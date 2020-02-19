Following outstanding efforts during the regular season on the hardwood, area basketball players garned some hardware with the postseason approaching as the District VII Basketball Coaches Association announced its all-district honorees.
Wayne Trace senior Claire Sinn garnered the Division IV District Player of the Year award following a season where the standout averaged 16.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game. In Division IV, Fayette’s Trista Fruchey, Edgerton’s Ally Cape, Edon’s Claire Radabaugh, North Central’s Madison Brown and Antwerp’s Karsyn Brumett garnered first-team honors.
After running the table in a perfect 22-0 regular season, Napoleon placed three players – Taylor Strock, Shae Pedroza and Caely Ressler – on the Division II first team, joined by Wauseon’s Marisa Seiler and Sydney Zirkle. The Indians put a pair on the D-II boys first team as well, with Noah Tester and Sean Brock garnering recognition, along with Bryan’s Reese Jackson.
Antwerp’s standout brothers Jagger and Jayvin Landers were first-teamers in Division IV for the 22-0 Archers, along with GMC compatriots Landon Turnbull of Hicksville and Logan Showalter of Edgerton, Pettisville’s Graeme Jacoby and Edon’s Drew Gallehue.
Finally, Evergreen put a pair on the D-III first team in Mason Loeffler and Nate Brighton while Archbold’s Elijah Zimmerman, Liberty Center’s Nate Brighton and Wayne Trace’s Nate Gerber also earned first-team nods. On the girls side, Delta’s Brooklyn Green, Paulding senior Chelsi Giesige and Swanton’s Aricka Lutz nabbed first-team accolades.
Division II
Boys
First Team
Cam’Ron Gaston (Rossford); Ketaan Wyatt Jr. (Tol. Rogers); Noah Tester (Wauseon); Sean Brock (Wauseon); Da’Sean Nelson (Tol. Rogers); Reese Jackson (Bryan); Ben Morrison (Rossford); David Walker (Maumee).
Player of the Year: Cam’Ron Gaston (Rossford).
Second Team
Delveon Lear (Tol. Woodward); Jamiya Neal (Tol. Rogers); Ethan Dewese (Rossford); Titus Rohrer (Bryan); Landon Willeman (Napoleon); Connar Penrod (Wauseon); Curtis Jackson Jr. (Tol. Rogers)
Honorable Mention
Caleb Zuver (Bryan); Garret White (Maumee); Dominic Chizmar (Tol. Woodward); Stephen Coleman Jr. (Tol. Rogers); Jonas Tester (Wauseon); Connor Arthur (Bryan); Kavon Harper (Tol. Woodward); Jamari Croom (Rossford).
Girls
First Team
Sammi Mikonowicz (Rossford); Taylor Strock (Napoleon); Kate Ellis (Tol. Central Catholic); Shae Pedroza (Napoleon); Logon Love (Tol. Rogers); Marisa Seiler (Wauseon); Aaliyah Armstrong (Tol. Scott); Caely Ressler (Napoleon); Sydney Zirkle (Wauseon).
Player of the Year: Sammi Mikonowicz (Rossford).
Second Team
Shallyn Miley (Bryan); Chloe Crawford (Tol. Central Catholic); Anastasia Morgan (Tol. Rogers); Brynn Brown (Maumee); Madison Schimming (Rossford); Brinn Hunt (Tol. Central Catholic); Addie Arnold (Bryan).
Honorable Mention
Kelly Miller (Bryan); Cait Good (Napoleon); Kalli Helberg (Napoleon); Mya Weimerskirch (Fostoria); Alayzonna Kimble (Tol. Rogers); Kloee Antigo (Bryan); Autumn Pelok (Wauseon); Sam Aeschliman (Wauseon); Katie Glowacki (Rossford); Katelyn Owens (Maumee); McKendry Semer (Bryan); Alajah Wright (Tol. Scott); Avery Reinhart (Tol. Central Catholic); Jamyiah Horton (Tol. Scott); Brooke Lamberson (Bryan); Jen Pryer (Tol. Central Catholic); Jennafer Johnson (Fostoria); Sophie King (Maumee); Winter Richburg (Tol. Rogers); Madalyn Duvall (Rossford); Unique Washington (Tol. Scott).
