AYERSVILLE — With three girls events and four boys events in the books, the Holgate girls and host Ayersville boys lead the packs in the Division III district field after day one of postseason action at Craig McCord Field on Thursday.
In the girls meet, Jolynn Eis punched her regional ticket with a first-place finish in the discus, tossing 114-5. 2021 state qualifier Hayden Neidhardt of Hicksville earned a regional spot with a runner-up finish, joined by teammate Lindsay Bergman.
Wayne Trace junior Gracie Shepherd defended her district title in the high jump, tying with Archbold’s Sophie Rupp at 5-2 to earn a spot in regionals, along with Patrick Henry’s Olivia Harmon and Fairview’s Julia Arend. PH will also see its 3200 relay team represented as returning state qualifiers Megan Meyer, Brooke Bostelman and Chloe Baird joined Lexi Holloway for a winning run on Thursday. Fellow state qualifier Wayne Trace joined the top-four fray, along with Holgate and Pettisville.
In the boys meet, Antwerp’s Jagger Landers threw a personal-best 49-4 to take home the district shot put title. Ayersville formed an early lead in the team standings thanks to first-place finishes from sophomore Raymond Wolfrum in the pole vault and senior Isaac Miler in the long jump. Pilot senior Jakob Trevino earned the fifth of six regional spots in the long jump.
Tinora added a win in the 3200 relay and a third-place long jump finish by Owen Ackerman to its tally while Landers will be joined by Archer teammate Gaige McMichael, who was third in the pole vault.
Holgate finished second to the Rams in the 3200 relay as Archbold, Fayette, Patrick Henry and Hicskville also advanced. Edon’s Gannon Ripke (long jump) and Drew Gallehue (shot put) clinched regional spots, along with the Archbold contingent of Hunter Cullen-Lemley (shot put) and Gabe Short (pole vault).
The remaining field event finals and all running event finals will compete on Saturday morning to complete the district festivities. With the possibility of adverse weather Saturday, the start times have been moved earlier with field events now beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at Ayersville and running events at 10:30 a.m.
Division III Districts
At Ayersville
Boys Meet
(Top 6 finishers qualify for regionals)
Field Events
Long jump - 1. Miler (Ayer), 20-9; Kern (Fair), Ackerman (T), Wyse (Hill), Trevino (Ayer), Ripke (Edon). Shot put - 1. Landers (Ant), 49-4; Cullen-Lemley (Arch), Whitman (WT), Seedorf (PH), Gallehue (Edon), Mason (M). Pole vault - 1. Wolfrum (Ayer), 12-4; Rohrs (PH), McMichael (Ant), Etter (C), Dunno (WT), Short (Arch).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Tinora (Rinkel, Westrick, Anders, Durfey), 8:20.06; Holgate, Archbold, Fayette, Patrick Henry, Hicksville.
Girls Meet
(Top 4 finishers qualify for regionals)
Field Events
Discus - 1. Jo. Eis (Hol), 114-5; Neidhardt (H), Wooley (Arch), Bergman (Hic). High jump - 1. Shepherd (WT), 5-2; Rupp (Arch), 5-2; Arend (Fair), Harmon (PH).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Patrick Henry (Baird, Meyer, Holloway, Bostelman), 10:03.15; Wayne Trace, Holgate, Pettisville.
