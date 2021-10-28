After leading Wednesday’s Division III district semifinal by two sets against powerhouse Lake, Tinora staved off a Flyer comeback at “The Dawg Pound” in Defiance and claimed its second straight district championship 25-21, 26-24, 20-25, 22-25, 15-12.
The Rams didn’t always know that they would be here again, as they lost five seniors from last season’s district winning team.
But a year later, they are hoisting yet another district championship trophy.
“It is crazy. I feel the same way that I did after we won the GMC title except that this is another level being it is the tournament,” senior outside hitter Quinn Horn said after the thrilling five-set match. “You never know when your last game is going to be so we are playing for every ball, and we weren’t going to go out without a fight.”
The feeling after the game might have felt crazy, but what it took for Tinora to get the final point of the match was just as crazy.
After going up 2-0, Tinora (21-4), relinquished their lead to a No. 11 Lake team (23-2) that had only lost one match all season leading up to this one.
With all the momentum on the other side, and the Lake student section yelling the classic chant “we can’t hear you” at the Rams’ student section, Tinora needed to dig deep.
They came out firing in the fifth set, getting two big blocks from senior Kjerstin Scott and Brooklyn Reineke to propel them to a 4-1 lead and force a timeout from Lake.
Out of the timeout, Lake fought back, as a few attacking errors combined with a couple of kills by Flyers sophomore Taryn DeWese, the Flyers held an 11-8 lead and Tinora took a second timeout.
This was their last stand.
“It was that thing of resetting. We’ve been here before, done that before and we really work hard on staying in the moment and staying there and not thinking about that last point,” Tinora head coach Bretta Hagerty said of what was focused on in the Tinora huddle.
“We just take it one ball at a time. That is what we say. Just focus on the pass, if the pass is there we are going to hit it,” Horn said. “One point at a time and that will ultimately lead to winning the match.”
Out of the timeout, the Rams got a huge kill from Makenna Reetz, who was big all night leading the team with 27 kills. A Horn block, an error from Lake, two more kills from Reetz, a kill by Horn to get the team to match point and an attacking error by Lake all led to a 7-1 run to end the game and win the district championship.
Though Tinora won the first two sets, it wasn’t easy. In the first set, they led the entire way, never letting Lake get ahead and eventually won the set 25-21.
The second set was almost the opposite, as Lake led the entire way, including getting out to a 7-2 lead, but Reetz virtually willed her team to a set win as down 18-14 in the set, Reetz was able to get four of the next five points for the Rams, making it 20-19.
It was a huge turning point in the game.
“Makenna, God love her, Quinn had taken so many swings and Lake changed their lineup to have another girl help block,” Hagerty said. “We knew that they hadn’t stopped her all night and we just needed to keep getting her the ball.
“She had a triple block on her and she just jumps right above them,” Horn said of Reetz. “We have such an amazing setter and she can just trick them. Having Makenna in the middle is huge and she does such a great job. She is amazing.”
Horn was also big for the Rams on the night getting 23 kills and 12 digs. Reineke led the team in digs with 22 and had 53 assists.
The Rams eventually took hold of the lead for the first time in the second set at 23-22, and ultimately won the set with 26-24 with what but a Reetz kill, her 10th of the set.
The following two sets went to the Flyers, who were able to get their offense going with four six-footers at the net. But that momentum wasn’t enough to overcome Tinora in the final set.
“I’m ecstatic, I’m so proud,” Hagerty said following the win. “Both teams fought hard. The people that came out tonight got to see a really good volleyball match.
Tinora now moves on to play Castalia Margaretta in regional semifinals next Thursday at Lake High School. First serve will be at 7:30 p.m.
Division III Districts
At Defiance
Tinora def. Lake, 25-21, 26-24, 20-25, 22-25, 15-12
Lake (23-2) — No statistics.
Tinora (21-4) — Makenna Reetz 27 kills, 3 blocks; Brooklyn Reineke 22 digs, 17-19 serving, 53 assists, 3 aces; Macey Schlosser 5 digs, 9-11 serving; Emma Cramer 14 digs, 18-18 serving, 19-21 serve receive; Kjerstin Scott 4 kills, 3 digs; Emma Chafins 6 kills, 13 digs, 21-22 serving, 2 aces, 30-30 serve receive; Logan McQuillin 5 digs, 13-14 serve receive; Kaylee Dickinson 9 digs, 13-14 serving; Quinn Horn 23 kills, 12 digs, 15-17 serving, 2 aces, 21-22 serve receive.
