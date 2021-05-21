District track competition in both Division I and Division III got underway Thursday afternoon with some area competitors clinching spots in regionals next week.
In the Division I boys district meet at Findlay, Defiance picked up four points in the team standings and will place a solid amount into finals of events on Saturday.
The 3200 relay of Elijah Fortman, Noah Batt, Viktor Jurcevich and Josh Horvath finished fifth in the 3200 relay finals on Thursday. All four will compete in other events that qualified for Saturday's finals after top-four efforts on Thursday as Horvath and Fortman will run in both the 800 and 1600 relay finals while also competing individually in the 300 hurdles and 800, respectively.
Payton Switzer will run legs of the 800 and 1600 relays while also competing in the 200 while Batt will run in the 1600 with brother Cole. Jurcevich will join Fortman in the 800 while Marino Martinez will run in both the 800 and 1600 relays and Elijah Valle and Josiah Gonzalez will run in the 3200.
In Division III action at Gibsonburg, Liberty Center leads in both the boys and girls team standings.
In the District 2 boys meet, Brecken Garretson (third, pole vault), Owen Box (third, shot put), Evan Cramer (fourth, shot put) and Mitchel Wood (second, long jump) all clinched regional spots, while sophomore Riley Chapa was the district long jump champion with an effort of 19-9. Delta's Kai Fox and Austin Kohlhofer finished 1-2 in the shot put.
Patrick Henry was runner-up in the 3200 relay to clinch a spot at Tiffin while LC was third.
On the girls side, the Tigers' 3200 relay quartet rolled to a first-place finish in 9:54.29. LC junior Emma Reckner finished second in the discus while freshman Emersyn Gerken was third in the long jump.
Wednesday
Division III Districts
At Ayersville
Boys Meet
Archbold 35, Continental 20, Antwerp 15, Edon 14.5, Wayne Trace 11.5, Montpelier 11, Tinora 10, Fairview 10, Holgate 9, Hilltop 8, Ayersville 6.5, Hicksville 3.5, Fayette 1
Field Event Finals
Pole vault - 1. Gibbs (C), 13-0; Ranzau (Arch), Tilse (Arch), McMichael (Ant). Long jump - 1. Behnfeldt (Arch), 19-9.5; Beltz (Hill), Eicher (E), Lamontagne (M). Shot put - 1. Gibbs (C), 50-10; Landers (Ant), Cullen-Lemley (Arch), Gallehue (E).
Running Event Finals
3200 relay - 1. Tinora (Rinkel, Flory, Carpenter, Cramer), 8:27.59; Wayne Trace, Holgate, Archbold.
Girls Meet
Patrick Henry 25, Archbold 21, Wayne Trace 18, Fairview 15, Tinora 12, Antwerp 9, Montpelier 6, Holgate 4, Edgerton 2, Pettisville 2, Continental 1, Hilltop 1, Fayette 1
High jump - 1. Shepherd (WT), 5-2; Rupp (Arch), Ferguson (T), Arend (Fair). Discus - 1. Fintel (PH), 142-7; Pollock (Ant), Bard (M), Gensler (Arch).
Running Event Finals
3200 relay - 1. Patrick Henry (Meyer, Bostelman, Baird, Prigge), 9:53.33; Wayne Trace, Tinora, Archbold.
Thursday
Division I Districts
At Findlay
Boys Meet
Lexington 26, Ashland 23, Findlay 20, Lima Shawnee 15, Sandusky 14, Fremont Ross 14, Bowling Green 12, Elida 10, Tiffin Columbian 6, Lima Senior 5, Defiance 4, Norwalk 4, Wapakoneta 2, Celina 1
Field Event Finals
Discus - 1. Newman (L), 145-2; Westbrook (S), Mears (TC), Cole (L); 25. Keller (D), 26. Miller (D). Pole vault - 1. Douglass (E), 14-4; Rohr (A), Rigel (BG), Silva (FR). Long jump - 1. Booher (Shaw), 21-9; Gremling (F), Dorsey (S), Rawlins (LS); 13. Renn (D); 15. Martinez (D).
Running Event Finals
3200 relay - 1. Ashland, 8:15.78; Lexington, Bowling Green, Findlay, Defiance (Fortman, Batt, Jurcevich, Horvath).
Division III Districts
At Gibsonburg
Boys Meet (District 2)
Liberty Center 45, Gibsonburg 29, Patrick Henry 26, Delta 23, Ottawa Hills 15, North Baltimore 10, Toledo Christian 5, Maumee Valley Country Day 2
Field Event Finals
Pole vault - 1. Owens (G), 13-8; Liskai (G), Garretson (LC), Rohrs (PH). Long jump - 1. Chapa (LC), 19-9; Wood (LC), Fox (G), Perozek (OH). Shot put - 1. Fox (D), 48-0; Kohlhofer (D), Box (LC), Cramer (LC).
Running Event Finals
3200 relay - 1. Ottawa Hills, 8:31.62; Patrick Henry (Delgado, McCance, Kurtz, Eagleson), Liberty Center (Elieff, Orr, Minnich, Wymer), Gibsonburg.
Girls Meet
Liberty Center 22, Margaretta 15, Woodmore 8, Norwalk St. Paul 7, Ottawa Hills 6, Lakota 6, Toledo Christian 5, Monroeville 3, Collins Western Reserve 3, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic 2, Gibsonburg 1
Field Event Finals
High jump - 1. Bahnsen (SMCC), 5-2; Kluding (M), Gerken (LC), Shaull (OF). Discus - 1. Patrick (Marg), 113-0; Reckner (LC), Zelman (L), Leibold (NSP).
Running Event Finals
3200 relay - 1. Liberty Center (S. Miller, Oelkrug, Meller, G. Miller), 9:54.29; Woodmore, Ottawa Hills, Margaretta.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.