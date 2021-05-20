PORT CLINTON — Bryan junior Jay Fortner became the first Bryan tennis player to qualify for state twice, picking up a pair of victories in Division II district tournament action at Port Clinton on Tuesday.
Fortner took down Lexington’s Jake Chilcote without dropping a game in the first round before defeating Port Clinton senior Elliot Auxter 6-2, 6-0 to secure a spot in the semifinals and one of the four qualifying spots for the Division II state tournament in Mason on May 28.
On the singles side, Fortner was joined in district competition by teammate Micah McCashen and Ottawa-Glandorf junior Eli Schmenk.
Schmenk fell to Auxter in a second-set tiebreak defeat while the top seed from the Shelby Sectional, Lexington junior Tommy Secrist, swept the junior McCashen 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles competition, Ottawa-Glandorf seniors Colin and Carter Welch picked up a pair of district victories to punch their state tickets, downing Ontario’s Cameron Keller and Evan Booker 6-0, 6-1 before edging the Ottawa Hills duo of Jack Burke and Henry Harders, 6-3, 6-4.
Defiance seniors Andrew Frederick and Ryan Yeager saw their outstanding season come to a close in the first round against the Norwalk pairing of Carson Colohan and Ashton Coe as the Bulldog duo were eliminated by a 6-2, 6-3 result.
Bryan juniors Carter Brown and Nathan Hess earned a first-set win against Huron but were no match against the top-seeded pairing of Lexington freshmen Karl Etzel and Ethan Remy, 6-0, 6-1.
Fortner will match up with Lima Shawnee freshman Gabe Burke in a district semifinal Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m., with the winner getting either Shawnee’s Mason Stahl or Ottawa Hills senior Matt McGee, who defeated Fortner in three sets in the sectional finals at Bryan.
The Welches will face Etzel and Remy in the doubles semifinals with either Lima Central Catholic or another Lexington pairing waiting in the finals.
Division II Districts
At Port Clinton
Singles
First Round
Tommy Secrist (Lexington) def. Micah McCashen (Bryan), 6-0, 6-0; Jay Fortner (Bryan) def. Jake Chilcote (Lexington), 6-0, 6-0; Elliot Auxter (Port Clinton) def. Eli Schmenk (Ottawa-Glandorf), 6-2, 7-6(4).
Quarterfinals
Fortner def. Auxter, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
First Round
Carson Colohan-Ashton Coe (Norwalk) def. Andrew Frederick-Ryan Yeager (Defiance), 6-2, 6-3; Carter Brown-Nathan Hess (Bryan) def. Joey Lenczyk-J.T. Murray (Huron), 6-2, 6-2; Colin Welch-Carter Welch (Ottawa-Glandorf) def. Cameron Keller-Evan Booker (Ontario), 6-0, 6-1.
Quarterfinals
Welch-Welch def. Jack Burke-Henry Harders (Ottawa Hills), 6-3, 6-4; Karl Etzel-Ethan Remy (Lexington) def. Brown-Hess, 6-0, 6-1.
