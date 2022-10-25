VAN WERT — Miller City was no match for Crestview in Division IV district volleyball semifinal action at ‘The Cougar’s Den’ in Van Wert, falling to the Knights in three sets, 26-24, 25-15, 25-19.
Cloe Kuhlman’s 11 kills led the way for the Wildcats while Savanna Niese had eight kills and 12 digs in the season-ending defeat.
On Monday, Ottawa-Glandorf saw its season end at 14-10 in a D-III district semifinal against D-III No. 4 Coldwater in three sets, 25-21, 25-18, 25-19. Marly Buddelmeyer had eight kills to lead the Titans while Katie Kaufman had four kills and five blocks and Miya Ellerbrock added three kills and 14 digs.
Division IV Districts
At Van Wert
Crestview def. Miller City, 26-24, 25-15, 25-19
Miller City (19-6) - Savanna Niese 8 kills, 12 digs; Cloe Kuhlman 11 kills; Josie Otto 17 assists; Tori Wenzinger 15 digs; Libby Erford 17 digs.
Crestview (17-7) - No statistics.
Monday
Division III Districts
At Kalida
Coldwater def. Ottawa-Glandorf, 25-21, 25-18, 25-19
Ottawa-Glandorf (14-10) - Katie Kaufman 4 kills, 5 blocks, 3 digs; Miya Ellerbrock 26-28 hitting, 3 kills, 9-13 serving, 2 aces, 2 blocks, 14 digs, 10-10 serve receive; Kaitlyn Kimmet 11-12 hitting, 3 kills; Sienna Fry 13-15 hitting, 4 kills, 2 blocks; Marly Buddelmeyer 13-15 hitting, 8 kills; Claire Kreischer 14-16 serving, 2 aces; Clara Wischmeyer 9-11 serving, 9 digs, 19 assists; Bailey Krouse 6 digs, 9-12 serve receive; Addyson Bellman 4 digs, 3 assists; Reese Van Oss 5 digs, 18-24 serve receive.
Coldwater (21-4) - Morgan Blasingame 21-24 hitting, 11 kills, 13-13 serving, 4 aces, 2 blocks, 4 digs; Jenna Leugers 14-18 hitting, 6 kills, 16-17 serving, 3 aces, 8 digs, 14 assists; Spencer Etzler 19-19 hitting, 10 kills, 11-11 serving, 2 aces, 14 digs, 3 assists, 19-23 serve receive; Madison Wendel 12-13 hitting, 5 kills, 12-13 serving, 4 aces, 8 digs; Mia Knapke 2 aces, 4 digs, 12 assists; Kendra Clune 2 aces, 9 digs, 8-10 serve receive.
