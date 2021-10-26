Tinora volleyball earned a four-set win over Archbold while Lake swept Fairview in a Division III district semifinal doubleheader on Monday night.
The second match of the night was a rematch of the finals of the Archbold Spiketacular tournament from earlier in the season that ended in a 2-1 victory for the Bluestreaks.
This time around was different however, as despite it being a very close match almost the whole way through, Tinora (20-4) was able to come away with a four-set victory over Archbold (20-4), 25-23, 27-25, 22-25, 25-9.
“This being district semifinals was enough motivation in it of itself but to throw of Archbold’s caliber and what they have been able to do this season, we knew we were going have our hands full,” Tinora head coach Bretta Hagerty said. “But I really felt like we were up to the challenge,”
They were up to the challenge but it was just that, a challenge, as neither team really controlled any of the match save for the final set as there was a lot of back and forth play in the opening three sets.
The first one went the way of the Rams as they were able to sustain a late run by Archbold to come out on top 25-23.
In the second set, Tinora took a controlling 16-11 lead before Archbold would call a timeout.
From here, the Bluestreaks were able to keep it close, getting things all the way to an even 24-24, and 25-25, but two straight points set Archbold down 2-0.
The third set was about as close as it could possibly get as it saw seven lead changes before Archbold was able to take control with a 3-0 run to get it to 17-14. Tinora took the lead back at 20-19 eventually a late 6-2 run by the Bluestreaks kept them alive, and forced a fourth set.
The momentum was back on the side of the Bluestreaks and the fourth set looked to be another close one with Tinora only leading 10-8. But 15-1 run by the Rams ended any comeback hopes for Archbold and gave Tinora a four-set win.
“Handling the first ball was key for us, when we struggled in the third set, it was because we didn’t handle the first ball and that is a credit to them,” Hagerty said. “Overall though I felt like we were very determined to get a point. Everytime you play a team like them you are competing to win and I liked that we rose to the occasion.”
The loss for Archbold ends their season. The Bluestreaks were NWOAL champs this season with a perfect conference record of 7-0. They lose two seniors in Carsyn Hagans and Addi Ziegler.
“This was a heck of a good season,” Archbold head coach Debbie Culler said. “I’m super proud of how they played as a unit, I’m super proud of how they worked together and tonight came down to we had way more errors than we are used to and that’s hard to come back from.”
The Rams will be back at Defiance High School for a rematch of last year’s district semifinals in which Tinora one against Lake. First serve is set for 6:30 p.m.
No. 1 seeded Lake (23-1) and the No. 4 seed Fairview (18-7) was the first match of the night at Defiance.
Both teams came into the game with powerful offenses, but it was Lake’s offense that got the better of the Apaches, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18.
Six-footers Ella Vorst (6-2), Taryn DeWese, Cassidy Wiley and Skyler Foster were the difference for the Flyers, as they controlled the pace of the game with their front play.
The Apaches were able to hang with the Flyers in the first set as they trailed the entire way but were within one the entire way. A late run by Lake with a couple of powerful spikes by Vorst that went untouched gave the Flyers the edge 25-21.
Fairview needed to rebound in the second set but couldn’t, as after Lake got out to an early 7-2 set lead, Fairview called a timeout looking for a spark. They didn’t get one however, and they fell 25-15 in the set.
Needing a comeback starting with the third set, the Apaches came out battling but just were never able to sustain a big run thanks to offense of the Flyers never letting the Apache offense get into a real rhythm.
But for Apache head coach Allison Ciolek, her team’s faults were much of their own.
“I didn’t think our serve receive was really on point and we didn’t make some of the plays that we usually make,” Ciolek said. “We weren’t as aggressive as Lake and we were on defense for most of the time.”
Fairview’s run ends at district semifinals with a sectional championship on the season and an impressive 18-7 record. They lose four seniors in Kylie Gates, Marissa Sims, Emma Wynne and Grace Bok.
“Overall I think we came in and we were a lot better than people were going to give us credit for,” Ciolek said. “Att one point we were 6-4, 6-5 on the season and it would have really easy for us to fold but they didn’t they bounced back, they finished our their season strong and really that is all you can ask.”
Division III Districts
At Defiance
Tinora def. Archbold 25-23, 27-25, 22-25, 25-9
Tinora (20-4) — Makenna Reetz 11 kills, 5 blocks; Brooklyn Reineke 27 assists, 11 digs, 14/17 serving, 3 aces, 3 blocks, 2 kills; Emma Chafins 23/24 serving, 3 aces, 7 kills, 11 digs; Kjerstin Scott 3 kills, 5 blocks; Logan McQuillin 11 digs; Kaylee Dickinson 12/12 serving, 2 aces, 11/13 serve receive, 3 digs; Quinn Horn 11 kills, 11 digs, 19/19 serving, 2 aces, 14/15 serve receive.
Archbold (20-4) — Chaney Brodbeck 17 kills, 4 aces, 2 blocks; Ella Bowman 8 kills, 5 blocks; Keely Culler 7 kills; Olivia Liechty 6 kills; Carsyn Hagans 4 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Addi Ziegler 38 assists, 3 aces.
Lake def. Fairview 25-21, 25-15, 25-18
Lake (23-1) — No statistics.
Fairview (18-7) — Haley Hammer 21 assists, 9 digs, 11/12 assists; Kelly Crites 28/37 attacking, 12 kills, 10 digs, 10/11 serve receive. Paige Ricica 7 kills, 24/27 attacking, 5 digs, 24/24 serve receive; Kyle Gates 8/12 attacking, 3 kills, 5 digs; Grace Bok 2 kills; Emma Wynne 21 digs, 19/20 serve receive, 14/14 serving, 2 aces; Carrie Zeedyk 3 digs.
