for district crowns for the Pilots, defeating Monroeville’s Brencyn Evans and Archbold’s Wyat Ripke, respectively. 2022 state placer Owen Berner was fourth at 175 to earn a repeat bid to Columbus while Pilot junior Ethan Courtaway earned a fifth-place showing at 285. Courtaway’s district journey saw him drop his opening match of the district to Carey senior Brock Bushong in a 2-1 tiebreak before defeating Northwood’s Joziah Smith, Fairview’s Quinton Smith and Huron’s Evan Trevino in the consolation bracket before falling by pin to Bushong a win short of a top-four bid.
“It's awesome for the conference. Obviously really good for the boys side and then (Sunday), I'm taking off down to Columbus so we can do the girls (regional at Marysville). We could have seven total girls and alternates so we're very happy with that.,” added Siewert of the county and GMC’s strong finish that included a third-place finish by Fairview’s Robby Bennett at 126 and a fourth-place spot by Antwerp’s Eli Reinhart at 157.
Archbold leads the area in state-qualifying wrestlers in Division III as 2022 state runner-up Brodie Dominique cruised to the district final for the third straight year, winning his second crown at 144 with a 3-1 win over Milan Edison’s Marcus Medina in the finals. Gabe Chapa (132), Hayden Dickman (175), Wyat Ripke (190) and Dylan Aeschliman (215) all reached the championship match in their respective divisions before falling in the finals while 106-pounder Marcus Miller nabbed a fourth-place spot.
Both Liberty Center and Delta will send five wrestlers each to state, as Xander Myers took home first at 175 for LC. Box was second at 285, while Braedyn Tammarine and Jackson Bartels were third at 106 and 138, respectively, and Drew Matthews was fourth at 120.
With Ottawa-Glandorf and Wayne Trace competing in D-III district action at Troy, WT senior Sam Moore battled his way to a fourth-place finish at 165 to earn a state spot for the Raiders.
In Division II, nine of the dozen district-qualifying wrestlers from Wauseon either qualified for state or earned state alternate fifth-place finishes.
Collin Twigg picked up his third state berth, claiming the district title at 126 to lead the pack for the Indians. Zavian LaFountain was second at 106 for the Tribe while Larry Moreno (120), Zaidan Kessler (165) and Austin Kovar (190) all tallied third-place finishes and Chance Snow was fourth at 175.
Joseph Lugabihl (113), Benicio Torres (144) and Kale Waxler (157) rounded out the Wauseon roster with fifth-place efforts in their respective divisions.
Napoleon junior Alex Gonzales made his way to the 113-pound championship match before falling to unbeaten St. Marys sophomore Tate Hisey 3-0 in the finals. Harrison Bohls and Isaac Lehman navigated the consolation bracket at 120 and 285, respectively, as each earned state alternate spots. Henry Eggers joined the contingent of placers with a sixth-place finish at 190.
Finally, Bryan’s Zain Bell defeated opponents from Clear Fork, Toledo Central Catholic and Marengo Highland before blanking Bowling Green senior Dominick Burch 5-0 to bring home a district championship finish for the Golden Bears. Teammate Jordan Cook reached the championship semifinals at 138 before injury defaults forced the Bryan wrestler into a sixth-place finish.
State tournament action will begin Friday at 1 p.m. with championship preliminaries and first-round consolation action across all three boys divisions and girls state matches. Two sessions of action will continue at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday ahead of championship day on Sunday, March 12.
Division II Districts
At Norwalk
First-Place Matches
106 - Aiden Ohl (Ontario) def. Zavian LaFountain (Wauseon), 4-1; 113 - Tate Hisey (St. Marys) def. Alex Gonzales (Napoleon), 3-0; 126 - Collin Twigg (Wau) pinned Mike Thomas (Mansfield Madison, 1:47; 132 - Mason Ducat (Defiance) def. Zaden Torres (Wau), 6-1; 285 - Zain Bell (Bryan) def. Dominick Burch (Bowling Green), 5-0.
