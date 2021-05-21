LIMA - It was a bad time to have a bad game.
Allowing season highs in runs and hits allowed, the season came to an end for the Bryan softball team as the Bears fell to Lima Shawnee 12-4 in a Division II softball district semifinal Thursday at UNOH.
"They (Shawnee) really stepped up," Bryan coach Samantha Fowls said of the Indians. "I can't say that we didn't play our game. We didn't make errors. They had some great hits in the gaps. There's not you can do about that but answer back."
Indian shortstop Payton Modeschiedler did the most damage. Coming into the game with 12 RBIs on the season, she hit a bases-loaded triple to put Shawnee ahead 3-0 in the first. She drove in two more as a part of a four-run fourth where the Indians extended its lead to 8-1.
"It put things in perspective for us real fast," Fowls said of the Indians going for three runs in the first. "We didn't give up after giving up the three (runs). We kept battling and that makes me proud."
After Shawnee came out with the three runs, Bryan did answer with a run in the bottom of the first. Bre Long doubled over the centerfielder's head, stole third and scored on an error.
Shawnee got the run back with two out in the top of the second when Carmi Winegardner singled home Shalon McNeal.
McNeal tripled home a run as a part of the big fourth inning. Arnold's day was done after surrendering back-to-back singles to Kaylee Grant and Kayla Bishop.
Bryan did cut the Shawnee lead to 9-3 in the sixth, but the Bears also had runners thrown at at second and third by Bishop in right field.
"Our bats were struggling and I was just trying to make things happen," Fowls said about trying to be aggressive on the bases late in the game. "You just have to make things happen sometimes. We were just trying something to be aggressive."
Shawnee made it 12-3 in the seventh when a dropped fly ball led the final three runs. Bryan got a run back in the bottom of the inning when Kailee Thiel and Long sandwiched a pair of doubles around a pair of strikeouts.
Shawnee advances to face St. Marys in Saturday's district final. St. Marys upset top-seeded Lima Bath 4-3 in the opening semifinal.
Lima Shawnee 310 410 3 - 12 18 1
Bryan 100 002 1 - 4 8 1
Records: Lima Shawnee 20-8, Bryan 22-4.
Winning pitcher: Kaylee Grant (7 innings, 8 hits, 4 runs, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Addie Arnold (3.1 innings, 10 hits, 8 runs, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts). Other: Alex Vreeland.
Leading hitters: (Lima Shawnee) - Payton Modeschiedler 3 singles, triple, 5 RBIs; Kayla Bishop 4 singles, triple; Shalon McNeal 2 singles, triple, RBI; Carmi Winegardner 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Ashley Graham 2 singles. (Bryan) - Bre Long 2 doubles, RBI; Alex Vreeland single, RBI; Kailee Thiel double.
