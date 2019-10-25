Ottawa-Glandorf brought a roster full of size, a busload of skill and the state’s No. 1 D-III ranking to the planks of Defiance High School’s “Dawg Pound” on Thursday for a district championship collision against a heavily underrated Fairview squad intent on toppling the top team in Ohio with heart.
And while that didn’t turn out to be quite enough to keep the unranked Lady Apaches’ season alive and earn a district crown, it was more than ample to earn the respect of the rough-and-tumble Titans.
After hanging step for step with Ottawa-Glandorf for a 1-1 knot after two sets, the Lady Titans (24-2) proved their mettle from there for a 3-1 triumph that will now take them to a Region 9 semifinal bout with Attica on Thursday on the lumber of Lake High School.
“I was really proud of the way we came out initially because with (Ottawa-Glandorf) being the No. 1 ranked team, that’s kind of intimidating,” said Fairview head coach Allison Ciolek. “And if you look at size-wise, we were definitely outmatched in almost every single position. So for them to come out with that confidence right at the beginning, I think that was key for us to kind of get ourselves going and realize, ‘Hey, we can play and we’re gonna go compete.’”
That confidence grew quickly in the first set, with a defensive-fueled Fairview attack getting out of the gate strong against the likes of 6-0 senior Titan Taylor Alt and company.
While the towering University of Toledo commit still proved to be a force alongside 5-10 senior Erica Annesser and 6-0 sophomore stunner Erin Kaufman, a balanced response from the Apaches kept them within striking range before dropping a close 25-23 opening set.
Another fiery start to open the second turned into an eye-opener for the state-ranked Lady Titans, as stellar play by junior setter Anna Ankney — who finished the night with 26 assists and 12 digs — and senior middle hitter Madison Schoenauer — ending with six kills and perfect serving to boot — got Fairview out to an early jump that did not go unanswered.
But with the length and blocking power of junior middle hitter Olivia Ricica and grit of senior Riley Mealer off the bench, these added features helped even the score at 1-1 as the Apaches kept the pressure on.
“To start off the game, our serve and pass game struggled a little bit,” noted O-G mentor Amber Gerdeman. “(Fairview is) a pretty aggressive serving team and were definitely putting some pressure on our back line. Then we just kind of refocused and regrouped, and that’s when we were able to come out and get our passes in system. That just kind of helped our offense get going after that.”
When the Titans got going, the going got tough on the Lady Apaches.
Mixing up the schematics a bit gave O-G a little time to regain its footing, which began to result in points and ultimately a 25-12 third-set victory behind various sets and lineups. As the Alt-Annesser combo gradually became galvanized and wore on the Apache back line, the Titans’ defense was suddenly digging the scene ... literally.
With momentum once more at their backs, the Titans were back in the saddle again for more of the same to the tune of a 25-15 win in the fourth that clinched the D-III district championship.
“Fairview played amazing defense. They really made us work to get that kill,” said Gerdeman. “And so going into that third set we switched our starting rotation so we would have a different front row lineup. I think that really helped our hitters get around some blocks to go up against some different defenders, and I think that definitely changed the tone for our offense.”
Alt and Anesser combined for an incredible 27 kills on the game, with Alt notching 18 of them to go along with 11 digs. Meanwhile, Annesser’s 15 digs paid a fair compliment to 41 total from senior Claire Eiden while senior Brianna Schimmoeller kept the action hopping with 37 assists.
“Honestly, they were just aggressive serving,” said Ciolek of Ottawa-Glandorf’s late-game launch. “I thought that they were very aggressive and then we just got in those ruts right there where we could not get out of the serve receive rotation, and we were out of system so much of the time that we were playing defense way too much and we couldn’t attack like we were I felt like we were in those first two sets. So in the third and fourth sets, we didn’t get good balls up to our setters and we weren’t able to get attacking.”
Ricica led Fairview defensively at the net with five blocks while adding 14 digs, as Mealer’s stellar play off the pine resulted in 10 kills. Freshman Paige Ricica showed strong signs of the future on 11-of-12 serving and 15 digs.
The loss marked the end of the road at 23-3 for Fairview, which graduates Schoenauer, Mealer, Kendall Baker and Sami Kime.
“I cannot say enough about these seniors,” said Ciloek, ending her fourth season at the helm of the program. “When I came in, the program was winning literally three to four games a year and those seniors were a huge part of building that up. They have that mentality, they came in every day and they worked hard. They put in the time in the summer, and they are the ones that kind of just laid that foundation and decided that we weren’t gonna be content with where we were at.”
At Defiance
Ottawa-Glandorf def. Fairview, 25-23, 17-25, 25-12, 25-15
Fairivew (23-3) — Anna Ankney 16-17 serving, 26 assists, 12 digs; Madison Schoenauer 14-14 serving, 6 kills, 4 digs; Olivia Ricica 5-8 serving, 4 kills, 5 blocks, 14 digs; Paige Ricica 11-12 serving, 4 kills, 15 digs; Kiersten Cline 8-9 serving, 5 kills, 9 digs; Sami Kime 14-15 serving, 5 digs; Kendall Baker 3 digs; Riley Mealer 10 kills.
Ottawa-Glandorf (24-2) — Maddie White 4 kills, 3 blocks; Erica Annesser 9 kills, 15 digs; Claire Eiden 41 digs; Brianna Schimoeller 37 aissists, 13 digs, 3 kills; Erin Kaufman 5 kills, 3 blocks; Taylor Alt 18 kills, 11 digs; Miya Ellerbrock 12 digs, 4 kills.
