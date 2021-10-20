SHELBY — Bryan’s long trip to Richland County on Tuesday was rewarded as the Golden Bear girls tennis team clinched the OTCA Northwest District championship with a 4-1 win over the Whippets to advance to the program’s first state semifinal appearance in 24 years.
Emilee Bassett and Kaitlyn Posey picked up wins in singles action for the Golden Bears (24-0), both winning by 6-2, 6-3 margins. Reese Grothaus and Haylee Wheeler downed Shelby’s Mollie Eith and Annie Mahek 6-1, 6-1 at first doubles while Brooke Taylor and Katie Seaman were 6-1, 6-0 winners at second doubles.
Bryan will take on Southwest District champion Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy in the OTCA Division 2 state semifinals on Sunday at 9 a.m. at New Albany High School. The other state semifinal will pit Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown and Gahanna Columbus Academy.
OTCA District Finals
At Shelby
Bryan 4, Shelby 1
Singles
1. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Grace Mahek, 6-2, 6-3; 2. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Anna Vogt, 6-2, 6-3; 3. Sadie Smith (S) def. Mckenzie Adams: 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Reese Grothaus-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Mollie Eith-Annie Mahek, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Brooke Taylor-Katie Seaman (B) def. Aly Deane/Ella Biettner, 6-1, 6-0