Third-Place Matches
120 - Larry Moreno (Wau) def. Wyatt Nemitz (Sandusky Perkins), 3-0; 165 - Zaiden Kessler (Wau) major dec. Manny Aller (Tiffin Columbian), 14-6; 175 - Leo Hess (Mansfield Senior) major dec. Chance Snow (Wau), 10-1; 190 - Austin Kovar (Wau) def. Jace Knous (Wap), 7-2.
Fifth-Place Matches
113 - Joseph Lugabihl (Wau) major dec. Hunter Pollock (Clyde), 8-0; 120 - Harrison Bohls (Nap) major dec. Naszir Jackson (Marion-Franklin), 11-2; 138 - Antwain Adams (Wap) def. Jordan Cook (Bryan), injury default; 144 - Benicio Torres (Wau) def. Zach Oprzadek (SP), injury default; 157 - Kale Waxler (Wau) pinned Cole Dille (Ontario), 4:11; 190 - Bralen Boone (Ont) def. Henry Eggers (Nap), 2-0; 285 - Isaac Lehman (Nap) def. Landon Pedigo (MH), 2-1,
Championship Semifinals
106 - LaFountain pinned Konner Blaney (Marengo Highland), 3:27; 113 - Gonzales def. Caden Mellott (Wap), 4-2; 126 - Twigg major dec. Peyton Hoskins (Clear Fork), 14-0; 132 - Ducat def. Jaxon Swank (CF), 13-8; Z. Torres major dec. Caleb Wetzel (MH), 9-1; 138 - Cael Gilmore (MH) major dec. Cook, 5-4; 144 - Bo Hertenstein (SM) pinned B. Torres, 5:07; 157 - Ayden Wilson (Rossford) def. Waxler, 9-2; 165 - Andrew Barford (CFD) pinned Kessler, 5:26; 190 - Hunter Hutcheson (MM) tech. fall Eggers, 22-6; Max Ray (TC) def. Kovar, 7-3; 285 - Burch def. Lehman, 6-0; Bell def. Pedigo, 7-0.
Consolation Semifinals
113 - Sawyer Smith (SP) def. Lugabihl, 2-1; 120 - Moreno pinned Jackson, 4:21; Nemitz def. Bohls, 8-4; 138 - CJ Fisher (Clyde) def. Cook, injury default; 144 - Aidan Rush (CFD) def. B. Torres, 3-1; 157 - Corbin Mitchell (Wap) pinned Waxler, 4:23; 165 - Kessler def. Josh Taylor (HL), 9-4; 175 - Snow def. Tyler Carlin (Celina), 6-5; 190 - Kovar def. Boone, 4-3; Knous def. Eggers, 7-6; 285 - Alex Griffith (Galion) def. Lehman, 1-0.
Division III Districts
At Rossford
First-Place Matches
106 - Adam Mattin (Delta) major dec. Scott Fuller (Genoa), 14-5; 113 - Abe Hermes (Milan Edison) def. Tyler Barnes (D), 4-2; 132 - Hunter Vogus (Monroeville) pinned Gabe Chapa (Archbold), 4:39; 144 - Brodie Dominique (Arch) def. Marcus Medina (ME), 3-1; 157 - Kasen Wellman (Ayersville) def. Brencyn Evans (Mon), 7-2; 175 - Xander Myers (LC) def. Hayden Dickman (Arch), 5-2; 190 - Abe DeLano (Ayers) def. Wyat Ripke (Arch), 5-3; 215 - Gavin Gillig (LB) def. Dylan Aeschliman (Arch), 6-5; 285 - Javen Gaines (Tin) def. Owen Box (LC), 3-2.
