Celina and Van Wert lead the field early following the first day of the Division II district track and field meet at Fred J. Brown Stadium in Defiance.
Van Wert leads Wauseon 29-24 in the boys race after the first day. The Indians were led by Jonas Tester, who took third in the long jump to advance to the regional. Swanton’s Kayden Davis was fourth to also advance.
Ottawa-Glandorf also has a couple field event participants advance to the regional. Easton Osting took second in the pole vault, with Jason Balash of the Titans fourth.
The Titan girls trail Celina 23-18 after the first day. Ella Okuley and Myka Aldrich both advanced to the regional in the high jump.
Wauseon, who sits third in the team standings, has two advancing to the regional in the discus Marie Hutchinson placed second and Hayley Meyer was third. Evergreen’s Jordan Lumbrezer placed fourth to advance.
In the only running event final of the day, Van Wert swept the girls and boys 3200 relay races. Wauseon’s boys ended second and Bryan placed third to both advance to the regional. The O-G girls team placed third.
At the Division III district at Ayersville, Tinora and Patrick Henry picked up wins in the 3200 relay. The Rams won the boys race over Wayne Trace, Holgate and Archbold, who have all advanced to the regional.
The Patriot girls beat Wayne Trace, Tinora and Archbold to advance.
In field events, Fairview’s Julia Srend placed fourth in the high jump and Montpelier’s Chloe Bard advanced to the regional in the discus.
Hilltop’s Wyatt Beltz, Edon’s Gage Eicher and Montpelier’s Jacob Lamontage advance in the long jump.
Day one results from Ayersville were not available at press time.
Division II at Defiance
Girls
Team Scores
Celina 23, Ottawa-Glandorf 18, Wauseon 17, Lima Bath 14.5, Van Wert 14, St. Marys 11.5, Evergreen 6, Swanton 6, Defiance 4, Napoleon 2, Paulding 1.
Running Final
3200 relay – Van Wert (Welch, McClain, Smith, Wise), 9:55.47; St. Marys; Ottawa-Glandorf; Celina.
Field Events
High jump – Lucy Deters (Lima Bath), 4-10; Rider (Celina), Okuley (O-G), Aldrich (O-G). Discus – Amelia Lutz (Celina), 121-3; Hutchinson (Wauseon), Meyer (Wauseon), Lumbrezer (Evergreen).
Boys
Team Scores
Van Wert 29, Wauseon 24, Otsego 23, St. Marys 20, Ottawa-Glandorf 16, Lima Bath 13, Lakota 11, Bryan 9, Evergreen 5, Swanton 5, Napoleon 1.
Running Final
3200 relay – Van Wert (Wannemacher, Laudick, Springer, Sherer), 8:22.09; Wauseon; Bryan; Lakota.
Field Events
Pole vault – Dakota Keifer (Otsego), 13-4; Osting (O-G), Roush (Lakota), Balash (O-G). Long jump – Dru Johnson (Van Wert), 20-10.25; Brown (Van Wert), Tester (Wauseon), Davis (Swanton). Shot put – Blaze Maynard (Lima Bath), 47-0; Fultz (St. Marys), Limes (Otsego), Seewer (St. Marys).
Division III at Findlay
Girls
Team Scores
Columbus Grove 34, Elmwood 14, Arcadia 14, Kalida 13, Hopewell-Loudon 13, Bluffton 9, Leipsic 8.5, McComb 3, Arlington 3, Van Buren 2.5, Pandora-Gilboa 2, Ada 1.
Running Final
3200 relay – Columbus Grove (Downing, Fortman, Benroth, Deffenbaugh), 10:21.68; Hopewell-Loudon; Elmwood; Bluffton.
Field Events
Discus – Faith Anderson (Columbus Grove), 120-3; Kennedy Flores (Columbus Grove), Ella Rigel (Leipsic), Hovest (Kalida). High jump – Paige Massie (Arcadia), 5-3; Davis (Elmwood), Bermudez (Columbus Grove), Jackson (Hopewell-Loudon).
Boys
Team Scores
Columbus Grove 44, McComb 28, Vanlue 17, Bluffton 15, Van Buren 15, Pandora-Gilboa 8, Kalida 7, Arlington 6, Ottoville 5, Leipsic 4, Upper Scioto Valley 3, Ada 2, Arcadia 2.
Running Final
3200 relay – Columbus Grove (Stechschulte, Morman, Koch, Closson), 8:23.61; Bluffton; Van Buren; Ottoville.
Field Events
Long jump – Kavon Bailey (McComb), 22-6.25; Althauser (McComb), Bonham (Vanlue), Schroeder (Columbus Grove). Shot put – A.J. Schafer (Columbus Grove), 48-11.5; Kloepfer (Vanlue), Swisher (McComb), Bateson (Arlington). Pole vault – Gabe Clement (Columbus Grove), 13-6; Suter (Pandora-Gilboa), Bahn (Van Buren), Goecke (Columbus Grove).
