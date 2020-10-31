PIONEER – The top two teams in the Buckeye Border Conference battled through five sets, with North Central scoring a 25-11, 19-25, 19-25, 25-15, 15-9 win in a Division IV district final Thursday at North Central.
Like North Central, Leipsic needed to battle back from a 2-1 deficit to score a five-set win over Miller City to advance to the regional.
Kendal Bonney had an outstanding game for North Central, finishing with 27 kills, four blocks and five aces. Madison Brown added 13 kills.
Gabby Rodriguez had 16 kills and served four aces for the Cadets.
With the win, the Eagles have advanced to face Leipsic on Thursday at Leipsic at 7:30 in a regional semifinal.
Leipsic advanced to the regional with a 21-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-15, 15-9 win over Miller City.
At North Central
North Central def. Hilltop 25-11, 19-25, 19-25, 25-15, 15-9
Hilltop (18-6) – Jayma Bailey 2 aces, 9 digs, 7 kills; Alex Horton 2 assists, 2 blocks; Ray Saunders 1 assist; Jozlyn Jones 6 kills; Arleigh VanArsdalen 2 aces, 18 assists; Gabby Rodriguez 2 aces, 2 digs, 16 kills, 3 blocks; Mia Hancock 6 kills, 1 block; Jaden Rising 2 aces, 7 digs; Kacy Connolly 1 ace, 6 digs, 13 assists; Kodi Brenner 1 dig, 2 kills; Hannah Riley 15 digs.
North Central (21-3) – Kendal Bonney 27 kills, 4 blocks, 16 assists, 5 digs, 5 aces; Madison Brown 13 kills, 31 assists, 9 digs; Kendee Hollstein 6 kills, 2 blocks; Kassidy Faler 25 digs, 2 kills, 1 ace; Alexia Miller 15 digs.
At Leipsic
Leipsic def. Miller City 21-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-14, 15-9
Miller City (19-5) – Abi Teders 12 kills, 4 blocks, 2 aces; Abi Lammers 25 kills, 32 digs, 3 blocks; Lexi Banks 9 kills, 2 aces; Tess Oedy 37 digs; Adi Niese 22 digs, 1 ace; Adrienne Kuhlman 47 assists, 3 blocks, 13 digs, 2 aces; Sam Demuth 4 blocks, 2 kills.
Leipsic (21-3) – Elizabeth Scheckelhoff 14 kills; Peyton Heitmeyer 18 kills, 20 digs; Serenity Siefer 3 kills, 1 ace, 63 assists; Marisa Hermiller 10 kills, 7 aces, 11 digs; Ava Henry 5 kills, 3 digs; Jocie Hermiller 35 digs; Caitlen Flick 13 digs.
