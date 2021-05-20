GENOA — Olivia Gigax and Chelsie Raabe hit home runs as a part of a nine-run fourth inning to lift Wauseon to a 10-0 win over Clyde in a Divison II district semifinal at Genoa.
The Indians will face Oak Harbor in the district final on Saturday at noon.
No other information on the game was made available.
Clyde 000 00 — 0 1 0
Wauseon 100 90 — 10 10 0
Records: Clyde 16-11, Wauseon 18-8.
