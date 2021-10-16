PORT CLINTON — The Bryan duo of senior Emiee Bassett and junior Reese Grothaus earned the fourth seed from the Division II Port Clinton District Saturday morning as the Golden Bear pair fell in both of their matches.
Bassett and Grothaus fell to Lima Bath’s Elena and Anne Oliver in the district semifinals in a three-set marathon, picking up a 7-5 win in the first set before falling by the same score in the second and being outlasted by the Oliver’s via a 7-6(4) third-set tiebreak.
The third-place match in the district field saw the Bryan pair fall 6-1, 6-0 to senior Torri Keyser and junior Alli Vogus of Milan Edison, who defeated Bryan’s other district-qualifying pair of Brooke Taylor and Haylee Wheeler during the first round of district play on Wednesday.
Bassett and Grothaus will next compete at the Division II state tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason on Friday, Oct. 22.
