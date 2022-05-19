HOLLAND — Other than the field she was playing on, Tinora’s softball’s Scylea Zolman was in familiar territory Thursday.
She was in the midst of a one-hit gem on the mound that was only blemished by a three-walk third inning that brought an Eastwood run in. And when she came to the plate in the fifth inning and her team had no runs on the scoreboard in a hotly contested playoff game, she knew they needed a jolt of energy.
Zolman gave the Rams that and more, as on a 3-0 count, she blasted a moon shot into the trees behind dead center field, putting third-seeded Tinora in front 3-1 of second-seeded Eastwood. That lead held, in part because of her stellar pitching, and the Rams catapulted themselves into the district finals with a win over the Eagles.
“Before that at-bat, I was kind of getting frustrated with myself pitching but I just let it all go up there,” Zolman said of the game-winning bomb. “I was up in the count 3-0 and coach said if it was there, take it so it was there and I took it.”
In the circle, Zolman was her own worst enemy at times, walking six batters, three in the third inning that saw a runner come home on a fielders choice, but when the ball was in the strike zone she was almost unhittable, allowing just one hit.
After her home run though, Zolman didn’t walk any more batters, allowing just one baserunner on a Jessyca Smith double in the fifth. She moves to 16-1 on the season with the win.
“She hit the home run and she was really able to settle in and then just go,” Tinora head coach Tony Fairchild said. “She’s really tough when she gets a lead.”
Just five strikeouts, however, is unusual for the sophomore who struck out 10 in their sectional final win over Genoa.
But the Tinora defense was stellar all day and that game to a head in the bottom of the seventh when a potential single to start the inning was cut out by a diving McQuillin at second base. The Rams also turned a double play in the fourth after Zolman walked a batter to start the inning.
“Our defense has been doing a great job behind her all year and they were putting the ball in play and we were doing the job behind her. I think that finally helped her to relax,” Fairchild said.
The Tinora offense wasn’t completely inept leading up to the go-ahead bomb as they had multiple chances to score runs early, getting runners in scoring position in the first, second and fourth innings before the Zolman blast in the fifth.
In the first it was a one-out double by Tegan Norden to right-center. The third saw Anna Frazer get to second on a bloop hit that hugged the left-field line, she was moved over to third with a Norden sacrifice bunt but was stranded there.
The fourth inning started with a walk from Zolman and a bunt single by Logan McQuillin, but Paige Carpenter hit a rope to center field that was narrowly caught and the thrown to second to double up the runner. McQuillin got to second on the play after the Eastwood team thought it was the end of the inning, but no harm was done.
Frazer singled and Norden walked to set up the Zolman bomb in the fifth which came off of Cassie Kieper, the Eagles ace who gave up six hits and struck out seven in the loss.
“I don’t even know what to say, she’s a competitor,” Fairchild said of his star pitcher. “She was able to come up big at the plate again and help herself out. I couldn’t be more proud of that girl.”
The Rams will now move on to play Otsego, who won a district championship last year and are ranked fourth in the state this year. The Rams lost to the Knights 10-0 earlier this season.
“We are going to take it one pitch at a time and we’ll see what we can do. They handled us pretty well earlier in the season so I think it is going to be a tough game,” Fairchild said.
The game will be back in Holland at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Tinora 000 030 0 - 3 6 0
Eastwood 001 000 0 - 1 1 1
Records: Tinora 18-3, Eastwood 20-5
Winning Pitcher: Scylea Zolman (7 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 6 walks, 5 strikeouts).
Losing Pitcher: Cassie Kieper (7 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 3 walks, 7 strikeouts).
Leading Hitters: (Tinora) - Scylea Zolman home run, 3 RBIs; Anna Frazer double, single; Paige Carpenter 2 singles; Tegan Norden double. (Eastwood) - Jessyca Smith double.
