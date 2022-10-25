It took a Molly Crall fury of kills in the first set and a furious comeback in the third set, but Hicksville volleyball was able to set up a district finals rematch with a three-set win over GMC and county rival Ayersville on Tuesday night.
The top-seeded Aces (20-4) defeated the sixth-seeded Pilots (10-15) 25-15, 25-11, 26-24 to advance to play Hilltop in Thursday's district final.
The beginning of the first set saw a competitive battle between the two familiar foes, as the two went back and forth with neither really gaining control until midway through the set when three-time first team all-GMC honoree Molly Crall began her takeover.
Down 11-9 after an attacking error by the Aces, Crall went on a 5-1 completely by herself, garnering four straight kills to make it a 13-11 game. Hicksville took that lead and never looked back, winning the set 25-15
“She has a mission and she is trying to accomplish it,” Hicksville head coach Samantha Lavin said of Crall, who is committed to play Division I college volleyball at Wisconsin-Green Bay next season. “She knows what her job is on the court and she wants to lead by example … we definitely rely on her to set the tone for our matches.”
That momentum from a 16-4 run to close the first set carried over into the third too as they got out to a big 11-3 early lead, forcing Ayersville to call a timeout. The second set lead got to as big as 18-4 and ultimately ended 25-11, giving Hicksville 2-0 advantage after two.
The third set though, was one that showed resilience by the Pilots. Coming into the set, they had lost five sets on the season to the Aces by an average of almost 11 points. But with their backs on the wall and their season a set away from ending the Pilots weren’t going out without a fight.
The score went back and forth, never seeing a deficit of more than two until a Cassidy Hench block made the score 17-14 in favor of the Pilots and forced an Aces timeout.
“First and second set, I felt like we were doing our job on our side of the net but in that third set they (Ayersville) were stepping it up, they were getting touches, they were serving with more variety and we got stuck not moving our feet,” Lavin said.
Even after that timeout, Ayersville was able to take a 24-21, lead and were one-point away from stealing a set. But it wasn't to be as a 5-0 run by the Aces, which was finished off by a booming Crall spike ended the match and sent the Aces to their second-straight district final.
It was a bittersweet end to the season for Ayersville, as though that final set ended in a heartbreaking come-from-behind win for Hicksville, the Pilots showed what they were capable of against the top-seeded team in the district.
“I was really proud of them in that third set, coming out and not laying down and just letting them crush us,” Ayersville head coach Alicia Franks said. “We were capable of that play all season long. It just comes back to the inexperience we’ve had and the injuries that we’ve battled so I’m proud of them.”
But for Hicksville, the competitive third set provided just what they needed as they prepare to take on a Hilltop team that swept them in district finals last season.
“Coming back from a deficit is something that we have done multiple times but we hadn’t done recently,” Lavin said. “So it was really nice to see them fight back the way they did.”
Crall led the way for the Aces with 21 kills for the Aces while their setter Aubrie Baird was all over the court. She had 33 assists, seven aces, seven kills, and led the team with 13 digs.
The Pilots graduate four seniors in Keira Brown, Hench, Knueven and Alyssa Burke, all who played a hand in two sectional titles the last two seasons.
“I absolutely love our seniors. They’ve given so much to this program every single day and they’ll be missed tremendously. They bring a lot of leadership and are just a really great group of girls,” Franks said.
The district final with Hilltop will start at 6:30 p.m on Thursday back at Defiance High School.
Second-seeded Hilltop (22-2) also won their semifinal match via sweep 25-15, 25-17, 25-9 over the third-seeded Edgerton (17-7). This is the Cadets' third-straight trip to the district finals.
Gabbie Rodriguez led the Cadets on offense with 10 kills while Jayma Bailey was all over the court going a perfect 23-of-23 from the serve line with four aces, leading the team in digs with 24 and also adding sevenkills. Libbie Baker had eight kills and six blocks.
Edgerton was led by Sadie Walther’s 11 kills. Bri Wickerham led the team with 23 digs. The Bulldogs graduate six seniors in Walther, Wickerham, Addie Cape, Taylor Smith and Noelle Ritter.
At Defiance
Division IV District Semifinals
Hicksville def. Ayersville 25-15, 25-11, 26-24
Ayersville (10-15) - No statistics.
Hicksville (20-4) - Molly Crall 21 kills, 10 digs, 3 blocks; Aubrie Baird 33 assists, 7 aces, 7 kills, 13 digs; Lynae Poling 10 kills; Elise Baldwin 5 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks; Lindsay Bergman 3 kills, 11 digs, 2 blocks; Martina Vasquez 4 assists, 3 digs; Delaney Johnson 12 digs.
Hilltop def. Edgerton 25-15, 25-17, 25-9
Edgerton (17-7) - Taylor Smith 18 assists, 3 digs, 9-10 attacking; Bri Wickerham 15-16 serve receive, 23 digs; Addie Cape 11 digs, 11-13 serve receive; Sadie Walther 31-36 attacking, 11 kills, 3 blocks; Noelle Ritter 27-30 attacking, 5 kills, 15 digs, 3 blocks, 17-20 serve receive; Kayt Timbrook 21-26 attacking, 3 kills, 11-13 serve receive, 15 digs; Corrine Cape 23-26 attacking, 5 kills, 2 blocks.
Hilltop (22-2) - Jayma Bailey 23-23 serving, 4 aces, 24 digs, 25-25 attacking, 7 kills, 2 blocks; Joscelyn Layman 10-10 serving, 5 digs, 29 assists; Gabby Rodriguez 10 digs, 26-27 attacking, 10 kills; Mia Hancock 9-10 serving, 10 digs, 12-13 attacking, 5 kills, 3 blocks; Brynn Rodriguez 10-11 serving, 16-16 serve receive, 6 digs, 10-12 attacking; Libbie Baker 13-14 serving, 10 digs, 18-21 attacking, 8 kills, 6 blocks.
