NAPOLEON — The GMC and BBC each suffered district volleyball losses on Tuesday as Edgerton and Hilltop fell in semifinal matches at Napoleon.
Edgerton fell to Leipsic 25-19, 25-13, 17-25, 25-17 while Hilltop (16-9) also fell in four sets to Miller City 28-26, 22-25, 25-20, 29-27.
Emma Siebenaler led the Bulldogs (9-16) with 11 kills in the loss to the Vikings. Heaven Imm and Ally Cape each had three aces from the serving line.
Leipsic (22-2) and Miller City (21-3) will meet Thursday at Napoleon for the district title.
At Napoleon
Leipsic def. Edgerton, 25-19, 25-13, 17-25, 25-17
Leipsic (22-2) - No stats.
Edgerton (9-16) - Emma Siebenaler 11 kills; Lydia Adams 10 kills, 5 blocks; Heaven Imm 8 kills, 3 aces, 17 digs; Ally Cape 14 assists, 3 aces, 12 digs; Rylei Moreno 10 assists, 2 aces; Coral Picillo 2 aces, 29 digs; Faith Herman 4 blocks; Casey Leppelmeier 3 blocks; Sadie Walther 3 blocks.
Miller City def. Hilltop, 28-26, 22-25, 25-20, 29-27
Miller City (21-3) - No stats.
Hilltop (16-9) - Kendall Roth 14 digs, 2 assists, 11 kills; Katelynn Smith 6 aces, 3 kills; Morgan Norden 2 aces, 10 digs, 13 kills; Alex Horton 2 digs, 3 kills; Arleigh Van Arsdalen 5 aces, 2 digs, 18 assists; Taryn Grant 9 digs, 3 kills; Jaden Rising 2 digs; Kacy Connolly 15 assists; Hannah Riley 5 digs.
