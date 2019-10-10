BOWLING GREEN — Following last year’s run to the state tournament as a repeat qualifier, Napoleon senior Aliza Lankenau made it three-for-three the last three years, earning a pair of victories in district action at Bowling Green State University on Wednesday.
Lankenau first matched up with Milan Edison junior Jayla Medina and advanced with a 6-3, 6-3 victory before dispatching Lima Shawnee senior Kunmi Ojo 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals to clinch one of the four state qualifying spots as semifinalists.
Lankenau will take on Toledo Central Catholic junior Ellie Hire Saturday at Port Clinton High School at 10 a.m., with the winner taking on either Lexington’s Gracie Peiffer or Toledo Central Catholic’s Ava McQuillin in the district finals.
The results of the semifinals and finals Saturday will determine seeding at the Division II state tournament next week in Mason.
In doubles action, the sophomore duo of Emilee Bassett and Kaitlynn Posey of Bryan came up short in their first-round match with Ruby and Esther Bolon of Lima Bath, falling 6-1, 6-0. The Bolon duo went on to win their second-round match to clinch a state spot.
Meanwhile, Andy and Emma Schmiedebusch of Ottawa-Glandorf were blanked by Toledo Central Catholic sophomores Bella and Lucia Spinazze 6-0, 6-0 in their first-round match.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.