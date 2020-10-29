Paulding entered Wednesday’s Division III district final at Defiance High School with hopes on more program history. Tinora entered with hopes of shaking off the bad memories of a 2019 district loss to Fairview.
The Rams’ hopes were just a bit higher, however, as Tinora shook off early deficits in the first and third sets to earn a convincing 25-18, 25-9, 25-23 victory over the Panthers and the program’s second district championship in three years.
The win propels the 20-5 Rams to the Division III regional tournament at Millbury Lake High School on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. against 20-2 Huron, the No. 2 team in the D-III OHSVCA poll.
“I felt like we knew that they were going to have runs, with their lineup and their matchups,” said Tinora head coach Bretta Hagerty, who guided the program to a D-III regional title in 2018. “We had to remember that we’re here for the war. We’re going to lose a few of those battles and that’s OK, we have to just settle in. It was uncharacteristic for us but that’s what nerves do. It’s who comes to play and who gets the job done.”
With Paulding already traveling in uncharted territory, the upstart Panthers took an early 7-3 lead in the opening set following a kill from Jalynn Parrett and a spike from Leigha Egnor in the program’s first district final trip since 1979.
Tinora battled back to knot the opening set at 9-9 and both sides traded points for much of the way until a Panther block went out of bounds to put the Rams up 19-16. Paulding earned back-to-back points, including a kill from senior Gabbie Stallbaum but Tinora senior Tori Morlock helped right the ship with the final four points of the set and capped things off with consecutive aces to seal a 25-18 triumph.
The second set was all Rams, all the time, as Tinora went up 8-3 early on a Lexi Wachtman kill and used an 12-3 run midway through the set to turn a 8-5 situation into a commanding 20-8 lead. A kill from Panther leader Sadie Estle stopped a run of four straight Ram points but the Rams strung together four straight points to end the threat, including a kill from junior Quinn horn and two aces from junior setter Brooklyn Reineke.
“It just was one of our off nights, we’ve had them every now and then,” said a visibly-emotional Paulding coach Sydney Collins, who led the team to an NWC runner-up finish and 19 wins in her first year as Panther mentor. “They’ve been working so hard and I think they may have gotten caught up in the moment, the excitement. Tinora came out a little harder than we were anticipating and we played more nervous tonight than we had against other teams.
“We’re fighters but tonight it caught up to us. We just didn’t play our game.”
Backs against the wall, Paulding appeared to have a rally left in them after rallying in the fifth set to stun Fairview in the district semifinals on Monday. The fire they needed in the first two sets came with a 7-1 advantage to start the set, featuring three kills from Estle and an ace from Parrett and three Tinora errors.
However, the Rams found their way back, as Morlock recorded a pair of kills and three straight aces that capped off a 11-4 run to go up 12-11 and force a Paulding time out. From that point on, a thriller of a third set ensued, featuring 10 lead changes and 10 ties with neither side leading by more than one point until late in the set.
Following a spike from Wachtman that landed just inside the back line to put Tinora up 22-21, Reineke and junior Makenna Reetz teamed up to block a spike from Parrett to up the Ram lead to 23-21. Miscues on a serve and spike gave Paulding hope down 24-23 but a return off a dig went into the net and the Rams secured another regional spot.
“It was something from last year that from day one, they didn’t wait until the next morning,” said Hagerty of the victory. “They’ve been driven to get back here. We just had to go one match at a time. This is great, we’re certainly going to celebrate this one but it’s on to the next one.”
Morlock was outstanding in the Tinora triumph, racking up 11 kills, 12 digs and seven aces to spur the win. Wachtman added 10 kills and four digs while Quinn Horn had nine kills and six digs. Reetz added three kills and three blocks.
“We needed to move her to the outside and take those swings to side out for us because she’s really effective out there,” lauded Hagerty of Morlock’s efforts. “When we can have Quinn on the outside and her in the middle and our right side, now we have options and it’s a good night. We’re very excited about that for sure.”
Estle led Paulding with 13 kills in her final contest for the Panthers, along with departing seniors Parrett, Egnor, Stallbaum, Kaeli Bustos, Baylee March and Maggie Manz.
“They’re going to be remembered by a lot of people, our community has come together and it’s been an exciting time,” said Collins of the bittersweet end to the year. “The girls have really loved it. It’s a tough one for our seven seniors, it was tough there in the locker room .. they have a lot to be proud of.”
Division III Districts
At Defiance
Tinora def. Paulding, 25-18, 25-9, 25-23
Paulding (19-5) — Sadie Estle 13 kills, 5 digs; Leigha Egnor 6 kills, 5 digs; Jalynn Parrett 3 kills, 10 digs, 3 aces; Claire Schweller 21 assists; Janae Pease 13 digs, 18-19 serve receive.
Tinora (20-5) — Brooklyn Reineke 3 digs, 10-12 serving, 2 aces, 18 assists, 4 kills; Emma Chafins 8 digs, 20-22 serve receive; Makenna Reetz 3 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs; Quinn Horn 9 kills, 6 digs; Tristen Norden 8 digs, 11-11 serving, 17 assists; Audrey Rittenhouse 13-14 serving; Tori Morlock 11 kills, 12 digs, 15-17 serving, 7 aces, 9-12 serve receive; Lexi Wachtman 10 kills, 4 digs, 9-11 serving.