Division III
Boys
First Team
Joey Holifield (Cardinal Stritch); Mason Loeffler (Evergreen); Elijah Zimmerman (Archbold); Nate Brighton (Evergreen); Avondre Reed (Fostoria); Carter Burdue (Liberty Center); Nate Gerber (Wayne Trace); Jacob Meyer (Eastwood).
Player of the Year: Joey Holifield (Cardinal Stritch).
Second Team
Jhaiden Wilson (Cardinal Stritch); John Kight (Ottawa Hills); Mike Rightnowar (Genoa); Noah Keifer (Otsego); Andrew Thornton (Swanton); Bruce Reynolds (Elmwood); Evan Willitzer (Tinora).
Honorable Mention
Cade Polter (Fairview); Trent Murdock (Liberty Center); Drew Hoffman (Ottawa Hills); Josh Vance (Swanton); Nolan Schafer (Tinora); Mason Lentz (Elmwood); Braden Risner (Delta); Justin Wiggins (Cardinal Stritch); Reid Miller (Wayne Trace); Paul Koenig (Woodmore); Christian Peters (Eastwood); Joseph Dzierwa (Otsego); Russ Zeedyk (Fairview); Seth Dysinger (Paulding); Devin Mauricio (Fostoria); Jake Halko (Eastwood); Marcus Grube (Tinora); Dominique Settles (Fostoria); Payton Beckman (Paulding); Tyler Saffran (Lake); Hadden Rodgers (Lake); Josiah Childress (Elmwood); Tylor Yahraus (Montpelier); Allen Laytart (Genoa); Jack Etue (Evergreen); Cam Hoffman (Lake); Josh Tresnan-Reighard (Delta); Rylen Stoner (Genoa); DJ Newman (Archbold); Dwayne Morehead (Cardinal Stritch); Nick Weiss (Elmwood); Aaron Shafer (Liberty Center); Evan Harves (Otsego); Eli Van Slooten (Ottawa Hills); Hunter Kauser (Paulding); Alex Reinhart (Wayne Trace).
Girls
First Team
Jamie Schmeltz (Eastwood); Brooklyn Green (Delta); Chelsi Giesige (Paulding); Brookyn Thrash (Elmwood); Hayley St. John (Lake); Brooke Allen (Woodmore); Aubrey Haas (Eastwood); Aricka Lutz (Swanton).
Player of the Year: Jamie Schmeltz (Eastwood).
Second Team
Kylie Sauder (Archbold); Hannah Smoyer (Otsego); Brynne Lymes (Otsego); Riley Mealer (Fairview); Averie Lutz (Swanton); Cassidy Chapa (Liberty Center); Bekah Bowser (Evergreen).
Honorable Mention
Jordan Nighswander (Woodmore); Ariel Page (Montpelier); Braelyn Wymer (Delta); Kenzie Schroeder (Hicksville); Abi Borojevich (Archbold); Caitlin Cruikshank (Genoa); Kiersten Cline (Fairview); Randi Wilson (Northwood); Carissa Rosebrook (Patrick Henry); Carrie Zeedyk (Fairview); Kayla Prigge (Patrick Henry); Savannah VanOstrand (Evergreen); Haley Zimmerman (Elmwood); Ava Beam (Woodmore); Audrey Sonnenberg (Patrick Henry); Katilyn Luidhardt (Eastwood); Addison Ziegler (Arcbhold); Emily Bowen (Northwood); Liv Mueller (Tinora); Sydney McCullough (Paulding); Alyssa Giesige (Liberty Center); Brooklyn Wymer (Delta); Delani Robinson (Lake); Ellie Roberts (Otsego); Sydnie Abke (Eastwood); Aaliyah Hurtt (Tinora); Brenna Moenter (Eastwood); Janelle Moser (Otsego); Makenna Souder (Eastwood); Taylor Cepek (Otsego); Tristen Norden); Ava Ayers (Lake); Chelsea McCord (Montpelier); Grace Oakes (Swanton); Jalynn Parrett (Paulding); Kayla Minich (Elmwood); Kylie Brinkman (Otsego); McKenzie Vance (Patrick Henry); Naomi Rodriguez (Archbold); Reagan Rouleau (Delta); Samantha Graber (Liberty Center); Rylee Fredericksen (Genoa); Meiah Smith (Northwood); Anna Frazer (Tinora); Claire Rothert (Woodmore).
