For only the second time in school history, Bryan high school boys tennis is sending five players to the district tournament in Port Clinton to compete for a chance at the state tournament. Ottawa-Glandorf is also sending a duos pair as well.
The tournament will take place over two days, Thursday and Saturday at Port Clinton High School.
All-time Bryan career wins leader Jay Fortner is only area singles player in the tournament after winning his first ever sectional championship last Thursday. The senior is looking for his third career state appearance with a top four finish but in all reality he wants much more than that.
“He wants to try to win districts which he hasn’t done but he wants to add that first district title to that sectional title,” Bryan head coach Mitchell Owens said. “I think that is realistic for him, it won’t be easy but he has a laser focus right now and he’s playing at the top of his game.”
Fortner only dropped two games the entire sectional tournament, sweeping his way to the title with a championship victory over Ottawa Hills’s Jack Burke. He’s a top seed at districts for the first time in his career.
Owens expects Fortner’s road to be tough the entire way. He’ll get Lima Central Catholic junior Max Gaumier in the first round. If he can get by him, he’s looking at the winner of Huron’s Joey Lencyzk and Lexington’s Jake Chilcote in the semifinals.
At the top of the bracket is sophomore Ethan Remy from Lexington who won the Shelby district. Owens believes that him, along with a potential matchup with Lima Shawnee sophomore Gabe Burke in the semifinals, will be Fortner’s biggest obstacles to a district championship.
“His top rival is probably (Ethan) Remy from Lexington, that will probably be Jay’s biggest challenge. He’s a top notch player from a top notch program,” Owens said. “He has opponents in the quarterfinals, semis and in the finals that will all be challenging for him.”
In doubles, the Golden Bears sent two teams to the district tournament as the senior duo of Carter Brown and Nathan Hess as well as senior Craig Jackson and Caleb McCashen will also be competing at Port Clinton.
Brown and Hess are making their second district appearance and after bowing out in the first round last year, the duo is looking to a run to the semifinals, which would put them at the state tournament.
“Their goal is really to try and see if they can make it to day two. They have the potential to do that but they have a tough opponent out of the gate,” Owens said.
That opponent will be the Ottawa-Glandorf senior duo of Eli Schmenk and Joshua Walls. If they can get by those two, they would likely play the Port Clinton duo and Port Clinton sectional champions in juniors Owen Auxter and Colin Denno.
Jackson and McCashen are first time district qualifiers who’ll play the top-seeded Lima Shawnee duo of Mason Stahl and mac Davis.
“They have a really tough challenge out of the gate with Lima Shawnee,” Owens said of Jackson and McCashen. “I think they are just looking to play well and see what happens. You never know what’s going to happen when you step on the court.”
State qualifiers for both doubles and singles will be decided on Thursday with matches starting at 10 p.m. The semifinals and finals will be decided on Saturday with matches starting at 10 p.m.
