NAPOLEON — Local Division III wrestlers found it tough going in the district meet at Napoleon High School on Saturday, but when the dust finally cleared, the area was able to come away with 13 state qualifiers and four district champions.
As a team, Milan Edison, with eight state qualifiers, ran away from the field with 227 points, while a local team, Delta, came away with the runner up trophy, scoring 118 points. Other local teams which finished strong were Archbold, fifth (65.5 points), Patrick Henry, seventh (61 points), Liberty Center, 10th (61 points), Tinora, 15th (43 points) and Antwerp, 24th (23 points).
Delta had two district champions, Zack Mattin (113) and Austin Kohlhofer (220). Mattin won by fall over Edison's Jared Fantuzzi, in 3:13. Kohlhofer surprised Patrick Henry's Wil Morrow, with a 2:56 pin.
Delta's other qualifiers were Max Hoffman (170), third and Evan Hanefeld (106), fourth.
Archbold came away with one champion and three state qualifiers. Carson Meyer (170) decisioned Edison's Logan Lloyd in the championship match, 8-1. Also qualifying for the Bluestreaks were Brennan Short (145), third and Andrew Francis (126), fourth.
The other local champion was Patrick Henry's T.J. Rhamy, who won a 9-6 decision over Lakota's Trevor Franks.
Liberty Center had two state qualifiers. Finishing third for the Tigers were Dylan Matthews (132) and Maguire Vollmar (138). Emmett Perry (120) and Ray Culler (285) both finished fifth and are state alternates.
Antwerp's Randall Mills (126) qualified for state, placing second. Also qualifying was Swanton's Brodie Stevens, finishing second at 285.
The area also several near misses. Patrick Henry's Jeff Camp held a 7-6 lead over Bluffton's Thayne Kleman, when Kleman was awarded a penalty point in the final seconds to tie the match at 7-7. Kleman then secured a takedown in overtime, for a 9-7 win. Kleman went on to take third place.
At 132, in the consolation quarterfinals, Paulding, Jordan Mudel held a 5-2 lead in the final period over Dru Baker, of Liberty-Benton. But Baker gained an escape and then a takedown with just five seconds left, to tie the match at 5-5. Baker then secured a takedown in overtime to claim the win.
At 138, Fairview's Kaden Blair lost a 4-3 decision in the consolation semifinals to Bluffton's Kaden Basil.
At 145, in the consolations second round, Archbold's Short and Tinora's Aaron Short were tied, 2-2, at the end of regulation. However, Archbold's Short secured a takedown in overtime to claim the 4-2 win.
At 152 in the consolation semifinals, Tinora's Lucas Schlegel lost a 10-5 decision to Eastwood's Jimmy Recknagel and in the 160 consolation semifinals, Ayersville's Caden Brown lost a close 5-3 decision to Elmwood's Gunner Endicott. Both Schlegel and Brown are alternates to the state meet, after placing fifth.
Also, Paulding's Cole Mabis (182) lost 8-4 in the consolation semifinals to Norwalk St. Paul's Camden Caizzo, who went on to place third.
In Division III at Troy, Wayne Trace will be sending three wrestlers. Hunter Long (126) took first, with a 3:49 pin over Allen East's Drake Carmean. Jarrett Hornish (113) and Eli Moore (160) both placed third.
"Hunter wrestled phenomenal and I think he improved a little more over last week," said Wayne Trace coach George Clemens. "And it's pretty exciting to see Jarrett and Eli make it, too. We tied the school record for sending guys in one season at three, so I'm excited."
Columbus Grove's Jeff Meyer also qualified, finishing first, with a first period pin in the finals, winning in just 45 seconds.
In Division II, Wauseon finished third, behind Bellevue and Sandusky Perkins and will be sending four wrestlers to state. Damon Molina (113) and Sammy Sosa (285) both won district titles. Molina won, 5-4 over St Marys' Trevor Hisey. Sosa won by default over Toledo Central Catholic's Jason Jackson.
Also for Wauseon, Jarrett Bischoff (160) placed second and Lawson Grime (138) finished fourth after defaulting in the third place match.
