Tonight, one of the biggest volleyball rematches in northwest Ohio will take place at Defiance High School.
Third-seeded Fairview will look to avenge a close four-set loss to Tinora that took place just 15 days ago on Oct. 7. Tinora’s 28-30, 25-15, 25-22, 25-22 win secured a fourth consecutive GMC crown for the Lady Rams.
Sydney Gerken boasts a .437 hitting percentage, second-best in the six-county area along with 301 kills and 55 blocks. Lexi Wachtman adds 199 kills on the year, along with starters Tori Morlock, Tristen Norden, Brooklyn Reineke and libero Sierra Kruse.
On the Apaches’ side of things, Anna Ankney is tops in the area with a 99.4 set percentage along with 517 assists, joined by starters Paige Ricica, Madison Schoenauer, Riley Mealer, Kiersten Cline and Sami Kime.
In the other half of the bracket, fourth seeded Patrick Henry (19-4) will try to keep its season alive against top seeded and number one state ranked Ottawa-Glandorf (21-2).
Leading the Lady Titans is middle hitter Taylor Alt, the Western Buckeye League Player of the Year.
The Patriots will try to counter Alt with one of the NWOAL’s top hitters and blockers in Courtney Rosebrook (282 kills, first in the area in blocks with 94) along with setter Audrey Sonnenberg (572 assists, third in the area in set percentage at 99.1).
The two winners will battle for the district title at DHS on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