Third-Place Matches
106 - Braedyn Tammarine (LC) major dec. Mason Miller (Arch), 11-0; 120 - Nicholas Parks (SE) def. Drew Matthews (LC), 5-4 (ultimate tiebreak); 126 - Robby Bennett (Fairview) pinned Evan Hanefeld (D), 2:49; 132 - Anden Ankney (Tin) def. Landon Lintermoot (D), 5-0; 138 - Jackson Bartels (LC) def. Grant Dowell (Bucyrus), 8-1; 157 - Aidan Helmke (Tin) def. Eli Reinhart (Antwerp), 5-1; 165 - Dalton Wolfrum (Tin) def. Kael Margraf (Mohawk), 7-1; 175 - Cannon Endicott (Elm) def. Owen Berner (Ayers), 6-1 (sudden victory); 190 - Colton Sparks (Plymouth) def. Connor Sintobin (Delta), 5-0;
Fifth-Place Matches
120 - Mikey Soto (Genoa) def. Anthony Hernandez (Delta), 4-1; 150 - Lee Borders (Ots) major dec. Ian Grime (Arch), 10-0; 165 - Grant Richardson (Evergreen) def. Collin Wagner (Van Buren), 6-3; 190 - Gavin Bowers (Tin) def. Jon Rosas (Lakota), 12-5; 285 - Ethan Courtaway (Ayers) major dec. Ethan Bauer (L-B), 15-5.
Championship Semifinals
106 - Mattin pinned Joey Judge (OH), 2:29; Fuller major dec. Tammarine, 14-2; 113 - Barnes pinned Cameron Wagers (Ply), 3:25; 126 - Na. Parks tech. fall Bennett, 18-2; Caizzo def. Hanefeld, 4-0; 132 - Vogus pinned Lintermoot, 1:44; Chapa pinned Nate Tipton (Genoa), 1:50; 138 - Ashton Homan (Mon) major dec. Bartels, 9-0; 144 - Dominique def. Hayden Kuhn (AC), 5-1; 157 - Evans def. Helmke, 3-2; Wellman def. Jack Caldwell (Woodmore), 4-2; 175 - Myers pinned Lance Rickle (Carey), 0:37; Dickman def. Berner, 4-3; 190 - Ripke pinned Rosas, 3:53; DeLano pinned Sintobin, 1:46; 215 - Aeschliman pinned Owen DeWeese (McComb), 1:18; 285 - Box major dec. Brock Bushong (Carey), 16-5; Gaines def. Seth Stanley (Margaretta), 5-2.
Consolation Semifinals
106 - Miller def. Judge, 7-2 (sudden victory); Tammarine def. Xander Gfell-King (ME), 6-2; 120 - Ni. Parks pinned Hernandez, 1:42; Matthews pinned Soto, 4:04; 126 - Bennett def. Lane Thacker (Lak), 3-1; Hanefeld major dec. Vince Barton (Lake), 12-4; 132 - Lintermoot def. Ethan DeTray (OH), 5-0; Ankney pinned Tipton, 2:49; 138 - Bartels major dec. Israel Ortiz (H-L), 9-1; 150 - Will Bischoff (SE) def. Grime, 4-2; 165 - Wolfrum major dec. Wagner, 13-1; Margraf def. Richardson, 3-0; 175 - Berner def. Gabe Garlick (Lakota), 5-4; 190 - Sintobin major dec. Bowers, 13-5; 285 - Bushong pinned Courtaway, 2:56.
Division III Districts
At Troy
Third-Place Matches
165 - Michael Osborne (Versailles) def. Sam Moore (Wayne Trace), 5-0.
Championship Semifinals
165 - Rod Owens (Kettering Alter) def. Moore, 10-4.
Consolation Semifinals
165 - Moore major dec. Will Callicoat (Proctorville Fairland), 13-2.
Consolation Third Round
138 - Nathan Opichka (Cincinnati Madeira) def. Jared Pierce (WT), 8-3.
Consolation Second Round
138 - Opichka def. Justice Pope (Ottawa-Glandorf), 3-1; Pierce def. Silas Prather (National Trail) by default; 150 - Zeran Brady (Valley View) def. Graiden Troth (WT), 8-7; 175 - Kyle Lathrop (Columbus Grove) def. Nathan Osborn (WT), 6-4 (OT).