Division IV
Boys
First Team
Cole McWhinnie (Toledo Christian); Jagger Landers (Antwerp); Landon Turnbull (Hicksville); Graeme Jacoby (Pettisville); Logan Showalter (Edgerton); Jayvin Landers (Antwerp); Trevor Wensink (Toledo Christian); Drew Gallehue (Edon).
Player of the Year: Cole McWhinnie (Toledo Christian).
Second Team
JR Lumsden (Maumee Valley Country Day); Theo Hernandez (Gibsonburg); Caden Williams (Tol. Emmanuel Christian); Zack Hayes (North Central); Noah Brinegar (Fayette); Jack Bailey (North Central); Max Leppelmeier (Pettisville).
Honorable Mention
Austin Lichty (Antwerp); Luke Krouse (Antwerp); Jackson Bergman (Hicksville); Brayden Amoroso (Ayersville); Kaleb Holsopple (Stryker); Dez Jett (Maumee Valley Country Day); Jared Lindke (Toledo Christian); Jaron Cape (Edgerton); Bailey Sonnenberg (Holgate); Jayden Sims (Tol. Emmanuel Christian); Austin Kiess (Edon); Tommy Owens (Danbury); Colin Gary (Edgerton); Jakob Trevino (Ayersville); Tanner Wagner (Fayette); Lucas Fankhauser (Maumee Valley Country Day); Blake Hattemer (Holgate); Caleb Rosengarten (Patrick Henry); DJ Alexander (Maumee Valley Country Day); Spencer Clingaman (Stryker); Travian Tunis (Hicksville); Luke Wenner (Holgate); Jacob Savina (Antwerp); Gannon Ripke (Edgerton); Tatum Schaffter (Edon); Elijah Lerma (Fayette); Austin Biddle (Gibsonburg); Jacob Miller (Hicksville); Blake Funkhouser (Hilltop); Landon Patten (North Central); Mitchell Avina (Pettisville); Matt Wiczynski (Toledo Christian).
Girls
First Team
Claire Sinn (Wayne Trace); Madison Royal-Davis (Toledo Christian); Trista Fruchey (Fayette); Ally Cape (Edgerton); Claire Radabaugh (Edon); Madison Brown (North Central); Karsyn Brumett (Antwerp); Cat Jones (Toledo Christian).
Player of the Year: Claire Sinn (Wayne Trace).
Second Team
Abbie Westmeyer (Ottawa Hills); Miriam Sinn (Wayne Trace); Catherine Byrne (Ottawa Hills); Kalista Blevins (Stryker); Alana Papocchia (Maumee Valley Country Day); Jessica McWatters (Pettisville); Raena Willett (Holgate).
Honorable Mention
Addisyn Bentley (Fayette); Taylor Addington (Ayersville); Gracie Shepherd (Wayne Trace); Riley Bloir (Edon); Justine Eis (Holgate); Becca Morelock (Gibsonburg); Sage Woolace (Stryker); Annie Tibbels (Danbury); Kodi Brenner (Hilltop); Elly Diesen (Ottawa Hills); Kryshel Dales (Ayersville); Kayla Rodriguez (Danbury); Mikayla Graber (Pettisville); Alexandra Horton (Hilltop); Katie Hovis (Gibsonburg); Marissa Bruns (Gibsonburg); Heather Oberlin (Antwerp); Kacee Okuley (Ayersville); Maddie Peek (Maumee Valley Country Day); Samantha Turner (Cardinal Stritch); Coral Picillo (Edgerton); Syncere Lumsden (Maumee Valley Country Day); Asti Coppes (Antwerp); Kaylee Dockery (Ayersville); Hope Yost (Cardinal Stritch); Grace Hollerbeck (Danbury); Carlie Kiess (Edon); Kayli Schneider (Gibsonburg); Morgan Norden (Hilltop); Bailey Izor (Holgate); Abby Dewhirst (Ottawa Hills); Courtney Stewart (Stryker); Jackie Norman (Toledo Christian); Katrina Stoller (Wayne Trace).
