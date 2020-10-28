PIONEER – The top two teams in the Buckeye Border Conference will square off on Thursday for a district title as North Central and Hilltop each eliminated foes from the Green Meadows Conference in Division IV volleyball district semifinals on Tuesday.
North Central, the hosts of the tournament and the district’s top see, made quick work of Antwerp, winning 25-17, 28-26, 25-18.
Power hitter Kendal Bonney led the Eagles with 28 kills in the sweep.
North Central will meet Hilltop in the final. The Cadets dropped the first set to Hicksville 25-20, then rebounded to win the next three at 25-20, 25-15, 30-28.
Gabby Rodriguez led the Cadets, going 40 of 45 on attacks with 15 kills.
Thursday’s district final at North Central is set for 6 p.m.
Division IV Districts
At North Central
North Central def. Antwerp 25-17, 28-26, 25-18
Antwerp (12-11) – Madison Ruen 4 assists; Lydia Brewer 24 assists, 6 digs, 2 blocks, 3 kills; Madyson Bauer 6 digs; Molly Reinhart 6 digs; Maddie Smith 6 digs, 2 kills; Astianna Coppes 3 aces, 11 kills; Faith Nestleroad 13 kills; Grace Schuette 3 kills.
North Central (20-4) – Kendal Bonney 28 kills, 3 blocks, 9 assists, 6 digs, 2 aces; Madison Brown 8 kills, 28 assists, 13 digs; Lauren Balser 7 kills, 4 digs.
Hilltop def. Hicksville 20-25, 25-20, 25-15, 30-28
Hicksville (15-8) – Molly Crall 11 kills, 22 digs; Madalyn Fredericks 19 digs; Avery Slattery 17 kills; Sydney Bland 5 kills; Kennedy Phillips 5 kills, 26 assists, 3 aces, 15 digs; Izzie Smith 4 aces, 21 digs; Aubrie Baird 21 digs.
Hilltop (18-5) – Jayma Bailey 18 digs, 5 kills, 3 blocks; Alex Horton 3 kills; Arleigh VanArsdalen 20 assists; Taryn Grant 2 aces, 10 digs, 9 kills; Gabby Rodriguez 15 kills, 7 blocks; Mia Hancock 8 kills, 2 blocks; Kacy Connolly 5 digs, 13 assists; Hannah Riley 3 aces, 9 digs.
