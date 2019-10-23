Strong hitting and stellar defense were the winning formulas for Fairview, which turned the tables on regular season defeat to Tinora. Then, Tinora won a close match in four sets. This time around, Fairview won a close match in four sets, 25-22, 25-21, 23-25 and 25-20.
With the score tied at 20-20, Fairview closed out the final game with five straight points. Olivia Ricica had a kill and a block and Kiersten Cline knocked down a kill to make the score 24-20. Then, Fairview setter Anna Ankney ended the match with a kill, on a tip that got past the Tinora front line.
“Everyone was backing away and I saw them all separate, jso I just did what I could,” Ankney said. “This was a great win, we’ve been waiting so long to beat them.”
Ricica finished with 13 kills and three blocks for Fairview, which improved to 23-2. The Lady Apaches will face Ottawa-Glandorf (23-2) on Thursday at Defiance, at 6 p.m.
“Anna was setting really good tonight and on blocking, I just tried to be ready for anything,” Ricica said. “Also, our serve receive was really good tonight.”
In each of the first two games, as well as in the final game, Fairview broke away from 20-20 ties in each game. In game one, Ricia put together three kills, while Paige Rica added a kill, to put Fairview up, 24-20. Tinora gained two straight points off Fairview hitting errors, to cut the lead to 24-22. But Olivia Ricica ended game one with another kill.
In game two, with the score tied at 20 and then retied at 21-21, kills from Kiersten Cline and Olivia Ricica put Fairview up, 23-21. Fairview ended game two with kills from Paige Ricica and Olivia Ricica.
Tinora then forced a fourth game with a 25-23 win. With the score tied at 21-21, kills from Sydney Gerken and Emma Chafins put Tinora up, 23-21. After a Faiview point from Olivia Ricica, the two teams traded scores, bringing the score to 24-23. Tori Morlock then put away a kill, to give Tinora the game three win.
“We’ve had a mental block about beating Tinora, so they had to be mentally there to get it done and they finally did it,” said Fairview coach Allison Ciolek. “I’m really proud of the girls. Everybody did a good job of hitting and being aggressive. Tinora has some really good hitters, so we had to use the block a lot.”
For Tinora, Sydney Gerken knocked down 19 kills, Lexi Wachtman had 14 kills, Tori Morlock had 10 kills and Emma Chafins added nine kills.
Tinora assistant coach Krista Behnfeldt filled in for head coach Bretta Hagerty, who was out with an illness.
“The girls gave it their all and kept fighting the whole time,” Behnfeldt said. “But we made too many errors, (especially) too many missed serves (12 service errors. That’s something we normally don’t do and that put us in a hole right away.
In the earlier game, Ottawa-Glandorf dispatched Patrick Henry in straight sets, 25-13, 25-14 and 25-20.
“Patrick Henry really stepped up its game in the third game, but we also made some unforced errors that let them stay in it,” said Ottawa-Glandorf coach Amber Gerdeman. “(The good thing for us is we’re strong with all our hitters. We get the middle hitters involved, so so that we can open up other attackers. Also, our setter Brianna Schimmoeller has come a long way, especially with her decision making.
Patrick Henry bows out at 20-5.
“The girls’ communication, energy and hustle was there and they competed,” said Patriots coach Hailey Nusbaum. “When we started to fall behind in the second game, we started getting quiet and the less the girls moved around. I told the girls they needed to find that energy in that third game, if they wanted to have a chance. The girls’ energy returned in that third game and they played amazing. But O-G’s ball control is out of this world and they are phenomenal at it. They are fast on offense and were a step ahead of us. Losing seven seniors, we have a lot to overcome. But we have the pieces that hopefully, will make us stronger next year.”
At Antwerp
Antwerp def. Edgerton, 25-5, 25-8, 25-15
Edgerton (2-5, 0-2 GMC) — No statistics.
Antwerp (5-0, 2-0 GMC) — Katie Lyke 3 aces, 5 kills; Jenny Bostelman 3 aces, 8 kills; Abby Shaffer 10 assists; Amy Koenn 3 aces, 5 kills; Debbie Koenn 3 aces, 3 kills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.