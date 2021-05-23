GENOA - Down to its last at-bat, now trailing by three runs, Wauseon was able to battle back to win its first softball district title since 2007 with a 13-9 thrilling win over top-seeded Genoa.
"I told them (the team) I wanted to win this," Wauseon coach Mark Schang said of rallying his team in the final inning. "It just pumped everybody up I guess."
In the fateful seventh inning, Wauseon was able to do something they have not done much all season - rally from behind. The inning started simple enough when Jayli Vasquez singled. Olivia Gigax followed with a pop-up on the infield, which was dropped in fair territory near the bag at third base. Kiara Stutzman followed with a bunt to move the two runners over.
It also got the Indians back to the top of the batting order. Payton Abright was able to cut the lead down to a single run when she doubled to left. A foul pop-up left Wauseon down to its final out with the tying run at second base.
That's when the Indians went to work. Macee Schang single to center to plate the tying run, then Jettie Burget was intentionally walked. Chelsie Raabe singled for the fourth hit of the inning, which loaded the bases.
"We finally caught up with their pitcher," stated coach Schang. "That's when we started hitting the ball."
In stepped Alexis Haury, who singled home two runs. Starting the second time through the order, Vasquez lifted a double to right for the final run of the inning.
"In the regular season, when we were down we struggled coming back," admitted the Wauseon coach.
In the bottom of the seventh, Oak Harbor put runners on thanks to walk and a single, but a fly ball near the fence was tracked down by Burget for the final out.
The Rockets trailed 6-3 when they were able to put a big inning together. Ellie Hanselman started the frame with a solo home run, then a double sliced between two of the outfielders and a an error kept the rally going.
It led to a two-run double by Emily Sommers to right to tie the game.
"We have trouble when we get one error, we struggle to come back," stated the Wauseon coach about the fifth.
Three singles, a walk and a wild pitch brought home the final three runs of the inning.
Wauseon used the longball to tally five runs in the first two innings. Burget drilled a two-out, two-run shot to center in the first to give the Indians an early 2-0 lead. After Oak Harbor tallied a run without a hit in the bottom of the inning, Albright cleared everything in sight with a towering shot to left in the second to up the lead to 5-1.
Hanselman hit a two-run single in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 5-3.
Bri Hayes made it 6-3 in the fourth when she doubled and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Wauseon will face top-ranked LaGrange Keystone in a regional semifinal at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Tiffin University.
Wauseon 230 100 7 - 13 16 1
Oak Harbor 120 060 0 - 9 9 3
Records: Wauseon 19-8, Oak Harbor 22-8.
Winning pitcher: Macee Schang (7 innings, 8 hits, 9 runs, 8 earned, 6 walks, 7 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Reagan Schultz (7 innings, 16 hits, 13 runs, 4 walks, 4 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Payton Albright single, double, home run, 5 RBIs; Jettie Burget home run, 2 RBIs; Alexis Haury 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Jayli Vasquez single, double, RBI; Bri Hayes single, double; Macee Schang 2 singles, RBI; Chelsie Raabe 2 singles. (Oak Harbor) - Ellie Hanselman single, home run, 3 RBIs; Emily Sommers double, 2 RBIs; Alyse Sorg 2 singles, RBI; Porter Gregory single, RBI; Kori Helle single, RBI.