Wauseon's Connor Twigg (145) and Wes Spadafore (220) are both state alternates, after finishing fifth.
Wauseon and Defiance received rough blows on Friday. Wauseon's Nolan Ray, the favorite to win a state title and Defiance's Dominic Tracy were both ruled ineligible because of skin issues.
"Dom had an abrasion because of some hard wrestling during the week and the doctor said it could be a skin issue," said Defiance coach Pat Murphy. "As a coach, I want to hear that it's actually a skin issue, not that it could be. And the same thing happened to Nolan Ray. (Wauseon) coach (Mike) Ritter was very unhappy about the decision and I hurt all over from the call against Dom."
On one positive note, Defiance senior Tristan Villarreal (132) qualified for state for the first time. A four time district qualifier, Villarreal faltered in either the consolation second round or consolation quarterfinals the other three times. This time, Villarreal secured his state bid with a 9-2 win in the consolation semifinals over Medina Buckeye's Dominic Calabrese. He then lost a close 3-2 decision to Tiffin Columbian's Maddox Simcoe.
"Tristan wrestled really well," Murphy said. "In the consolation semifinals, Tristan was well prepared and was able to secure several takedowns. In the third place match, Maddox got a takedown late in the second period to go up, 3-2. Tristan chose neutral for the third period and secured a takedown late in the match and almost got a near fall. Their kid did a good job of fending off the potential move. But I thought Tristan did an excellent job wrestling this weekend and I'm pretty excited for him, finally getting to state."
Bryan junior Dylan McCandless (182) was eliminated in the consolation third round, with a tough 5-3 loss in overtime to Kasean Hatlay of Tiffin Columbian.
Napoleon had two wrestlers finish fifth, Claude Buckmaster (126) and Xavier Johnson (195). Johnson lost a close 10-7 decision in the consolation semifinals to Sandusky's Terion Stewart.
Division III Napoleon District
Team Standings (Top 10)
Milan Edison 227, Delta 118, Oak Harbor 106.5, Eastwood 102.5, Archbold 65.5, Otsego 65, Patrick Henry 61, Genoa 59, Lake 56, Liberty Center 54, Tinora (15th) 43, Antwerp (24th) 23
Top Local Finishers
First Place Matches
113: Zack Mattin (D) pinned Jared Fantuzzi (ME), 3:13; 126: Brandon Hahn (East) tech. fall Randall Mills (Ant), 17-1; 160: T.J. Rhamy (PH) dec. Trevor Franks (Lakota), 9-6; 170: Carson Meyer (Arch) dec. Logan Lloyd (ME), 8-1; 220: Austin Kohlhofer (D) pinned Wil Morrow (PH), 2:56; 285: Caden Hill (Ashland Crestview) pinned Brodie Stevens (Swanton), 3:43.
Third Place Matches
106: Thayne Kleman (Bluffton) dec. Evan Hanefeld (D), 3-2; 126: Hunter Vogus (ME) major dec. Andrew Francis (Arch), 8-0; 132: Dylan Matthews (LC) dec. Cade Petersen (OH), 4-1; 138: Maguire Vollmar (LC) major dec. Kaden Basil (B), 12-4; 145: Brennan Short (Arch) dec. Jesse Wright (O), 9-3; 170: Max Hoffman (D) pinned Cade Whitticar (Van Buren), 4:36.
Fifth Place Matches
106: Nick Roberts (Plymouth) dec. Jeff Camp (PH), 6-0; 120: Emmett Perry (LC) by default over Aiden Naseman (Norwalk St. Paul); 126: Gabe Meyer (D) dec. Donovan Farley (O), 12-5; 138: Kaden Blair (Fair) dec. Jayce Helminiak (D), 7-0; 152: Lucas Schlegel (Tin) major dec. Colton Sparks (Plymouth), 10-2; 160: Caden Brown (Ay) by default over Jonathon Auld (Gibsonburg); 182: Mikey Brzeczek (Woodmore) pinned Cole Mabis (Paul), 3:50; 220: Hunter Smith (Gibs) by default over Javen Gaines (Tin); 285: Ray Culler (LC) dec. Tyler Bowman (East), 6-2 (OT).
