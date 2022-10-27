In just two nights, two different Green Meadows Conference volleyball teams made history as Hicksville became the second GMC program in 2022 to obtain their first district title in school history with a sweep, 25-22, 25-18, 25-19, over Hilltop on Thursday night.
After falling to the Cadets last season in district finals, the Aces (21-4) worked all season to get back to this point, to get themselves a chance at redemption. And when the rematch with Hilltop (22-3) presented itself, the Aces made sure this opportunity didn’t go wasted.
“We knew coming in that this wasn’t going to be an easy game at all. But yesterday, especially in practice, we worked so hard,” senior middle hitter Molly Crall said. “We’ve been watching film and doing everything we needed to do to understand Hilltop … we wanted this district title so bad and we couldn’t have done it without every single person on that court.”
It was truly a team effort as while Crall did what a future Division I college volleyball player is supposed to do, grabbing a game-high 25 kills and tying for second on the team with 11 digs, those around her were also important in getting this Hicksville squad over the district title hump.
Lynae Poling, a senior outside hitter who surprised her teammates in the offseason with how hard she was hitting balls in practice, improved this season and it showed when it mattered most with 14 crucial kills.
“I would say this is the best she’s played all season,” Hicksville head coach Samantha Lavin said of Poling. “Her personality is not to be aggressive so for to do what she did tonight it was amazing. She went up and did her job and we needed her.”
“She’s the fun of the team, she makes everybody smile,” Crall said of her fellow senior teammate. “When she gets a boock, when she gets a kill it gets us going because we’ve been waiting for her to have a game like tonight whee she was taking us forward. We coudln’t have done it without her tonight and I’m so proud of her.”
Lindsay Bergman had seven kills and setter Aubrie Baird had 31 assists.
Hicksville took control of the first early, taking a 7-3 lead to start, but Hilltop, who lost in five sets to this Aces team earlier this season did not fall out of contention as they were able to get a booming kill by Libbie Baker to even the score at 12.
From there the two teams went back and forth until the Cadets were able to build a small lead of their own with Brynn Rodriguez getting a kill to make it 22-19. But on that kill Rodriguez came down wrong on her leg and had to be helped off the court. Hicksville took a timeout on top of the injury time out and came out of it on fire, going on a 6-0 run to comeback and steal set one.
“We had gained a little momentum right there, we were up 22-19 and she’s a freshman but she’s Gabby’s (Rodriguez) little sister and we are a family so it was hard to see her go down,” Hilltop head coach Janice Bruner said of Brynn Rodriguez.
For Hicksville, being able to end that first set so well, played right into what followed in the next two.
“The first set in a volleyball match is important to build confidence with any team,” Lavin said. “So when we were able to take advantage it set the tone for that second set and I think it definitely helped motivate our team.”
Again the two teams played close early, seeing them tied and 12 and 13 for the second time of the night. It was tied at 13 in which Crall made her mark, helping the team to go on a 6-1 run and getting five of the six points her self.
Up 19-14, the Aces never looked back going on a 12-5 run to close and take a stranglehold on the match up 2-0.
Smelling blood in the water and just one set away from the goal she’d envisioned since she was a freshman, Crall came out in the third set and got three kills and built up a 3-0 lead. Hilltop tied it at three with two kills from Gabby Rodriguez, who led the Cadets with nine kills.
This time though, Hicksville took control early as they were able to mitigate a tall Hilltop front, take a 13-8 lead that ultimately ballooned to a 24-14 lead. The Cadets fought valiantly to the end, going on a 5-0 run before Poling was able to put things to bed with her 14th kill, and give Hicksville the district title they’d been eying for so long.
“This feels great,” Poling said with a big smile of the win. “It’s been a blessing being with these girls all these years and just growing with them.”
Hilltop graduates five seniors in Jayma Bailey, Gabby Rodriguez, Mia Hancock, Madisyn Rout and Abby Austin, all who saw a 75-24 record over four years, two Buckeye Border Conference titles and the school’s first district title since 1994.
“Over those four years they have 70 wins and if you look at the four years previous to that it was a little sketchy,” Bruner said. “Gabby’s freshman year there was a good group of seniors that led us to 16 wins and they made it to districts for the first time in a long time and we’ve been back the next three years too so that’s a great accomplishment for them.”
Hicksville will take on Carey (19-6) in the first of two regional semifinals next Thursday at Elida High School. First serve is set for 6 p.m.
At Defiance
Divsion IV District Final
Hicksville def. Hilltop 25-22, 25-18, 25-19
Hilltop (22-3) - Jayma Bailey 26-28 serve receive, 14 digs, 11-14 attacking, 3 kills; Eleana VanArsdalen 4 digs; Joscelyn Layman 15-16 serving, 3 aces, 19 assists; Gabby Rodriguez 12-12 serve receive, 12 digs, 33-35 attacking, 9 kills; Mia Hancock 9-10 serve receive, 6 digs, 18-18 attackning, 5 kills; Madisyn Routt 2 blocks; Libbie Baker 23-23 attacking, 7 kills, 4 blocks.
Hicksville (21-4) - Molly Crall 25 kills, 4 assists, 11 digs; Aubrie Baird 41 assists, 3 aces, 12 digs, 2 blocks; Lynae Poling 14 kills, 4 digs; Lindsay Bergman 7 kills; Elise Baldwin 3 digs; Martina Vazquez 11 digs; Delaney Johnson 10 digs.
