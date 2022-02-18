BOWLING GREEN — A group of seven area swimmers will compete at the Division II state championships in Canton after advancing from Friday’s district meet at Bowling Green State University.
Napoleon will have a pair of swimmers competing in multiple events at state as junior Kyle Hudson picked up wins in the 100 and 200 freestyle for the Wildcat boys while senior Kaylee Nagel was the 50 and 100 freestyle champion in the girls event.
Hudson’s time of 1:40.81 set a new district meet record.
Wauseon’s Grace Rhoades and Magdalena Duden also earned state berths in the 200 and 500 freestyle races, respectively. Meanwhile, Archbold freshman Elizabeth Theobold was stellar in her first varsity district meet with wins in the 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly to advance to the state meet.
Rounding out the area qualifying field is Bryan senior Kellen Rigg, who was second to Hudson in the 200 freestyle before winning the 500 freestyle, and Ottawa-Glandorf’s Marissa Beckett, who was second in the 200 individual medley.
Defiance’s Logan Hartman and Dawson Hoeffel were the top Bulldog swimmers at district as Hartman finished 18th in the 100 butterfly finals and Hoeffel 17th in the 50 freestyle. Fairview senior Emily Rittenhouse-Starbuck was eighth in the 500 freestyle and 13th in the 200 IM. Wauseon junior Myley McGinnis-Marshall also had a solid day with a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle and fourth-place showing in the 500 freestyle.
The state meet will begin on Wednesday at the C.T. Branin Natatorium at Canton McKinley High School with Division II diving while D-II swimming prelims will compete Thursday evening with the finals on Friday evening.
Division II Districts
At BGSU Cooper Pool
Boys
200 medley relay — 1. Ashland, 1:36.1; Lexington, Wapakoneta, Oak Harbor, 5. Bryan, 6. Napoleon, 16. Wauseon. 200 freestyle — 1. Hudson (N), 1:40.81; Rigg (B), Parsons (A), Brown (Port Clinton), 8. Scherer (Wau), 10. Ankney (Wau), 11. Griffith (N), 12. Trombley (OG). 200 IM — 1. Singler (SP), 1:53.41; Gyurke (SMCC), Cho (A), McDaniel (A), 8. Tran (N), 14. Hartman (D), 17. Chamberlin (Wau). 50 freestyle — 1. Honigford (Wap), 21.66; Eisenhower (TC), Ninke (SP), Holmes (L), 10. Miller B), 17. Hoeffel (D). 100 butterfly — 1. Singler (SP), 50.19; Ninke (SP), Briggs (LS), Davidson (OG), 14. Bostelman (N), 18. Hartman (D). 100 freestyle — 1. Hudson (N), 45.43; Honigford (Wap), Hathaway (L), Eisenhower (TC), 12. Tran (N), 16. Miller (B), 20. Ankney (Wau). 500 freestyle - 1. Rigg (B), 4:42.86; Parsons (A), Starling (L), Brown (PC), 5. Scherer (Wau), Davidson (OG), 13. Gyde (N), 17. Spring (N), 18. Stover (N). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Wapakoneta, 1:28.46; Minster, Sandusky Perkins, Bryan, 9. Wauseon, 13. O-G, 19. Napoleon. 100 backstroke — 1. Hathaway (L), 53.15; Briggs (LC), Cho (A), Clune (M), 12. Bostelman (N), 15. Barrow-Whetro (B). 100 breaststroke — 1. McDaniel (A), 56.35; Gyurke (SMCC), Starling (L), Hedrick (NSP). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Lexington, 3:16.18; Port Clinton, Napoleon, Wapakoneta, 7. Wauseon, 10. O-G.
Girls
(Top two in each event
qualify for state)
200 medley relay — 1. Oak Harbor, 1:49.55; Ontario, Lexington, Coldwater, 5. O-G, 11. Bryan, 13. Wauseon. 200 freestyle — 1. Hanft (CC), 2:00.66; Rhoades (W), McGinnis-Marshall (W), Wenger (US), 6. Duden (W), 8. Buchhop (N), 9. Verhoff (OG), 11. Cupp (OG), 14. Wasnich (W), 16. Bassett (B), 19. Fuerst (OG), 20. Carpenter (N). 200 IM — 1. Hoffman (S), 2:13.2; Beckett (OG), Turner (OH), Blaesing (PC), 12. Wityk (B), 13. Rittenhouse-Starbuck (F), 17. Kuntz (W). 50 freestyle - 1. Nagel (N), 23.63; Krupp (OH), Periat (PC), Grubbs (G), 13. Warnecke (OG), 19. Russell (W), 20. Oberlin (B). 100 butterfly — 1. Theobold (A), 58.45; May (C), Evans (O), Periat (PC), 8. Oberlin (B), 10. Warnecke (OG), 11. White (OG), 15. Freestone (W), 19. Konstantinova (N), Zapata (N). 100 freestyle — 1. Nagel (N), 52.29; Krupp (OH), Grubbs (G), Trumpower (O), 10. Russell (W), 17. Knott (OG), 18. Verhoff (OG). 500 freestyle — 1. Hanft (CC), 5:25.82; Duden (W), Rhoades (W), McGinnis-Marshall (W), 6. Buchhop (N), Cupp (OG), Rittenhouse-Starbuck (F), 11. Fisher (W), 12. Carpenter (N), 15. A. Speiser (N), 16. M. Speiser (N), 19. Fuerst (OG). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Oak Harbor, 1:38.53; Ontario, Shelby, Coldwater, 6. O-G, 9. Wauseon, 10. Bryan, 13. Napoleon. 100 backstroke — 1. Hoffman (S), 59.85; Turner (OH), Sorg (OH), Krupp (OH), 8. White (OG), 15. Knott (OG), 18. Keil (B). 100 breaststroke — 1. Theobold (A), 1:06.54; Weeks (L), Rupert (SM), Stark (CM), 6. Beckett (OG), 16. Kuntz (W). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Oak Harbor, 3:40.35; Shelby, Ontario, Coldwater, 5. Wauseon, 10. Napoleon, 11. O-G, 13. Bryan.
