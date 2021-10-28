NAPOLEON — Hilltop volleyball won their first district title since 1994 at Napoleon High School on Thursday night with a sweep of Hicksville, 25-21, 25-23, 25-12.
It was a redemption tour that really started with overcoming North Central in district semifinals on Tuesday after falling to the Eagles in district semifinals last season. But the tour didn’t end with that win, the Cadets wanted a district title and they got it in dominant fashion.
“You have these goals all along, that you want to do better than you did the year before,” Hilltop head coach Jill Bruner said.” You have to stay strong and you have to keep thinking about what is the ultimate goal at the end. When Ms. Bruner is screaming at you in practice, when things aren’t going the way you want on the court, that ultimate goal is still there.”
This was the second meeting between the two schools this season, as Hilltop also swept the Aces back on Aug. 30. This one though also a sweep was much closer, as Hicksville took an early 3-0 lead in the set and the two teams battled the entire way.
There were five lead changes within the first set and the opening set but tied at 19-19, Hilltop wrestled away control starting with a Mia Hancock kill, and then went on a 6-2 run to close out an opening set win.
The second set started opposite of the first, with Hilltop running out to an early 7-2 lead, but junior middle hitter Molly Crall started taking over as midway through the set, she went on a run where she scored seven of her team’s eight points as the Aces got it even at 23. But two straight crucial points by the Cadets gave them a commanding set two set lead.
The third set was all Hilltop and more specifically all Gabby Rodriguez. The team’s leading hitter on the season, with 393 kills on the season coming into the game, had her way with the Hicksville defense the entire set, notching eight kills in the set to help her team to a 25-12 district championship clinching set three win.
“She is usually our spark, but I think too if teams concentrate too much on her, we have Mia, we have Alex, who hit from the right side tonight and did a great job and scored some big swings for us. I think what has helped us is that Gabby is a go-to player but we have other players that can step up and swing and score,” Bruner said.
Rodriguez led the way on the night on offense with 17 kills, Hancock and Libbie Baker each had six kills, Alex Horton and Jayma Bailey each had five kills.
The match ended with a Baker block which is something she has done all season. Tonight she had four, for the season she has a team-leading 82.
For Hicksville, their season ends with a record of 18-7. They graduate five seniors in Izzie Smith, Avery Slattery, Sydney Bland, Macie Eicher and Veronica Vazquez.
“This senior class is a tough bunch that wanted this as much as anything. They wanted to go as far as possible. They had the desire since they were younger and the previous coaching staff really utilized that with them because they just wanted so much to be good at volleyball and have winning seasons and try to do well in our conference,” Hicksville head coach Samantha Lavin said.
“Ultimately we came to a place where the foe was just very consistent and we had to be just as consistent. We stuck with them in those first two sets, but just that intangible stuff happened and Hilltop was able to take advantage of it. But the senior class are definitely five strong-minded ladies that are phenomenal athletes and will definitely be missed at Hicksville.”
Crall led the way for the Aces with 17 kills. Slattery added nine kills while junior Aubrie Baird led the team in assists with 24 and digs with 12.
Hilltop will now move on to face No. 4 state-ranked and defending Division IV state champions Tiffin Calvert in regional semifinals at Elida High School next Thursday. First serve is set for 6 p.m.
At Napoleon
Hilltop def. Hicksville 25-21, 25-23, 25-12
Hilltop (20-5) - Jayma Bailey 14/16 serving, 16/17 serve receive, 7 digs, 11/12 attacking, 5 kills; Alex Horton 20/20 serving 2 aces, 6 digs, 3 assists, 13/13 attacking, 5 kills; Ray Saunders 3 aces, 11/11 serve receive 15 digs; Gabby Rodriguez 12/13 serve receive, 3 digs, 36/38 attacking, 17 kills; Mia Hancock 14/14 serving, 6 digs, 16/16 attacking, 6 kills; Kacy Connolly 92/92 setting, 32 assists; Libbie Baker 13/14 attacking, 6 kills, 4 blocks.
Hicksville (18-7) - Molly Crall 17 kills, 3 assists, 6 digs; Avery Slattery 9 kills, 2 aces; Aubrie Baird 24 assists, 12 digs; Lynae Poling 4 kills, 2 digs; Lindsay Bergman 2 kills, 5 assists, 3 digs; Izzie Smith 4 digs; Macie Eicher 5 digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.