GENOA — Eight of the nine Oak Harbor hitters recorded a hit as the top-seeded Rockets defeated second-seeded Wauseon 10-3 in a Division II district final on Saturday, ending the Indians' season.
It wasn’t an unsuccessful season by any means for Wauseon, who finished 12-7 with a co-NWOAL title and a district runner-up trophy.
“It’s been a great season, I can’t be more proud of these girls,” Wauseon head coach Nick Lavinder said. “A lot of people didn’t even pick us to win the league let alone be here in the district finals. We lost six starting seniors last year but they battled hard and that is all I could ask for."
This was a resilient Wauseon group. In Thursday’s district semifinal against Port Clinton, they were down to their last out of the game trailing 4-2 but still managed to come back and win with senior Olivia Gigax’s walk-off bomb.
In the district final against the Rockets, pitcher Ella Hageman gave up a run in the opening inning and the Indians fought right back with two hits to start the second and score a run. Later in the game, down 10-2 in the final inning, Wauseon had first and second with no outs and with the dugout sporting their rally caps they managed to push across a run before the final out was recorded.
“I think we have had four come from behind wins this season,” Lavinder said. “They just never gave up, up and down the lineup each player had their bad days but everybody battled and everybody grinded.”
Reagan Schultz got the start on the mound for the Rockets and had an uneventful first inning setting down the top three Wauseon batters in order.
Schultz then led off the inning for the Rockets with a double to right field and ultimately came around to score after a Remi Gregory sacrifice fly moved her to third and a Portner Gregory groundout brought her in.
Wauseon fought back immediately in the top of the second as senior Aubrianna Everly started the inning with a double that hit off the yellow tube on top of the wall in left field and bounced back into play. Senior Olivia Gigax drove her in two pitches on a 2-0 count with a double into left field, tying the game at one.
The Indians graduate three seniors this season in Autumn Pelok, Gigax and Jayli Vazquez, all who played critical roles on the team this season. Pelok was their leadoff hitter and shortstop leading the team in batting average and runs scored. Vazquez was their three-hole hitter and third baseman, leading the way in home runs and RBIs on the season. Gigax was crucial in the postseason, hitting a home run in both their sectional final and district semifinal wins.
“I started coaching freshman year so they’ve been great for the program throughout, all three are going to college to play ball,” Lavinder said. They’ve been phenomenal, they’ve stepped up all season.”
The second inning saw Oak Harbor put two more runs on the board as Alyssa Schiller single, Sydney Overmyer brought her in via error and Overmyer was brought across by Schultz’s second double of the game.
Schimmoeller homered in the third stretching the lead to 4-1 and then after a scoreless fourth, Oak Harbor blew the game open in the fifth as Portner Gregory led the inning off with a home run and that was followed by four more hits, including a triple from Alyse Sorg that brought in four more runs.
Down 8-1 in the sixth inning, Wauseon continued to fight as Gigax got her second hit of the day with a single, Ava Kovar walked and Grace Calvin brought Gigax in via a single. Oak Harbor put two more runs on the board in the bottom of the inning starting with a two-out double from Schimoeller, her fourth hit of the game.
In the final half-inning, Ella Albright knocked her third single of the game into center field and then a Pelok walk put runners on first and second with no outs. Aubiranna Everly got her second hit of the game and drove in the third and final run for Wauseon on an RBI single.
Hageman went six innings for Wauseon against an Oak Harbor lineup that was relentless all game.
“They pounded the ball all game, they had maybe one bloop but other than that everything was hard hit,” Lavinder said. “We tried moving the ball around a little bit but they still went after it hard.”
With the win, Oak Harbor goes to regionals for just the first time in school history where they will play Norton at New Riegel High School.
Wauseon 010 001 1 - 3 8 1
Oak Harbor 121 042 x - 10 14 1
Records: Oak Harbor 22-8, Wauseon 12-7
Winning Pitcher: Reagan Schultz (7 innings, 8 hits, 3 runs, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Ella Hageman (6 innings, 14 hits, 10 runs, 8 earned, 1 strikeout, 1 walk).
Leading Hitters: (Wauseon) - Ella Albright 3 singles, run; Aubrianna Everly double, single, RBI, run; Olivia Gigax double, single, RBI. (Oak Harbor) - Hannah Schimmoeller home run, double, 2 singles, 3 runs; Portner Gregory home run, 2 RBIs; Alyse Sorg triple, double; Reagan Schultz 2 doubles; Emily Sommers double, single, 2 runs.
