TONTOGANY — An hour was all top-seeded Fairview volleyball needed on Wednesday night as they completely dominated their way to their first district title in school history with a sweep of Eastwood, 25-18, 25-9, 25-12.
The 10th state-ranked Apaches (24-2) had been teetering with the idea of a district title for five seasons, having gone to districts the past five-straight years and getting to the district title in three of those years.
The 2022 Apaches were the ones to finally get it done and for four-year varsity player Paige Ricica, this was the moment that she’d envisioned since falling to Ottawa-Glandorf in district finals four years ago.
“I remember losing in the district final my freshman year and it has been my goal since then to get back to this point,” Ricica said. “Our team worked really hard to get here and I’m so proud of how far we’ve come.”
Head coach Allision Ciolek, who is in the midst of her seventh season, has done a lot of work in building the program to the point it is at now, and for her describing this accomplishment is pretty simple.
“It’s special. This is a special, special group and that’s really all I can say about them,” Ciolek said, who now holds a 173-78 record as Apaches head coach. “It’s been such an enjoyable season, I love each and every one of them and it’s gone so fast so to know that we get to cap it off with a district title and we get some more time together is really big.”
The match began with a 7-2 run by the Apaches that forced Eastwood (19-6) to burn their first timeout. The Apaches kept control and though the Eagles were able to go on a few runs, it was never enough to really take control back. Fairview took the first set 25-18.
The Apaches were coming off a four-set win over Swanton on Monday, a team they had previously swept. So coming into Wednesday they made some quick changes and the results showed immediately.
“We knew that we didn’t play our best on Monday but we accepted it, went back into the gym on Tuesday and we got better,” Ciolek said. “We changed a few things, we came in a lot more relaxed and I think that really set us up to be more successful from the start to finish.”
The second set started out close, with Eastwood taking a 4-1 lead before Fairview was able to scratch their way back into it, ultimately leading 9-7.
From there though, the Apaches went on an absolute tear with a 16-2 run to close the set and take it 25-9.
Junior outside hitter and area kills leader Kelly Crites was a big catalyst for the run as after her solo block made it 13-8, forcing Eastwood to call a timeout, she got the four of the next five points with two more blocks and two more kills, forcing Eastwood to call another timeout down 18-8. She ended with five kills and four blocks in the set.
All night the Apaches committed minimal unforced errors and were fantastic serving all night, allowing Crites and the rest of the offense to do what they needed to do. Senior and GMC player of the year Paige Ricica embodied that, leading the team with nine digs, going 12-of-12 on serve receive, 25-of-25 serving and getting three aces. As a team the Apaches had 15 aces with Aubrey Hammer and Crites each picking up four.
“I just thought we really limited our unforced errors and we served a lot more aggressively which was able to keep them out of system,” Ciolek said. “We made some big plays up there at the net all night long too, especially Kelly, she had a couple of big blocks and when she didn’t get the blocks we picked up those plays.”
Crites led the way with 15 kills on the night going 25-of-25 attacking and racking up four solo blocks. She was also big on defense with eight digs. Haley Hammer led the team with 22 assists.
The third set was more of the same with the two playing close until Fairview opened up a 12-8 lead and closed the set on a 13-4 run to take the district title.
This was an Eastwood team they had gone to five sets with back on Oct. 8, but tonight it was clear who the better team was.
“We knew what they were capable of. We watched film and we worked on things that we knew they would do so I think being able to utilize all that, and knowing that tonight was a big game for us, we were just able to pull together and play our best.”
Fairview now moves on to play in regional finals where they will draw fourth-state ranked and winner of the Kalida district Coldwater (22-4), who downed sixth-state ranked St. Henry in four sets.
First serve will follow the first of two regional semifinals set to start at 6 p.m. at Lake High School.
At Otsego
Division III District Final
Fairview def. Eastwood 25-18, 25-9, 25-12
Eastwood (19-6) - Morgan McMillin 5 kills; Nadia Miller 12-16 hitting, 8 kills, 3 blocks; Addison Hartman 8-11 hitting, 5 kills, 2 blocks; Lilly Mullholand 16-18 hitting, 6 kills, 15-18 serving, 3 aces, 2 blocks, 5 digs; Kyrie Henline 17-17 serving, 5 digs; Joelle Jared 13-14 serving, 5 digs, 10-10 serve receive; Saylor King 10-12 serving, 2 aces, 3 digs; Paige Hoodlebrink 4 blocks, 9 assists; Hailey Hodulik 6 digs, 11 assists.
Fairview (24-2) — Carrie Zeedyk 2 aces, 8 digs; Aubrey Hammer 3 kills, 9-10 attacking, 4 aces, 15-15 serving, 7 digs; Payshince McDaniel 6-11 attacking; Haley Hammer 4 kills, 24 assists, 6 digs; Abby Smith 3 kills; Zoe Appel 5 digs; Kelly Crites 15 kills, 25-25 attacking, 4 aces, 12-12 serving, 4 blocks, 8 digs; Paige Ricica 7 kills, 15-16 attacking, 3 aces, 25-25 serving, 9 digs, 12-12 serve receive.
