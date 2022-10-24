TONTOGANY — Fairview volleyball vaulted itself into its second Division III volleyball district final in four years with a four-set win over Swanton on Wednesday while Archbold saw their season come to an end in three sets against Eastwood at Otsego High School.
Top seeded and No. 10 Fairview opened the doubleheader against fourth-seeded Swanton was the opener. The match started out all Swanton as the Bulldogs took a 6-1 set one lead, forcing Fairview to call a timeout. A Sofie Taylor ace out of the pause pushed the lead to 7-1, but from that point on it was all Apaches. They went on an 8-2 run, forcing Swanton to call its first timeout.
But the Bulldogs’ timeout wasn’t as effective as the Apaches’ as their run ballooned to as much as 17-5 and the set ultimately went to Fairview 25-16.
The set was a testament to Fairview’s ability to overcome some less than ideal play early and get momentum back on their side quickly.
“They’re competitors, that’s what they do. When they step on the floor they are going to compete. It doesn’t matter how it gets done or who does it,” Fairview head coach Allison Ciolek said.
The second set was a testament to Swanton to do the very same. The Bulldogs and Apaches had identical records coming in at 22-2 with one of Swanton’s only losses coming at the hands of Fairview in three sets.
That was not to be, as Swanton bounced back nicely in the second set as after another quick 3-0 start, they held that lead, never even letting Fairview even it throughout the set and seeing the lead go as high as 10.
But up 24-13, Fairview still had fight left, tallying a 5-0 run jumpstarted by back-to-back kills from Kelly Crites and Paige Ricica, before the lofty comeback effort was halted in its tracks by a serving error.
That forced a now crucial third set, with the winner to take firm control of the match. Again, Swanton got out to an early 4-1 lead with three of the four points coming from Maddie Smith kills.
The lead would jostle back and forth with Fairview leading by as much as 15-11, and Swanton seemingly taking control of the set in its late stages, with a Maddie Smith ace giving the Bulldogs a 19-17 lead.
The next point though, was a block from sophomore Abby Smith and as important as momentum can be in volleyball, that was the moment that flipped the entire match for the Apaches who went on to take the next seven points and take set three 25-18.
“That block from Abby Smith in the third set was huge,” Ciolek said. “That was really the turning point for us there.”
The block that pushed the tide came from an unlikely source in Smith, but the rest of the set was carried by the veterans as three Crites aces and four Paige Ricica kills made up the rest of the run for the Apaches.
“That’s the thing about volleyball, when you get the momentum on your side I feel like it is hard to break it and other people feed off that,” Ciolek said.
Down but not out the Bulldogs headed into the fourth set, now needing two straight sets against a team that they had lost five of six sets two on the year to.
And for the fourth time on the night, the Bulldogs took another good early lead, leading 6-2 but Fairview immediately tied it up with a 4-0 run. Swanton was able to edge back in front by two in the middle of the set, but Fairview, down 10-8, went on an 11-4 run, gaining a five point lead. That five point lead was capitalized by a kill from freshman Payshince McDaniel on an overpass that got the Fairview squad energized and the Apaches ultimately went on to win the decisive set 25-16.
“Freshman Payshince McDaniel, she went up and had a good kill on an overpass and I felt like that kept momentum and on defense both Carrie Zeedyk and Haley Hammer were tremendous at allowing us to keep the ball in play,” Ciolek said.
The Apaches move to 23-2 on the season and will now play in a district finals for the first time in three seasons. Swanton graduates three seniors in Sofie Taylor, who finishes seventh in the state in career assists, Morgan Smith and Katlyn Floyd.
Fairview’s opponent will be Eastwood, who set down second-seeded Archbold (19-5) with relative ease in a three set victory, 25-15, 25-20, 25-13.
The Blue Streaks just could never take control of the match as after taking a 3-0 first set lead, they wouldn’t hold a lead for the rest of the match.
“We could not get our momentum, we could not get into the swing of our game,” Archbold head coach Debbie Culler said. “We were always on the defensive instead of taking the offensive which is our plan so we were crawling and scratching our way out. And then there were about five or six calls that just didn’t go our way and should have.”
The first set saw Eastwood go on a 13-3 run following that opening 3-0 deficit and take the set 25-15. Sophomore Lilly Mullholand had two aces in that run.
Then in the second set Mullholland started things off with a kill that got the Eagles up and running. Eastwood ultimately took a 9-4 lead and from this point, neither team pushed the needle much as both teams made errors.
For Archbold, those errors never allowed them to get where they wanted to offensively.
“They had a nice presence at the net, but again we could not get into our offensive attack. We had too many errors and we just weren’t clicking on offense,” Culler said.
The end result of that second set was a 25-20 win for the Eagles and a stranglehold on the mach which they carried into the third set, taking a 9-2 lead and dominating again with a 25-13 win.
The Blue Streaks were led in the game Olivia Liechty’s seven kills while Chaney Brodbeck and Ella Bowman each added five. Kills leader for the team Keely Culler had just four kills.
Archbold graduates five seniors in Bowman, Aubrey Eicher, Jaely Gericke, Liechty and Brodbeck.
“They are an awesome group, they are a heck of a group and I cannot say enough good things about them,” Culler said of the five seniors. “I’m proud of the work ethic and hard work that they’ve put into this team.”
Fairview and Eastwood will meet in the district finals on Wednesday at 6 p.m. back at Otsego High School. It’s the second straight season that the GMC and NBC will face off in a Division III district final.
At Otsego
Division III District Final
Fairview def. Swanton 25-16, 18-25, 25-19, 25-22
Fairview (23-2) — No statistics.
Swanton (22-3) — No statistics.
Eastwood def. Archbold 25-15, 25-20, 25-13
Eastwood (19-5) — No statistics.
Archbold (19-5) — Keely Culler 4 kills, 5 assists; Chaney Brodbeck 5 kills, 2 aces; Ella Bowman 5 kills, 2 blocks; Olivia Liechty 7 kills.
