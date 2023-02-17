BOWLING GREEN — The area had plenty of standout swimmers compete in Division II district action at Bowling Green State University as state berths were clinched.
Wauseon’s Reese Ankney took first place and a spot in the state meet in the 500 freestyle for the Indians while finishing fifth in the 200 freestyle. Archbold’s Elizabeth Theobold was second in the 100 butterfly and fifth in the 100 breaststroke while Napoleon’s Hannah Nagel was third in the 100 freestyle and fourth in the 50 free. Bryan’s Nora Kunsman clinched a state spot in the 50 freestyle with a third-place showing while also finishing eighth in the 100 freestyle. Ottawa-Glandorf’s Marissa Beckett was fourth in the 100 breaststroke and second in the 200 individual medley.
In the boys meet, Defiance’s Logan Hartman did not advance to state in the 200 IM but broke the school record with a time of 2:05.28 while also finishing on the podium in eighth in the 100 butterfly. Napoleon’s 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams finished third and fourth, respectively, to clinch a state spot while Wildcats Alex Gyde (fourth 500 freestyle, seventh 200 freestyle), Brett Bostelman (fifth 100 butterfly, eighth 100 breaststroke) and Masen Switzer (eighth 50 freestyle) also added podium positions.
Wauseon’s Xander Ankney was sixth in the 200 freestyle and seventh in the 100 freestyle for the Indians while the Wauseon 200 freestyle relay team finished seventh and the 400 freestyle team was fifth.
Isaiah Niese was 17th in the 200 IM and 13th in the 100 freestyle representing Ayersville while Jack Kost was 28th in the 500 freestyle for Defiance. Defiance’s Hailey Becker was 30th in the girls 100 freestyle with teammate Jordan Busch finishing 29th in the 100 breaststroke.
Northwest District Championships
At BGSU
Boys Meet
Area Finishers
200 medley relay — 13. Napoleon; 24. Bryan. 200 freestyle — 6. Xander Ankney (W); 7. Alex Gyde (N); 10. Colin Steffen (OG); 14. Carter Luce (B); 20. Miles Kuntz (W); 26. Caden Stover (N). 200 IM — 14. Logan Hartman (Defiance); 17. Isaiah Niese (Ayersville); 27. William McCann (B). 50 freestyle — 8. Masen Switzer (N); 16. Beau Reeder (W); 21. Grady Steffan (OG); 24. Isaiah Bourn (W); 29. Alex Schroeder (OG). 100 butterfly — 5. Brett Bostelman (N); 8. Logan Hartman (D); 13. Ashton Delaney (N). 100 freestyle — 7. Xander Ankney (W); 9. Masen Switzer (N); 13. Isaiah Niese (Ay); 16. Isaiah Bourn (W); 19. Colin Steffen (OG). 500 freestyle — 4. Alex Gyde (N); 9. Miles Kuntz (W); 10. Carter Luce (B); 13. Caden Stover (N); 21. Tyson Rosengarten (OG); Carson Vondeylen (N); 27. Matt Siler (W); 28. Jack Kost (D). 200 freestyle relay — 3. Napoleon; 7. Wauseon; 13. Ottawa-Glandorf. 100 backstroke — 10. Nicholas Flowers (N). 100 breaststroke — 7. Grady Steffan (OG); 8. Brett Bostelman (N); 16. Aidan Pena (W). 400 freestyle relay — 4. Napoleon; 5. Wauseon; 13. Ottawa-Glandorf; 15. Bryan.
Girls Meet
Area Finishers
200 medley relay — 4. Ottawa-Glandorf; 19. Napoleon; 21. Bryan. 200 freestyle — 5. Reese Ankney (W); 14. Addyson Speiser (N); 15. Ashley Fisher (W); 16. Ella Rhoades (W); 19. Mackenzie Spring (N); 21. Hannah Devlin (B); 31. Allee Zigler (B). 200 IM — 2. Marissa Beckett (OG); 5. Grace Rhoades (W); 13. Natalie Kuntz (W); 16. Morgan Maag (OG); 29. Tristyn Durdel (B). 50 freestyle — 3. Nora Kunsman (B); 4. Hannah Nagel (N); 15. Paige Kunsman (B); 21. Olivia Fenbert (OG). 100 butterfly — 2. Elizabeth Theobold (Archbold); 5. Grace Rhoades (W); 10. Taylor Knott (OG); 22. Morgan Maag (OG); 25. Emilie Wasnich (W); 32. Kate Thormeier (B). 100 freestyle — 3. Hannah Nagel (N); 8. Nora Kunsman (B); 27. Emilie Wasnich (W); 28. Ava Moore (B); 30. Hailey Becker (D). 500 freestyle — 1. Reese Ankney (W), 5:20.43; 6. Ella Rhoades (W); 7. Ashley Fisher (W); 9. Addyson Speiser (N); 10. Macee Speiser (N); 18. Alayna Langham (B); 20. Abby Klass (OG); 21. Tristyn Durdel (B); 25. Izzy Henry (N); 26. Allee Zigler (B); 30. Willow Hoorman (OG). 200 freestyle relay — 6. Ottawa-Glandorf; 9. Bryan; 10. Wauseon; 18. Napoleon. 100 backstroke — 9. Taylor Knott (OG); 16. Ruby Morman (N); 21. Abby Klass (OG); 24. Haley Miller (Kalida). 100 breaststroke — 4. Marissa Beckett (OG); 5. Elizabeth Theobold (Arch); 12. Natalie Kuntz (W); 17. Paige Kunsman (B); 19. Alaina Gerken (N); 26. Olivia Fenbert (OG); 29. Jordan Busch (D); 30. Macee Speiser (N). 400 freestyle relay — 4. Wauseon; 5. Napoleon; 6. Bryan; 17. Ottawa-Glandorf.
