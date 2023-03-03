A total of 37 area wrestlers claimed two wins in district action on Friday to reach the championship bracket semifinals in Division II and III district wrestling action with a host more still alive in the consolation bracket with hopes on claiming a state qualifying berth.
In the Division II meet at Norwalk, Wauseon advanced eight wrestlers through to the semifinals and have four more grapplers with wins in the consolation round set to compete Saturday.
Zavian LaFountain (106), freshman Joseph Lugabihl (113), Collin Twigg (126), Zaden Torres (132), Benicio Torres (144), Kale Waxler (157), Zaiden Kessler (165) and Austin Kovar (190) each won their first two matches of the tournament on Friday.
Joining the large Tribe contingent in the winners bracket is Defiance sophomore Mason Ducat at 132, who won by a 15-5 major decision and by a pin in 1:32 to reach the semifinals against Clear Fork’s Jaxon Swank. Napoleon’s Alex Gonzales (113), Henry Eggers (190) and Isaac Lehman (285) were also double winners as were Bryan’s Jordan Cook at 138 and Zain Bell at 285.
Joining Ducat in a return to Norwalk Saturday is Bulldog teammate Viktor Jurcevich at 126, thanks to a pin in his first consolation match, and the Napoleon phalanx of freshman Cole Cereghin (106), Harrison Bohls (120), Romeo Cordoba (126), Brayden Hull (144), Jacob Aguilar (150), Payton Saputo (157) and Javone Torres (215).
In Division III, a wide range of local matmen set themselves up in prime position to secure state bids in district action at Rossford and Troy. Delta had five wrestlers advance to the championship semifinals while Liberty Center also tallied five in Braedyn Tammarine (106), Dylan Matthews (120), Jackson Bartels (138), Xander Myers (175) and senior Owen Box (285).
Tinora will have Aiden Helmke at 157 and Javen Gaines at 285 in the championship rounds in hopes of sending both back to state on repeat trips with Jacob Bishop (120), Anden Ankney (132), Dominic Graziani (138), Devon Luellen (144), Dalton Wolfrum (165), Grady Gustwiller (175) and Gavin Bowers (190) all remaining in either the first or second round of the consolation bracket.
Along with their NWOAL colleagues from Delta and LC, Archbold put together an impressive showing at Rossford with Gabe Chapa (132), Brodie Dominique (144), Hayden Dickman (175), Wyat Ripke (190) and Dylan Aeschliman (215) all advancing to the final four of their respective championship brackets.
Rounding out the large area contingents are the Ayersville Pilots with 2022 state qualifiers Owen Berner (175) and Abe DeLano (190) each earning a pair of victories while Kasen Wellman was a double winner at 157. GMC and county rival Fairview is also represented as Robby Bennett advanced to the championship semifinals at 126 while standouts Kyler Blair (150) and Quinton Smith (285) split their first two championship-bracket matches of the day.
At Troy, Ottawa-Glandorf and Wayne Trace both battled in D-III district competition. Raider grappler Sam Moore grinded through and earned a pair of victories at 165 to advance to the semifinals while an injury default derailed 2022 state qualifier and WT sophomore Corbin Kimmel’s hopes at a repeat Columbus trip.
Some intriguing matchups remain involving area grapplers as 2022 D-III 144 state runner-up Brodie Dominique of Archbold will take on the fourth-place finisher at 132 last year in Ashland Crestview’s Hayden Kuhn. Meanwhile at 157, Helmke and Wellman could set up a river rivalry clash in the championship match Saturday with wins in their respective semifinals while Berner and Dickman will meet in the 175-pound semifinals and DeLano and Delta sophomore Connor Sintobin will collide in a 190-pound semifinal bout. Quinton Smith’s pinfall defeat to Castalia Margaretta’s Seth Stanley dashed hopes of a GMC clash against Gaines in the semifinals while a win over Stanley would potentially set Gaines up with a rematch against Liberty Center senior Owen Box (34-1) in the championship match after Box beat Gaines in the sectional championship match at Archbold last week.
Division II action will resume at 9:30 a.m. at Norwalk High School with third-round consolation matches starting things off until championship semifinals and consolation quarterfinals begin around 11 a.m. Placing matches and finals are scheduled for approximately 2:30 p.m.
At Rossford, first and second-round consolation matches will begin at 10 a.m. with championship semifinal and consolation quarterfinals to follow.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.