PORT CLINTON — Bryan’s Emilee Bassett and Reese Grothaus became the first-ever Bryan girls tennis team to qualify for multiple state tournaments following a pair of victories in the first day of Division II district action at Port Clinton on Wednedsday.
Bassett and Grothaus, who were the No. 2 seed from the Ottawa Hills Sectional, took down Lexington’s Kylie Diehl and Evie Hostetler 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of district action before clinching a spot in the state tournament with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Dezi Hernandez and Megan Miller of Norwalk in the quarterfinals.
Senior Kaitlyn Posey picked up a first-round win over Vermillion’s Sophia Flemister 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals before falling to Lima Central Catholic sophomore Libby Simmons a step short of state.
Bryan’s Brooke Taylor and Haylee Wheeler also competed at districts, falling to the Milan Edison pairing of Torri Keyser and Alli Vogus 6-2, 6-2 in the first round.
Archbold was also represented as senior Sophie Schramm picked up a first-round victory in the singles bracket against Fostoria’s Alyssa Durst, 6-0, 6-2. The Bluestreak veteran’s season came to a close in the second round against four-time district qualifier Gracie Pfeiffer of Lexington, 6-1, 6-0.
“Sophie did a great job this year leading our team,” said Archbold coach Logan Wyse. “She was an asset that will be missed next year. Making it to the final 8 was a great accomplishment for her as no Archbold female has broken the barrier to qualify for state. Sophie is also the only player that I have coached to have made it to districts.
“Hopefully we have learned some things over the last two years to make the district tournament more of the norm for Archbold girls tennis.”
Bassett and Grothaus will return to Port Clinton Saturday morning to compete in semifinal and championship/consolation matches to determine seeding for the D-II state tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason next week.
Division II Districts
At Port Clinton
Singles
Kaitlyn Posey (Bryan) def. Sophia Flemister (Vermillion), 6-4, 6-3; Sophie Schramm (Archbold) def. Alyssa Durst (Fostoria), 6-0, 6-2; Gracie Pfeiffer (Lexington) def. Schramm, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
Torri Keyser-Alli Vogus (Milan Edison) def. Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (Bryan), 6-2, 6-2; Emilee Bassett-Reese Grothaus (B) def. Kylie Diehl-Evie Hostetler (Lexington), 6-2, 6-2; Bassett-Grothaus def. Dezi Hernandez-Megan Miller (Norwalk), 6-3, 6-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.