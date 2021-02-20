BOWLING GREEN – Tickets to state have been punched in state swimming after the district meet on Friday at BGSU.
The girls took to the pool first in the afternoon. Napoleon’s Kaylee Nagel made sure she would advance to state for a fourth time, winning the 50 (23.63) and 100 (52.29) freestyle events.
Archbold also had a double winner in the pool. Elizabeth Theobald won the 100 backstroke (1:06.54) and 100 butterfly (58.45).
Wauseon has two swimmers already advancing to state, as Grace Rhoades was second in the 200 freestyle (2:02.39) and Magdalena Duden was second in the 500 freestyle (5:26.72). Duden was also sixth in the 200 freestyle in 2:03.98.
Ottawa-Glandorf’s Marissa Beckett took second in the 200 IM (2:13.26) to advance to state.
Wauseon has a good chance to have more swimmers advance to state. Rhoades also finished third in the 500 freestyle in 5:26.84. Myley McGinnis-Marshall of the Indians placed fourth in 5:26.92. She was also third in the 200 freestyle (2:03.08).
Wauseon also got a 10th place finish from Sarayna Russell in the 100 freestsyle (55.96).
As a team, Wauseon was the top local team, taking third behind Oak Harbor and Ontario.
Napoleon’s best hope of another state bid comes from Hope Buchhop. She finished sixth in the 500 freestyle (5:35.10) and eighth in the 200 freestyle (2:04.97).
Ottawa-Glandorf has three swimmers waiting on statewide times to see if they are advancing to state. Marissa Beckett was sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:09.67), Kenzington Cupp was seventh in the 500 freestyle (5:35.24) and Maddie White was eighth in the 100 backstroke (1:02.33). A little further down the times list, Abby Warnecke was 10th in the 100 butterfly (1:03.84).
Bryan’s Addie Oberlin was eighth in the 100 butterfly (1:03.12).
Fairview’s Emily Rittenhouse-Starbuck was eighth in the 500 freestyle (5:35.89) and will have to wait for the wild card times to be released.
In the relay races, Ottawa-Glandorf was sixth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.23). Wauseon was ninth (1:42.80) and Bryan placed 10th (1:43.69). In the 400 freestyle relay, Wauseon took fifth (3:46.68) and Napoleon was 10th (3:50.34). In the 200 medley relay, Ottawa-Glandorf was fifth (1:52.76).
While the boys did not match the girls with numbers, they did some work in the pool as well.
Napoleon’s Kyle Hudson won both the 100 and 200 freestyle, and in the process broke one record. His time of 1:40.81 set a new district record. He won the 100 in 45.43, just missing the Napoleon school record by .02.
Bryan’s Kellen Rigg was second in the 200 freestyle to also advance to state. His time of 1:41.35 set a new Bryan record. Rigg also won the 500 in 4:42.86.
Wauseon’s Andrew Scherer was fifth in the 500 freestyle (4:54.18) and was eighth in the 200 (1:47.15). Xander Ankney of the Indians was 10th in the 200 freestyle (1:51.26).
Ottawa-Glandorf’s Wes Davidson looks to be off to state after finishing fourth in the 100 butterfly (53.14). He was also seventh in the 500 freestyle (4:58.65).
Napoleon’s Khalil Tran was eighth in the 200 IM (2:06.17) and Bryan’s Jackson Miller was 10th 50 freestyle (22.49).
In the relay races, Napoleon was third in the 400 freestyle (3:17.32) and sixth in the 200 medley (1:40.94). Bryan was fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:29.89) and fifth in the 200 medley (1:40.69). Wauseon was seventh in the 400 freestyle (3:21.78) and ninth in the 200 freestyle (1:32.53).
The top two in each event automatically advance to the state meet. The rest of the field will be made up of the best times from all the district events.
Division II Districts
At Bowling Green
Girls Team Scores
Oak Harbor 250, Ontario 181, Wauseon 175, Port Clinton 164, Ottawa-Glandorf 153, Lexington 132, Shelby 132, Coldwater 125, Colonel Crawford 124.5, Napoleon 113, Galion 110, Ft. Recovery 89, New Bremen 75, Margaretta 71.5, Bryan 51, Archbold 40, Sandusky Perkins 34, Defiance 32, Ada 30, St. Marys 27, Lima Bath 24, Lima Shawnee 23, Tinora 20, Marion Local 19, Eastwood 19, Celina 18, Huron 17, Fairview 15, Upper Sandusky 15, Gibsonburg 14, Minster 12, Van Buren 6, Bluffton 6, Kenton 6, Tiffin Columbian 2.
Boys Team Scores
Lexington 319, Wapakoneta 209.5, Ashland 194.5, Sandusky Perkins 175, St. Marys 133, Napoleon 132, Port Clinton 126, Oak Harbor 111.5, Bryan 105, Minster 104, Sandusky St. Mary’s 80.5, Wauseon 76, Huron 71.5, Ontario 69.5, Ottawa-Glandorf 54, Norwalk St. Paul 48, Lima Shawnee 44, Mansfield Sr. 35, Eastwood 35, Van Wert 34, Tiffin Columbian 32, Ashland Crestview 29, Celina 20, Evergreen 15, Vermilion 13, Sandusky 12, Upper Sandusky 11, Shelby 11, Bluffton 10, Defiance 6, Mansfield Madison 4, Marion Local 2, Coldwater 2, Clyde 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.