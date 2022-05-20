PORT CLINTON — Jay Fortner became the first Bryan tennis player to qualify for three state tournaments after picking up a pair of victories in the Division II district tournament at Port Clinton on Thursday.
Fortner claimed a pair of straight-set victories in the first round and quarterfinals at the district level, rolling past Lima Central Catholic’s Max Gaumier 6-0, 6-2 before nabbing a spot in the state tournament by beating Lexington junior Jake Chilcote 6-2, 6-1.
Fortner won’t be the only local tennis player at state as Ottawa-Glandorf’s senior pairing of Eli Schmenk and Joshua Walls advanced as well. The Titan duo secured the third straight state doubles tournament appearance for the program after brothers Colin and Carter Welch qualified in both 2019 and 2021.
Walls and Schmenk earned a 7-5, 6-2 win over Bryan’s Carter Brown and Nathan Hess to start off their Thursday slate and then outlasted Port Clinton’s Owen Auxter and Colin Denno in three sets to move on to the district semifinals.
Bryan’s Craig Jackson and Caleb McCashen also competed in the district doubles tournament, falling to eventual state qualifiers Mason Stahl and Mac Davis of Lima Shawnee 6-0, 6-2.
The remaining singles and doubles semifinalists will return to Port Clinton Saturday at 10 a.m. for state seeding matches ahead of the D-II state tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on May 27-28 in Mason.
Division II Districts
At Port Clinton
Singles
First Round
Jay Fortner (Bryan) def. Max Gaumier (Lima Central Catholic), 6-0, 6-2.
Quarterfinals
Fortner def. Jake Chilcote (Lexington), 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
First Round
Eli Schmenk-Joshua Walls (Ottawa-Glandorf) def. Carter Brown-Nathan Hess (B), 7-5, 6-2; Mason Stahl-Mac Davis (Lima Shawnee) def. Craig Jackson-Caleb McCashen (B), 6-0, 6-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.