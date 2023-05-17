HOLLAND — If it wasn’t clear after last year’s playoff run that Tinora softball star Scylea Zolman had a knack for the big moment, it should be crystal clear now.
The junior launched two two-run home runs, lifting the third-seeded Rams over top-seeded Oak Harbor in an eight-inning, come from behind 9-8 victory at Blue Devil Fields in Holland on Wednesday.
But those two home runs for Zolman almost didn’t matter as she had to deal with a pickle in the circle in the bottom of the eighth. With only one out, Oak Harbor had the bases loaded, trailing the Rams just 9-8. That meant the winning run was standing on second, waiting to send the Rocket faithful home happy.
But in a blink, all of that was gone as the Oak Harbor cleanup hitter Hannah Schimmoeller dribbled a ball back to Zolman who got the force out at home and then saw freshman catcher Paige Gamby fire to first baseman Paige Carpenter, getting the runner and the final out of the game by a step.
What followed was a frenzy of noise from a large contingent of Tinora faithful, who had just witnessed their Rams come from down 5-0 to pick up a 9-8 district semifinals victory over the now 22-5 Rockets.
Getting that ground ball home was the last thing of several that Zolman did too, as she quite literally at times, carried the Rams over the finish line in this game.
Last year, in their sectional finals and district semifinals wins, Zolman drove in all six of their runs in those two games, with two three-run home runs a piece, while giving up one run in the circle to carry the Rams to district finals.
This time, she once again hit two home runs, but this time it was in the same game, and one that saw the Rams outhit 13-8.
“Scylea, I mean, she just willed us to this win,” Tinora head coach Tony Fairchild said. “She put us on her shoulders today and I can’t really say much else, that’s just the way it happened.”
The first longball came when the Rams desperately needed a jumpstart. Through four innings, the Rams had mustered just one hit on Oak Harbor ace Alyse Sorg, and trailed 5-0 after a one-run first, a three-run third and a one-run fourth.
And after Sorg got Carpenter swinging to start the fifth, it seemed as if it might be more of the same. But Zoe Roesti found a hole in the left side of the infield with one out on the first pitch she saw, giving the Rams their second hit of the game.
The third hit of the game also went to left field, but it went much farther as Zolman blasted a no-doubter over the left field wall to give the Rams two runs and life.
“I was just trying to make contact,” Zolman said of the two-run shot in the fifth. “In that situation a single can score a run so I was just focused on getting bat on ball.”
The ball got plenty of bat, and that ball that leapt over the left field wall did more than just put a two next to Tinora’s name on the scoreboard, it gave them the energy they needed with only eight outs left in their season.
What followed that home run was chaos, as Tegan Norden reached via error and Mickey Starkey walked, both with one out. After Anna Frazer made the second out of the game, Maren Pittman singled to center field, and the ball scooted away, allowing both runs to come around and make it a 5-4 game.
But the Rams weren’t done yet. Logan McQuillin followed that with a single to right field that again got away from a Rocket outfielder, allowing McQuillin to get to third and the Rams to tie the game at five.
Two more errors, one on an errant throw from shortstop to first, and another on a dropped pop fly in the infield, allowed the Rams to completely flip the game on its head in one inning, taking a 7-5 lead to the bottom of the fifth.
“It’s been our motto, we had it last year and we have it again this year. We just have refused to lose,” Fairchild said of his squad that is looking for a second-straight trip to regionals. “They helped us by making some mistakes there but you put pressure on teams, and they might make a mistake. I was just happy that we were able to put the bat on the ball in those situations and they dropped the balls so that’s why you just have to keep fighting.”
Zolman responded by putting up a scoreless fifth while Sorg rebounded with a 1-2-3 top of the sixth. Oak Harbor responded in the bottom of the sixth, tying the game back up at seven with a Reese Adkins single and an RBI groundout from Porter Gregory.
Both pitchers threw flawless seventh innings, sending the game to extra innings where Zolman again made her prowess at the plate known, sending a moonshot out to the opposite field on the second pitch she saw with one-out.
“We’ve been working on her swing and we chose a couple things and we’ve been just trying to get her to trust the system,” Fairchild said of Zolman, who was hitting seventh on the day. “She bought into the system today and was really just listening. She had a really good day at work yesterday. She’s just a trooper.”
“Our whole team really just struggled on Monday,” Zolman said of their 7-2 loss to state-ranked Division II Bryan on Monday. “We really worked hard yesterday to just focus on every part of the game and we knew we could be better. So we just pushed ourselves and situations came up.”
Oak Harbor of course again threatened, getting their eight and nine hole hitters to lead off the bottom of the eighth with a single, bringing the winning run to the plate. Sorg would power one to deep center, coming a couple of feet short of a walkoff home run before the Rockets would load the bases. Zolman walked a run in before getting the game-ending double play.
“Going into extra innings, we’d been there 100 times. We have played a ton of extra inning games so it wasn’t something to get worked up over,” Fairchild said. “I would prefer not to load the bases and walk a run in but she (Zolman) just keeps working.”
The Rams now move on to their second-straight district final where they will play second-seeded Eastwood for a second-straight season in this district. They downed the Eagles 3-1 in district semifinals last year with a Zolman three-run home run being their only runs.
Tinora 000 070 02 — 9 8 5
O. Harbor 103 102 01 — 8 13 6
Records: Tinora 17-7, Oak Harbor 22-5
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (8 innings, 13 hits, 8 runs, 4 earned, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Alyse Sorg (8 innings, 9 runs, 4 earned, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Tinora) — Scylea Zolman 2 home runs, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Maren Pittman 2 singles. (Oak Harbor) — Emily Sommers triple, 2 singles, 3 RBIs.
