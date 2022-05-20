HOLLAND — Coming into Friday’s Division III softball district final against Otsego, Tinora sophomore pitcher Scylea Zolman had won 16 games and lost just one in a 10-0 defeat at the hands of the Knights back on April 8.
Zolman and the Rams avenged that loss in a 2-1, 10-inning marathon that gave Tinora softball their first district title since their state run in 2018.
“It’s just incredible,” first-year Tinora head coach Tony Fairchild said of the district championship win. “These girls just refuse to lose and that has been our motto.”
“They were ranked fourth in the state. We were the underdogs yesterday, we were again today. It’s shocking, we’ve just refused to lose.” Tinora junior Anna Frazer said of the Rams district wins, both coming against higher seeds.
Tinora had a tall task going against Otsego senior pitcher and NBC player of the year Lexi North. She threw a one-hit shutout against the Rams in that early-season loss.
But the Rams showed that they were up to the task right from the jump as Frazer led off the game with a single to center field, her first of three in the game, and then after an error the Rams had runners on first and second with no outs.
A Zolman sacrifice bunt moved the runners over to second and third with two outs and the lone senior on the team, Quinn Horn came through plating Frazer with a single before Tegan Norden was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.
In just one inning the Rams had doubled their hit total from their first game against North and as Zolman’s 16-1 record coming into the game indicated, giving the sophomore flamethrower an early lead is dangerous business.
“We got that run at the beginning and I thought that was huge to get Scylea settled in. And she settled in right away and just started grooving,” Fairchild said.
In the first three innings, a Kiana Dingeldine single to center was the only hit for the Knights, Zolman struck out eight of the other nine batters to give the Rams a 1-0 lead headed to the fourth.
De’Vona Holmes led off the top of the fourth with a single for the Rams and advanced to second on a wild pitch, but North, who had settled in herself as well, struck out the next three batters to end the innings.
North got things going in the fourth herself and she knocked a single off the right field wall. Evelyn Rider sacrificed her over to second and then Zolman gave up a two out walk. In that at-bat though Otsego’s courtesy runner advanced to third on a wild pitch, making it first and third with two outs.
Kiana Dingledine stole second on a 0-2 count, the pitch was called a ball and catcher Tanae Smith attempted to throw her out. The ball got away from the middle infielders, scoring the game-tying run.
“We played a great game defensively, we made one mistake there in the middle but we’ve always talked about picking each other up. We always break on family and that’s what family does.”
That was the only error that Tinora would make for the rest of the game as defense was in large part the thing that kept them in the game.
Both pitchers were rolling through the opposing lineups and balls in play were coming at a premium. The fifth inning saw six batters go up, and six batters go down all via strikeout.
But when plays needed to be made, Tinora made them.
Paige Carpenter came up huge for the Rams in the sixth as after a Riley Rowe single and a North walk, Otsego had runners on first and second with one out. Carpenter made an acrobatic catch, stretching for a ball right in front of the Otsego bench for the second out.
The third out came on a low-throw by the third baseman horn, which Carpenter scooped out, likely saving a run.
Neither team threatened again until the bottom of the ninth as up to that point North and Zolman had combined for 35 strikeouts.
North led off the inning with a single, her second of the game and then Rider followed that up with a single of her own of which Holmes made a nice play on down the right field line, keeping runners at first and second with no outs. Zolman set the next three batters down, including getting the second out herself by getting a force out at third on a sacrifice bunt attempt.
The ninth inning was Tinora’s turn to threaten as the lone senior Horn came to the plate with one thing on her mind.
“Just make any sort of contact,” Horn said. “Obviously that was a struggle, Lexi North did an awesome job, she’s a great pitcher. I was just thinking if you can hit her once you can hit her twice.”
Horn did get her second single of the game, this time a leadoff single to left field. Horn, who is committed to play Division III college volleyball at Muskingham University, came back from injury after missing sectional finals, moving down to seventh spot in the lineup from her normal spot at cleanup.
“I wanted to push through the pain because I didn’t want to sit out and let my team down,” Horn said.
“I think her coming out yesterday kind of lifted the team yesterday showing that she was going to play through that adversity,” Fairchild said. “When she came in today, you could tell she was a little bit more herself and what more can you ask than your only senior to come out and start that inning off for us.”
Horn’s hit was followed up with a bunt by Logan McQuillin that got by the Otsego third baseman and set the Rams up with runners on first and second with no outs. Carpenter grounded out to the first baseman, but moved the runners to second and third. Smith bunted and again, the Knights failed to get an out as North walked Horn back to third, letting Smith on base.
North struck the next batter out on three pitches but the indifference on the bunt allowed the Rams to flip their lineup over bringing Frazer to the plate.
“I just took a deep breath and tried to ignore everything,” Frazer said. “I just tried to pretend that it was a normal at-bat.”
Frazer didn’t wait around taking the first pitch out to left field, bringing across Horn to give the Rams the lead.
“Anna (Frazer) is a great hitter and she has been coming on strong here lately,” Fairchild said. “She kind of fell into a little funk there for a few games but she has been lights out lately so I’m so proud of her.”
Zolman struck out the first two batters of the 10th inning, bringing her total up to 19 for the game and when a ground ball to McQuillin at second base found the glove of Carpenter at first base, a mob at the pitcher’s mound ensued with Zolman’s hands raised high in the air.
Zolman didn’t provide any offense for the Rams in the game but she didn’t need to, especially after driving in all six runs for Tinora in their previous two games. She controlled this one the way she knows best — dominating inside the circle.
“It felt amazing knowing that they are the ones that knocked us off last year and they already beat us this year,” Zolman said. “It felt really good coming back to win, especially in 10 innings.”
The Rams now move on to regional semifinals where they’ll play Cardington-Lincoln at Elida high school next Wednesday. For Horn who is coming to the end of her softball career, the opportunity to go back out on the diamond is all she can ask for.
“All I’m thinking about is I get to keep playing. I just want to keep playing until I can’t anymore,” Horn said.
Tinora 100 000 000 1 — 2 6 1
Otsego 000 100 000 0 -1 5 3
Records: Tinora 19-3, Otsego 25-3
Winning Pitcher: Scylea Zolman (10 innings, 5 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 19 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Lexi North (10 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 20 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading Hitters: (Tinora) — Anna Frazer 3 singles, RBI, run; Quinn Horn 2 singles, RBI, run. (Otsego) — Lexi North 2 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.