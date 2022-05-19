Wauseon leads both the boys and girls standings after the first day of Division II district track action at Fred J. Brown Stadium in Defiance on Wednesday.
The Indians’ boys team lead Van Wert by four points 22-18 in the team standings while the Wauseon girls are up narrowly over Ottawa-Glandorf 24-22. In the girls standings, Defiance is fifth with 13 points behind a two-way tie for third between rivals Celina and St. Marys.
With most running events holding preliminaries on Wednesday, tickets to regionals were clinched already as the Defiance girls 3200 relay quartet of Mira Horvath, Samantha Hohenberger, Layla Briseno and Emily Wahl finished first to claim a district title. Ottawa-Glandorf and Bryan finished third and fourth, respectively, to qualify for regionals.
Freshman Johanna Tester claimed the district title in the high jump for Wauseon with Ottawa-Glandorf’s Myka Aldrich and Napoleon freshman Molly Rosebrock finishing third and fourth to advance. Hayley Meyer was third and Marie Hutchinson fourth for the Indians in the discus.
On the boys side, Bryan finished second in the 3200 relay to move on to the regional level while Wauseon was close behind in third. Senior Jonas Tester added a win in the long jump with a leap of 21-0.5 feet as Swanton’s Kayden Davis and Napoleon senior Josh Mack were third and fourth, respectively. Matthew Shaw rounded out Wednesday’s qualifying contingent for Wauseon with a third-place finish in the shot put.
The D-II field of the Defiance girls, Lima Bath, Bryan, Evergreen, Maumee, Napoleon, Otsego, Ottawa-Glandorf, Paulding, St. Marys, Swanton, Van Wert and Wauseon will converge on DHS again on Friday, with the remaining field events beginning at 4 p.m. and the running finals at 5:45 p.m.
In other district action, Liberty Center was the lone area representative at Gibsonburg as the perennial power punched some early tickets to regionals. In the girls meet, the Tigers’ 3200 relay quartet of Makayla Meller, Hope Oelkrug, Mallory Stark and Gracie Miller finished eight seconds clear of runner-up Woodmore for the district crown as a defending state qualifier.
Emili Cramer was second in the shot put while sophomore Emersyn Gerken was second in the high jump.
The boys meet saw the LC 3200 relay finish second to Ottawa Hills to earn one of the five qualifying spots. Owen Box was third in the discus while Mitchel Wood was second in the long jump and Emmett Perry was fourth in the pole vault to add to the regional qualifying list.
Division II Districts
At Defiance
Boys Meet
(Top 4 advance to regionals)
Field Events
Long jump — 1. Tester (W), 21-0.5; Bowers (SM), Davis (S), Mack (N). Shot put — 1. Griffiths (LB), 55-1; Dotson (VW), Shaw (W), Thomas (S).
Running Events
3200 relay — 1. Van Wert, 8:21.14; Bryan (Fackler, Devlin, Jenkins, Taylor), Wauseon (Wasnich, Callan, Pena, Torres), Maumee.
Girls Meet
(Top 4 advance to regionals)
Field Events
High jump — 1. Tester (W), 4-10; Jacobs (SM), 4-10; Aldrich (OG), Rosebrock (N). Discus — 1. Hoffman (OG), 134-5; Lutz (C), Meyer (W), Hutchinson (W).
Running Events
3200 relay — 1. Defiance (Horvath, Hohenberger, Briseno, Wahl), 9:54.17; Celina, Ottawa-Glandorf (Hovest, Haselman, Turnwald, Fenbert), Bryan (Smith, Zimmerman, Vollmar, Thormeier).
Division III Districts
At Gibsonburg
Boys Meet
(Top 5 advance to regionals)
Field Events
Discus — 1. Patrick (M), 150-3; Kocher (NSP), Box (LC), Wadsworth (M), Lynch (SMCC). Long jump — 1. Rombach (TC), 20-2.75; Wood (LC), Scavuzzo (NSP), Perozek (OH), Fox (G). Pole vault — 1. Combs (OF), 13-4; Owens (G), 13-4; Paeth (SJCC), Perry (LC), Hiser (G).
Running Events
3200 relay — 1. Ottawa Hills, 8:14.41; Liberty Center (Roth, Orr, Dulle, Fausnight); Norwalk St. Paul, Gibsonburg, Margaretta.
Girls Meet
(Top 4 advance to regionals)
Field Events
High jump — 1. Bahnsen (SMCC), 5-4; Gerken (LC), Spanfellner (G), Shaull (OF). Shot put — 1. Patrick (M), 36-1.25; Cramer (LC), Michael (SJCC), Bolden (N).
Running Events
3200 relay — 1. Liberty Center (Meller, H. Oelkrug, Stark, G. Miller), 9:45.89; Woodmore, Gibsonburg, Margaretta.
